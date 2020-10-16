SC Politics Briefing

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison. jboucher@thestate.com

Welcome to your weekly South Carolina politics briefing, a newsletter curated by The State’s politics and government team.

It’s true. We’re actually under three weeks from the general election, so let’s dive into one of South Carolina’s most competitive races.

Last Friday, there was supposed to be a second debate between Sen. Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison. That didn’t happen due to a dust-up over whether Graham would take a COVID-19 test. Graham didn’t. Harrison did, so the format changed.

Here’s our recap, and in case you missed it, we sort out 10-second controversial remark made by Graham that went viral.

Where does the money stand less than three weeks out?

Harrison announced he raised $57 million in the third quarter — an all-time record for a Senate candidate in American history. It brought his cycle total to $86 million. Meanwhile, Graham raised $28 million, a record amount for Senate Republicans.

It brings his total to $58 million for the cycle.

Now, South Carolina Democrats are going after Graham for promoting his campaign website this week while federal property.

Graham wrapped up committee work this week over Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings.

He says a vote will be taken Oct. 22. We take a look at Graham’s record over these hearings here.

Where does the race stand?

Morning Consult and the New York Times give Graham has a 6-point lead.

COMING SOON: State House seats to watch next month.

Campaign chatter

▪ Democrat Joe Cunningham raised $1.8 million in the third quarter, and spent $3.7 million as he seeks to hold onto his First District seat. His Republican challenger Nancy Mace raised $2.5 million in the third quarter, more than half of the total she has raised this cycle.

▪ First District Republican hopeful Nancy Mace released her sixth campaign ad, titled “Your Job.”

▪ Another internal poll from the Lindsey Must Go PAC in support of Jaime Harrison showed the race tied at 46%.

▪ Native South Carolinian and Oscar winner Viola Davis narrated a 60-second ad for Jaime Harrison, titled “Inspire.”

▪ The LCV Victory Fund and the NRDC Action Voters launched a $70,000 radio ad buy in support of Rep. Joe Cunningham

Voters news for you

▪ More than 1,300 Charleston voters have received incorrect absentee ballots. The mistakes, which were discovered late Tuesday when a former Charleston County Council candidate noticed her ballot did not include the very contest she ran for in the primary, involved a number of down-ballot county council contests. Charleston County Elections officials promised corrected ballots would arrive in the next three to five days.

▪ An image of a Georgetown County absentee ballot insert containing outdated instructions regarding the state’s witness signature requirement caused a stir on social media last weekend, underscoring the confusion the on-again, off-again rule could cause voters.

▪ Also in Georgetown County, the elections board chairman and his wife, a poll manager and training coordinator for the office, resigned this week after being captured on video defacing a neighbor’s Trump/Pence lawn sign.

▪ Richland County, whose June primary election was plagued by long lines and ballot problems, has again earned the ire of voters after a data glitch delayed the distribution of absentee ballots. The lag has only added to voters’ fears over the efficacy of relying on the U.S. Postal Service to return ballots and sparked a wave of absentee in-person voters.

▪ Adding to Richland’s election administration woes, a number of residents who signed up to work the polls in November after being dismayed by long lines in the June primary have expressed frustration over their dealings with the elections office and fear another Election Day breakdown may be afoot

Our online voter guide

The State newspaper has created an online voter guide with candidate questionnaires and election-related stories. It’s a great resource as you’re making decisions on who to vote for in this upcoming election. If you’re eligible to vote, you should. And we want to make sure you have as much information as possible before casting your ballot.

Some non-election news

In a technical mishap that rocketed around South Carolina’s legal world, William Hubbard, new dean of the University of South Carolina’s School of Law, mistakenly sent an email to law school students containing a file with the confidential bar exam grades of recent graduates, including those who passed and those who failed. Hubbard, a former president of the American Bar Association, took full responsibility for his mistake, expressed profound regret and is working to make things right.

Buzz Bites

▪ The CDC director in Columbia warned of a spike in coronavirus cases, especially as families prepare to gather for Thanksgiving next month, and defended his agency against recent criticism that politics had rendered it ineffective in responding to the pandemic.

▪ A court order freezing a $75 million fee that SC Attorney General Alan Wilson awarded two Columbia law firms for purported legal work in a state-federal plutonium dispute has been lifted.

▪ In a blow to Gov. Henry McMaster, the U.S. Supreme Court has dashed — at least for the time being — his years-long legal effort to eliminate Medicaid funding for South Carolina’s Planned Parenthood clinics.

▪ SC Education Superintendent Molly Spearman announced the state Department of Education will spend $33 million to purchase personal protective equipment for students across the state.

▪ The SC Department of Commerce has been violating the state’s public records laws by keeping secret basic information about financial incentives the state offers to companies if they locate here, a judge has ruled.

▪ South Carolina surpassed its record for the number of absentee ballots requested and issued in an election on Monday, besting the 516,755 ballots issued in the 2016 general election. As of Thursday, 637,000 absentee ballots had been issued statewide and 388,000 have been returned.

▪ South Carolina’s workforce agency said Wednesday it’s so far paid out $246 million in extra federal unemployment payments to 214,075 claimants.

▪ A federal lawsuit against SC Department of Corrections director Bryan Stirling seeking the widespread release of prisoners to protect inmates from COVID-19 has been dismissed by a federal judge.

▪ Gov. Henry McMaster held two ceremonial bill signings this week. One for S. 1071, a firefighter cancer health care benefit plan, and the other for S. 259, what is known as the “Disaster Relief and Resilience Act.”

▪ U.S. Rep. Tom Rice presented an American Flag Wednesday at the Florence Airport to honor the Jackson Winkeler, a public safety officer and volunteer firefighter with the Latta Fire Department, who was killed in the line of duty in January.

Mark your calendar

Oct. 20

SC House sentencing reform meeting on drug courts, 11 a.m.

Oct. 22

Presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden (could change)

Oct. 24

Deadline (5 p.m.) for absentee ballot applications to be received by county voter offices, if sent by mail, email or fax

Oct. 30

Deadline (5 p.m.) for absentee ballot applications to be received, if submitted in person by an authorized representative acting on behalf of a voter who is unable to go to the polls due to illness or disability.

Nov. 2

Absentee in-person voting ends at 5 p.m.

Nov. 3

General Election

Before we adjourn

The State newspaper is partnering with ProPublica through its Electionland project to gather and investigate voting problems this election season.

Electionland, a collaborative journalism project that harnesses resources from newsrooms across the country to document voting impediments in the 2020 elections, has launched a tip line for voters to report obstacles they encounter while attempting to cast their ballots this year.

If you’ve had or heard of any issues you’d like to report, please let us know so we can bring attention to the problems that may be interfering with voting in South Carolina.

Click here to sign up and read more about the project

