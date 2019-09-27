Letters to the Editor What was Clemson thinking going to the ACC Network, where fan access is limited?

How disappointed rural Clemson fans are with the decision to use the ACC Network that fan/customer access is simply too complicated to explain in words, the complexity defies logic.

Suffice to say the Clemson authorities that made the monetary decision restricting game viewing are patting themselves on the back for all the money that will be made while fans loose interest due to being inaccessible to the team we used to love to watch. Searching the web during game time leads viewers to fake streaming sites that want more money to simply watch the game. The No. 1 team in the nation is No. 0 in access.

What were they thinking?

Whitner Slagsvol Hopkins

‘Wire cages’ can mean safety to some

In the U.S. Navy Air during the Korean War at age 19, I stationed Lakehurst, New Jersey. I saved money for weekend in New York City. A friend and I contacted the YMCA, and traveled by bus and taxi to the YMCA in New York.

Was I surprised? After registering, we entered a huge barracks-like area with lines of bunks for sleeping. I said, “Let’s catch the next bus back to the base.” My first thought was that one of the many strangers peering at us from those bunks would probably have my money or life before I awoke.

The clerk said, “That wire makes it safe.” Each bunk was enclosed in a wire cubicle. The clerk assigned me and my friend to adjoining cubicles and handed each of us a lock and key, and told us to be certain to stay in the wire room locked from the inside to keep anyone from aggravating us and for safety while sleeping. It is difficult for me to express my relief that among strangers that night a hog wire cage meant safety and I slept well.

Were my family and children coming into the U.S. via the southern border, I would cherish a “wire cage. ” Imagine sleeping and not being able to protect your children. Thank you to whomever built those “wire cages’ on the border and to those who use them for safety of vulnerable children.

Richard Mims Lugoff

Fixing the teacher shortage means rebuilding the teaching profession

There is a crisis-level teacher shortage in South Carolina. Numbers collected by the education advocacy group SC for Ed indicate that there were around 900 vacant teaching positions statewide at the start of the school year.

When a report about teacher hiring is finally issued by the South Carolina Department of Education, I suspect the department will quickly pivot from the alarming vacancy numbers and shift the focus to happy talk about all the “innovative” programs being implemented to fill teaching positions.

Unfortunately, such programs fail to address the fundamental problem, which is why so many good teachers are leaving the profession and why so few college students want to teach.

The real solution to the teacher shortage in South Carolina is making the profession more attractive. This means better pay, lower class sizes, adequate resources to assist struggling students, a dialing back of our state’s unhealthy obsession with bubble tests, and just plain professional respect.

Research has repeatedly shown that the single most important factor impacting student learning is an effective teacher. Rebuilding the teaching profession in South Carolina will ultimately fix the teacher shortage and also fix lot of other nagging educational problems.

Frank Morgan Camden

