Letters to the Editor Best-selling SC author Dottie Frank’s legacy will live on through her stories

Famed South Carolina author Dorothea Benton Frank died after a brief illness. gjefferies@bradenton.com

I discovered Dorothea (Dottie) Benton Frank in the S.C. Authors section of my Lexington County Public Library. I wanted to expand my knowledge of women authors from South Carolina, and Dottie Frank called my name.

For months I read everything that the library had of her books, and the rest I happily bought. Dottie and I went from an undeveloped Sullivan’s Island where she was born and lived the highlights of her childhood to anywhere the sea breezes blew us. She filled my shoes with beach sand and my mind and heart with love and joy that comes from embracing each day to the fullest.

When her book tours brought her to Camden for wonderful luncheons, lectures and book signings, I broke bread with her while basking in her warmth and brilliant conversation.

I and millions of her readers lost Dottie on Sept. 2 to an insidious disease that ended her life at the age of 67. Nothing, however, will end her wonderful storytelling legacy of life, love and shenanigans along the coast of her native state. Dottie Frank will live with us always in her stories and our grateful hearts.

Elizabeth Jones Columbia

Suicide walk supports group aiming to lower rate 20% by 2025

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in this country. It touches millions of lives – people of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds — but the research is clear; suicide is preventable, and the more people who stand up for suicide prevention and mental health, the more lives we can save.

If you’ve lost someone to suicide, or you or someone you know suffers from a mental health condition like depression or anxiety, please join us for the Columbia Out of the Darkness Community Walk to fight suicide on Sunday, Oct. 27.

I walk: in memory of my husband, Randy Desrochers Sr. (SCHP), and of my co-worker/best friend, Jennifer Giles; for ALL who struggle, especially our military, first responders and law enforcement personnel. I walk to support this important cause.

Funds raised support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and its bold goal to reduce the annual suicide rate in the United States 20% by 2025 through research, education, advocacy and support. These walks are truly uplifting experiences and they grow every year. I hope to see you there.

Julie Desrochers Lexington

Congress should look into out-of-pocket costs for insulin patients

Insulin has been a hot-topic among health care officials in Washington and for good reason. As a Type-1 diabetic, I can attest to the fact that the out-of-pocket costs for insulin are a problem.

A first, and effective, step to addressing out-of-pocket costs: Congress should mandate that any discounts or rebates issued by insulin manufacturers be passed on directly to patients at the pharmacy. Currently, millions in insulin rebates and discounts are not shared with patients and instead are being kept by middle-men in the insurance supply chain.

From the age of 8 until I was 12, my morning routine consisted of brushing my teeth, taking a shower, eating breakfast and taking a shot of insulin. I also had to carry insulin with me at all times.

My parents were able to buy me an insulin pump which is a wonderful example of how biopharmaceutical innovation can change a kid’s life. I went from being a kid constantly counting carbs and checking my blood sugar to allowing the pump to deliver insulin throughout the day like a pancreas would naturally.

Now is the time for Congress to start looking out for patients, not billion-dollar insurance companies.

Missy Kelley West Columbia

