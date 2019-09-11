Letters to the Editor SC GOP Party shouldn’t be allowed to take away voters’ choice by skipping primary

The SC Republican Party Executive Committee voted near unanimously Sept. 7 to scrap the state GOP presidential primary in 2020, citing President Donald Trump’s support in South Carolina, precedent and high cost. AP file photo

I write to express my utter frustration and disappointment in the S.C. Republican Party chairpeople and other local delegates that voted to not have a presidential primary in our state. This is totally wrong and all S.C. voters, whether Republican, Democrat or Independent, should be upset with this decision. It goes against all voters’ right to choose whom they want to vote for and violates the voting process. By blocking a presidential primary, the S.C. Republican Party has made the choice for the people of South Carolina. This is so wrong.

There are now three other Republican candidates running against Trump; and as such, each of these candidates deserve the right to campaign and debate against Trump in S.C. and to allow the voters to decide whom they want to vote for. Not all S.C. voters, whether Republican, Democrat or Independent, are Trump supporters, and all S.C. voters should be able to vote for the candidate they support, not allow the party to decide for them.

Barbara Boylston Charleston

Legislators need to back act to help Medicare beneficiaries’ caregivers

South Carolina has a burgeoning population of baby boomers who are entering Medicare each day. The state ranks 14th in the U.S. for the expected growth of individuals aged 60 and older from 2000 – 2030, with a 133.7% growth rate.

Furthermore, there are more than 15,000 home health professionals in South Carolina who help care for over 61,000 Medicare beneficiaries annually.

In 2018, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) introduced a new payment policy governing how home health care providers are reimbursed. This policy – the Patient-Driven Groupings Model (PDGM) – would allow Medicare to make adjustments to provider payments based on assumptions about what caregivers might do instead of how they are actually serving their patients.

Thankfully, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is working to protect services for Medicare beneficiaries. Last month, he became a co-sponsor of the Home Health Payment Innovation Act of 2019 (S. 433) – which requires Medicare to implement reimbursement rate adjustments only after Medicare observes any behavioral billing changes by home health agencies.

I urge our state’s other elected officials to join Sen. Scott to safeguard home health care for aging South Carolinians by passing this important legislation this year.

Tim Rogers Columbia

Democratic Party looking for a socialist-Marxist nation

For many years, the Democratic Party was the party of the “common man,” the party of the vast middle class who constitute the backbone of America. It has become a national disgrace that is thoroughly radicalized by people of the hard-left who want to “fundamentally change” America into a socialist-Marxist nation. They are fanatical in their quest, and will stop at nothing to accomplish their twisted objectives.

Those who seek the Democratic nomination are a flock of featherweight contenders. They support the so-called Green New Deal (GND), among other dunderhead ideas. I can’t imagine any one of them going toe-to-toe with the tyrants of North Korea, Iran and China. How about the four horsewomen of the apocalypse? These ungrateful malcontents have bullied their way to power in the party and Congress. Their anti-American, anti-Semitic and anti-Israel rants are disgusting and inflammatory.

Their GND is a monstrosity that is unworthy of intelligent consideration. The estimated cost is $93 TRILLION. It would destroy our economy, health care system, governmental and political system, and weaken our military preparedness. Our choice in 2020 is that of continued strength, prosperity and freedom; or, more government control over our lives, less security and unbridled giveaways.

Motte Yarbrough Saluda

