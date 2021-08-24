GoGamecocks: Meet the team covering USC athletics this school year

South Carolina set a record for new season ticket sales ahead of the 2021 season. tdominick@thestate.com

The 2021 South Carolina football season is just over 10 days away — and The State’s got you covered. Before we start, meet the team covering Gamecocks athletics this year and join them for a live conversation Thursday on all things Carolina football!

PRESEASON, LIVE!

Mark your calendars! Meet The State’s GoGamecocks reporting team for this season as they introduce themselves and discuss what’s in store for Coach Beamer and the USC Gamecocks football team. They’ll be talking and taking your questions on Facebook Live at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 26.

YOUR GOGAMECOCKS REPORTERS

Meet the GoGamecocks team: Ben Portnoy

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ben Portnoy

Hey y’all, my name is Ben Portnoy and I’m the new South Carolina football beat reporter here at The State. For better or worse, I was born and raised by a pair of Michigan alum parents, but I’m beyond excited to start my third football season in SEC country and fifth in Power Five football overall. South Carolina is in a fascinating time of transition between Shane Beamer’s first year, at quarterback and on defense. How good can Luke Doty be when healthy? Is Cam Smith ready to take Jaycee Horn’s throne in the secondary? Can Beamer bring USC back to its not-so-distant glory days? It’s going to be a wild season with plenty of ups and downs. I can’t wait to bring you behind the curtain throughout the fall.

Meet the GoGamecocks team: Augusta Stone

Augusta Stone

Hi everyone! I’m Augusta Stone, and I’m reporting on South Carolina women’s basketball and helping with football coverage with The State. I’m a Georgia native who grew up with a passion for SEC sports, and I’m so excited to give y’all an inside look at the Gamecocks. I’ve been working on fun interactive stories asking our readers to help us construct a “Gamecock Mount Rushmore” for the all-time greatest quarterbacks and coaches. With first-year head coach Shane Beamer’s energy amplifying the football program, I’m looking forward to engaging with The State’s readers throughout the season!

Meet the GoGamecocks team: Michael Lananna

Michael Lananna

Hi everybody, I’m Michael Lananna and I cover South Carolina men’s basketball, football and a little bit of everything in between. In my first year at The State I’ve written in-depth stories on the first race at Darlington Raceway during the pandemic, the return of football at Erskine College in Due West and explored Gamecock guard A.J. Lawson’s family roots on a small-town South Carolina farm. My passion is for storytelling, and my goal is to bring you closer to the people and players you know and love. Most recently, I sat down with USC running back Kevin Harris and learned more about the person behind his quiet exterior. Not only did he lead the SEC in rushing last year, but he’s also a talented artist and an aspiring architect. I can’t wait to tell more stories like those and dig into Shane Beamer’s first season as head coach and cover an intriguing new-look men’s basketball team.

STAY CONNECTED