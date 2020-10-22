The Buzz on SC Politics

Voters wait outside the Richland County Adult Activity Center on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. In person absentee voting has been a popular option this election year. jboucher@thestate.com

Eleven days remain until Election Day.

But it’s really no longer Election Day. It’s an Election Month. Voters are already casting ballots. A lot of them.

As of Thursday, more than 708,000 absentee ballots have been returned by voters in South Carolina, eclipsing the 2016 record of 503,000 absentee ballots.

State election officials expect voters to cast as many as 1 million absentee ballots before Nov. 3.

Unsure about deadlines? Scroll down to find all of the voting deadlines if you still want to vote absentee.

Have problems voting? Click here and fill out a form to help us investigate the issue.

ICYMI: Law enforcement officials said this week while they weren’t aware of any Election Day threats and don’t expect to have problems at the polls, they are working together to ensure all voters can cast ballots without fear of intimidation.

“Voter intimidation and voter suppression will not be tolerated in Columbia, Richland County or the 5th Circuit,” said 5th Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson. “This is a show of solidarity by all of us standing here as a reminder that all of us believe that there should be safe and fair elections that are free from the threat of intimidation and free from the threat of folks messing with those who are standing in line and waiting to vote.”

Now, let’s dive in to the latest going on in South Carolina election land.

Where the high-stakes SC Senate race stands

With about two weeks to go, both Senate candidates hit the campaign trail.

Sen. Lindsey Graham made stops in Columbia, North Charleston and Simpsonville for Get Out the Vote/Fill the Seat rallies. The masked gatherings were about 40 to 50 people each and kept small amid the concerns of COVID-19. During those rallies, Graham continued his message of calling on Jaime Harrison to say how he would vote on Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Harrison, who voted early Monday, held a drive-in rally on Saturday in North Charleston. More than 250 cars came through the gate. He now has similar drive-in events planned for Columbia, Florence, Orangeburg and Spartanburg.

We all heard about Harrison’s record fundraising haul in the third quarter. Well, the money has been spent.

Analysis: With one poll showing Graham with a six-point lead and the state’s propensity to vote Republican in statewide elections, a Harrison victory over a three-term incumbent would be an upset. But Harrison, who had a two-point lead in a poll released Thursday, is acting like he can win.

Here’s how it could happen.

SC-1

Republican hopeful Nancy Mace raised $2.5 million in the last three months, making her one of at least nine GOP challengers in the nation to outraise an endangered House Democrat — in this case, Rep. Joe Cunningham — in the final stretch of the 2020 election.

Republicans see those dollars signs as momentum Mace can ride right into Election Day. Democrats, however, point to a recent poll commissioned by the DCCC that shows Cunningham leading in the high-stakes congressional contest by 13 percentage points.

Days later, Mace’s campaign released the top-lines of an internal poll of their own that shows a tightening race, with Mace holding a slight edge over Cunningham. However, her 2 percentage point lead was well within the poll’s margin of error — proving what analysts have been reiterating for more than a year: It’s anyone’s race.

And then came the letter.

A group of former Marine Corps officers, including a former commanding general of Parris Island, signed an open letter condemning Mace for her rhetoric on the possible closure of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, calling her claims “outlandish” and “factually inaccurate.”

In the letter, first obtained by The State newspaper, five retired Marine officers argue the true threat to the military base in Beaufort County is sea-level rise — not a co-ed training requirement included in the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.

Mace refuted their claims, saying, “I’m not using rhetoric. This isn’t fiction. I’m dealing with facts. I have not politicized this issue.”

Analysis: Both candidates are running hard in the final weeks of the contest and are going up on TV with their final pitches to voters. Mace is doubling down on her Parris Island message. Cunningham is highlighting his willingness to work across the aisle. Analysts tell us they are still giving Cunningham a slight advantage in the contest — for now. That’s not stopping either campaign.

Earlier this week, Mace was knocked on doors to shore up support in Beaufort County a GOP stronghold. Cunningham is scheduled to hold a “get out the vote drive-in rally” in North Charleston on Sunday.

SC’s 2nd District race finally gets the spotlight

Republican incumbent Joe Wilson and Democrat Adair Ford Boroughs squared off in person for the first time this cycle.

On the debate stage at River Bluff High School, Boroughs accused of being Wilson ineffective during his 10 terms in Congress. Wilson, meanwhile, defended the Republicans’ record touting the 2017 tax cuts, the pre-pandemic economy, and moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

And like in every election, abortion was debated.

“I would fight in any way that I can, the killing of babies,” Wilson said.

Wilson also contended that Democrats are in support of late-term abortions up to the 39th week of pregnancy.

Here was Boroughs’ response:

“That happens exactly never,” Boroughs said, adding that abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy are rare and are done when the fetus has a condition incompatible with life or birth threatens the life of the mother.

Analysis: Wilson is still projected to win the largely red district. But, Boroughs this cycle has raised more money than the incumbent, making this race one of the most competitive for Wilson in a long time.

Down-ballot impact

High stakes races don’t just exist at the top of the ballot in South Carolina.

Every seat in the 170-member Legislature is up for reelection this year, and about 90 of those seats are going challenged.

But of those, about a dozen have been identified by both parties as seats to flip and Democrats, with competitive candidates, a lot of cash and souring attitudes on the president in some districts, say this year they’ve got the winning cocktail to flip a handful of seats.

Here’s where Democrats and Republicans believe they can make gains.

The State's Maayan Schechter sat down on the S.C. Lede podcast to talk all things South Carolina elections.

Learn about candidates, even those in school board races, in The State's voter guide.

A three-part series on South Carolina voters, asking them who they're voting for, concerns and what is driving them to the polls.

Campaign chatter

▪ Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has been dispatched over the month into battleground states, helping Republicans at risk of losing an edge over their Democratic challengers. And she’s done it in front of press, unlike a campaign stop she made recently with 1st District Republican hopeful Nancy Mace.

▪ As Israel’s Netanyahu ally US Sen. Lindsey Graham readies for his toughest reelection bid yet, South Carolina Jews are torn, Haaretz reports.

▪ The Social Security Works PAC endorsed Jaime Harrison’s Senate bid..

▪ Anti-abortion group the Susan B. Anthony List endorsed Congressman Joe Wilson’s reelection campaign.

Buzz Bites

▪ The historic Columbia home that belonged to President Woodrow Wilson’s family has stood as a museum documenting the post-Civil War Reconstruction era, and it now is being renamed to highlight its focus on the historical period rather than on the former president.

▪ Two Charleston-area men have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of stealing a large stash of coronavirus personal protective equipment from a major law enforcement training facility.

▪ Richland County will ask a judge to reconsider a decision that invalidated a $1 million payout to former county administrator Gerald Seals, and county officials will send their attorneys to attempt to negotiate a legal solution with the former administrator more than two years after the council fired him.

▪ A poor South Carolina Carolina town faces increasing danger from mold that has built up in people’s homes. It’s a result of repeated hurricanes that have drenched the community. The mayor says the town needs help.

▪ The Wall Street Journal reports that while the South’s unemployment rates are the lowest in the country, the region has a bigger rise in COVID-19 infections and deaths.

▪ Beaufort County and North Myrtle Beach both extended their COVID-19 mask requirement.

▪ “With our children’s safety and education at stake, wearing a mask isn’t a burden or intrusion. It’s a duty,” writes state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell in a new op-ed in The State.

▪ In its new governor rankings, the conservative group American Legislative Exchange Council ranked Gov. Henry McMaster as 16th in policy performance and leadership before and after the start of COVID-19.

▪ Don’t count on restaurant capacity restrictions being reinstated, even if COVID-19 cases in South Carolina increase. McMaster said this week he doesn’t envision bringing back any of the recently-lifted restrictions on restaurants and bars and instead urged patrons, especially young people, to comply with existing COVID-19 safety measures.

▪ Which groups give the most to charity? Which give the least? The South Carolina Secretary of State’s office released its annual givings report.

▪ McMaster signed a bill that it prevents the illegal sale of South Carolina’s native reptiles and prevents the release of nonnative species in the state.

Gov. Henry McMaster, with box turtle in hand at the Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, signs a bill Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, that closes some of the loopholes that had made South Carolina an attractive state for illegal reptile traders Zak Koeske The State

Mark your calendar *Voting Deadlines*

Oct. 24

Final day to return absentee by mail ballot applications, by mail, email or fax

Oct. 30

Final day to return absentee by mail ballot application in person or by authorized representative

Oct. 31

County election offices hold Saturday hours.

Nov. 2

Final day to vote absentee in person

Nov. 3

General election, polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Absentee ballots must be returned before 7 p.m.

For a list of South Carolina’s voting deadlines, click here.

Before we adjourn

You may have missed the editorial from The Daily Gamecock about going “dark,” meaning they’re not publishing for a week. In other words, the students who run the college paper are taking a mental health break from the never-ending news cycle that is 2020.

The move itself led to significant debate over whether this is the right move aspiring professional journalists should do, when the news-gathering mission is to cover the communities we are members of — every day, no matter the obstacle. People debated: was there another way for the dedicated student journalists to rotate taking breaks, while still publishing a product and balancing with a class load and a potentially job? Because, certainly, this is not something professional newsrooms do, hardly ever.

The debate continues, but it led to a conversation about how we as reporters take care of ourselves this year amid a virus pandemic, calls for social justice, protests against police brutality and an election.

It’s been a long year already with lots of news., and that’s probably an understatement.

As journalists, sometimes we struggle to turn off from the job as we know another big story is around the corner. I know I’m guilty of checking Twitter too much and keeping an eye on my email even after I’m done writing for the day.

And to those students: Most reporters may not have made the same decision you made to pause your operation. But we’re not saying you’re wrong. You brought attention to an important issue in our industry and our society. We all need to take care our mental health and ourselves.

We all need to take a break from the never-ending news cycle. Sometimes, we need to turn off for a day or two.

