Letters to the Editor SC teachers and state employees should receive the equal pay raises

Why did S.C. teachers get a higher pay raise this year than other state employees?

The South Carolina teachers received a 4% pay raise while state employees received a 2% raise with a $600 one-time bonus. I’m a retired state employee, who has worked as a state employee and in the school system, giving me insight to both groups. Both groups are state employees, so why is one better than the other? What makes a teacher more deserving than a state employee?

It’s my opinion that state employees should receive the same pay raises as teachers since they are all state servants. S.C. teachers and state employees should not be rewarded more than the other.

S.C. teachers and state employees are considerably behind in average pay received as compared to state employees in neighboring Southeastern states.

A study funded by the state concluded that state employees are paid 85% of the South-eastern average putting them 15% behind in overall pay. Both groups need a wage that is in line with Southeastern states.

The S.C. Legislature needs to implement ways to get pay rates up for all parties and do it judiciously as to not favor one group over the other.

Larry Duck Marion

Teachers have important roles, no matter what side of the world they’re on

No matter where we are or where we come from, we all have the capacity to help someone else. As a health science teacher, this is my mission – to educate the next generation. So when an opportunity came up to travel to Micronesia and train nurses, I jumped at the chance to help. Traveling there made me realize how similar the learning process is around the world.

I realized that the nurses I trained in Micronesia aren’t too different from my students at Cyber Academy of South Carolina. In the beginning, they were both nervous about learning new material and intimidated to ask questions. As the class went along, they slowly became more open and engaged in the lessons. Another quality that they both share is an eagerness to learn and soak up the skills they need to succeed. Two classrooms on either side of the world, yet the students are the same.

I believe it’s important that teachers realize the important role they play. As educators, our goal is to support and prepare students so they can have fulfilling futures, no matter where they are or where they come from.

Katrina Haynes West Columbia

Impeach or get off the pot

I am so tired of the news trying to justify making up news stories about Trump’s impeachment.

It’s as if now that we started making a big deal out of it, we have to convince the legislators they’re falling down on their jobs if they don’t follow up on the exaggerations and imaginations the journalists come up with.

The news credibility is also at stake. If everything is as bad as the news makes it out to be, then get on with it. Impeach or get off the pot!

James Matthews Columbia

Firefighters represent Lexington County well

I want to thank all of the Lexington County firefighters for their support in the aftermath of the death of my wife, Debbie (and the mother of my two sons, Paul Jr. and Chad).

The flowers they provided were very pretty, and everyone was impressed by how sharp they looked in their uniforms while visiting our home and appearing at the funeral service. Being a former Marine, I especially appreciate what a uniform represents.

They represented Lexington County well, and I was proud of them.

My sons were also proud that their friends could see the support and togetherness shown by the fire department during our time of loss.

We deeply miss Debbie; she was such a special lady.

She loved her two sons, grandkids, daughter-in-law and, I am proud to say, me — her husband of 39 years.

I want to thank the firefighters for showing the true spirit of a brotherhood that cares and feels for one of their own.

Finally, I would like to say this to the Lexington County firefighters:

All of you are welcome to visit me anytime you’d like.

I am proud of you.

Paul Quattlebaum Sr. Leesville

