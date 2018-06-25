Editorials from across South Carolina: Greenville police shooting, SC opioid laws

Lessons from tragedy
It is impossible to watch the video of Jermaine Massey’s shooting by Greenville County Sheriff’s deputies and not feel compassion for everyone involved.
Massey was clearly in emotional distress when he called sheriff’s deputies to his Greenville home in March, fearful that he might hurt himself or family members. What followed was a tense standoff between Massey – who refused to drop a knife he was holding – and deputies urging him to surrender the weapon.
After what seemed like an eternity, Massey was shot to death when he lunged toward one of the deputies. After an internal investigation and an investigation by the state’s top law enforcement division, the officers were cleared of any wrongdoing.
The tragedy underscores the need for more training of law enforcement officers in how to deal with suspects suffering from mental illness.
The four deputies involved in the shooting had not taken Crisis Intervention Team training, which is provided by the National Alliance of Mental Illness, according to a report by Daniel Gross of The Greenville News. CIT training is an extensive week-long class that helps officers recognize the signs of mental illness and gives them strategies to deal with suspects suffering from mental health issues..…
Sometimes, it takes a tragic incident to bring about change. If we learn anything from Massey’s death, it is that police officers need all the training they can get when it comes to interacting with suspects suffering from mental illness. Such training will give officers more confidence to take on the difficult jobs they do daily.
New opioid laws
In December, Gov. Henry McMaster, calling opioid abuse a “silent hurricane going on in our state,” took several actions including limiting opioid prescriptions.…
Most recently, the governor signed into law nine bills passed by the General Assembly in 2018 related to opioids:
Opioid overdoses caused 616 deaths in South Carolina in 2016, nearly double the state's 366 homicides and 331 drunken driving deaths. The state had to act.
Addressing opioid abuse as an emergency was overdue in South Carolina much the same as across the country. New actions and laws can save lives and prevent more people from becoming addicted to the drugs.
But as McMaster said, "We’re making great progress, but this is only the beginning – certainly not the end.”
