The Buzz on SC Politics

Well, we did it folks. We got through election day.

While the voting may be over, the results are far from counted.

Several states across the country are trying to deal with the massive influx of absentee ballots caused by the coronavirus. Locally, S.C. counties saw similar issues.

Richland County election officials counted ballots into Thursday afternoon. Lexington County spent 19 hours after polls closed counting votes. In Dorchester County, officials had to count 14,600 ballots by hand after a printing error kept those ballots from being able to scan.

For some races, we were left on the edges of our seat.

The State House District 75 race, a battle between S.C. Rep. Kirkman Finlay and attorney Rhodes Bailey, stretched into Thursday afternoon as Richland County tried to finish counting votes.

Finlay, a Republican, lead a slim margin of 253 votes Thursday. Richland County was set to count provisional ballots Friday.

Meanwhile, in South Carolina’s coastal First Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham has refused to concede to challenger S.C. Rep. Nancy Mace.

The Associated Press called the race for Mace at 2:04 a.m. Wednesday, and Mace gave a victory speech later that morning outside of a Waffle House where she worked 25 years ago.

Cunningham’s campaign, though, pointed out that thousands of ballots — notably, the ones being counted by hand in Dorchester County — have yet to be counted.

Want to know more about what happened at the polls? We published live updates all day Tuesday.

So, what happened to Jaime Harrison?

Well, Sen. Lindsey Graham defeated Harrison’s challenge. And the polls that said the race was close, and even had Harrison ahead, did not come to fruition, as Graham is ahead by about 10 percentage points as the final votes are tallied.

On election night, speaking to supporters Graham talked about the millions of dollars raised by the candidates in the race.

“This is the worst return on investment in the history of America,” Graham said, referring to the roughly $108 million Harrison raised, most from outside the state.

Graham also raised an impressive amount of money, much from outside of the state, for his re-election bid.

“All I can say is this has been overwhelming. I’ve never been challenged like this, and I’ve never had more support than I did tonight. There are people all (over) this country who came to my aid,” Graham said. “I cannot tell you how touching it is and how humbled I am to have over 2 million people want to invest in our campaign.”

They called it Joe Wilson’s most competitive race in years...

But S.C.’s Second Congressional District resoundingly voted for the Springdale Republican again Tuesday.

Wilson declared himself the victor Tuesday night at around 10:15 p.m. He was followed by the Associated Press about an hour later.

Still, opponent Adair Ford Boroughs did not concede the race until Wednesday, when most of the ballots in the district were counted and it was clear that Wilson bested the Democrat by at least 50,000 votes.

Consequential changes at the State House

South Carolina’s Republicans had an even better night down ballot, flipping a total of five seats in the Legislature.

Republicans now hold 81 seats in the 124-member S.C. House to Democrats’ 43 after flipping the seats of Reps. Laurie Funderburk and Mandy Powers Norrell. And in the Senate, they hold 30 — the party’s largest in years — after flipping seats held by Sens. Floyd Nicholson, Glenn Reese and Vincent Sheheen, arguably the Democrats’ most stunning legislative upset of the night.

Want to know more about how election night unfolded? Read our live updates from Tuesday night.

Other results

▪ Presidential: President Donald Trump won South Carolina.

▪ U.S House: U.S. Reps. Jeff Duncan, William Timmons, Ralph Norman, Jim Clyburn and Tom Rice won reelection.

▪ Midlands State House seats: Incumbents Annie McDaniel, Nathan Ballentine, Chris Hart, Todd Rutherford, Kambrell Garvin, Beth Bernstein and Ivory Thigpen successfully defended their seats. Newcomer Jermaine Johnson, who defeated S.C. Rep. Jimmy Bales in the June primary, won the District 80 seat.

▪ Midlands State Senate seats: Incumbents Ronnie Cromer, Dick Harpootlian, Mia McLeod, Katrina Shealy, Shane Massey and Nikki Setzler won reelection.

▪ Other notable State House shake ups: S.C. Sen. Vincent Sheheen, who ran for governor twice and has served in the Senate for 16 years, lost reelection by just 876 votes.

▪ Richland County Council: Yvonne L. McBride won District 3. Gary Dennis won District 8. Jesica Mackey won District 9.

▪ Richland 1 School Board: Angela Clyburn and Tamika Myers won at-large seats.

▪ Richland 2 School Board: Monica Elkins, Lindsay Agostini and Lashonda McFadden won seats on the board.

▪ Lexington County Council: Gene Bimbo Jones won the District 5 seat.

▪ Lexington 1 School Board: Annie Marie Green, Kathy Henson, Brent M. Powers and Mike Anderson were declared winners.

▪ Lexington 2 School Board: Cindy Kessler, Liz Chitty Castles, Abbott Bray and Beth Dickerson Branham were declared winners.

▪ Lexington 4 School Board: Lynne B. Fallaw, Daniel Martin and Sadie Kirkland Wannamaker were declared winners.

▪ Lexington-Richland 5 School Board: Catherine Huddle and Rebecca Blackburn Hines were declared winners in the race for Lexington board members. Matt Hogan lead on the Richland County seat.

To get more details about election results, check out our omnibus page.

SC chatter from the polls

▪ From an ousted elections director to a stack of deficient absentee ballots, the confidence of Georgetown County voters was shook this year.

▪ Richland County Democrats were enraged after the U.S. Department of Justice announced plans to send voting rights monitors to the Midlands county.

▪ For years, choices about voting technology in South Carolina have been made behind closed doors, say lawmakers, citizens and voting scholars. Scientists believe the technology products S.C. officials ultimately selected, including the voting machines now being used in the 2020 presidential election, have not always met the “gold standard” for safety.

▪ Why did Midlands voters head to the polls? We talked to them to get a taste of why.

Buzz Bites

▪ Department of Health and Environmental Control officials warned that South Carolina could be entering a new surge in coronavirus cases.

▪ During an interview with the Irish Times, S.C.’s former U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney says he “absolutely” expects Trump to run in 2024 if he loses this election.

▪ U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn said he would seek another term as Majority Whip in the House during an interview with MSNBC Thursday.

Mark your calendars

Nov. 11

Elections officials across the state will work to certify ballots

Dec. 1

A new S.C. House returns at 11 a.m. for an organizational session to name leaders, committee members

House Legislative Ethics Committee to meet after the House adjourns

Before we adjourn

A little piece of history to share with you: South Carolina has elected it’s first ever female sheriff, according to the Associated Press.

Kristin Graziano, a Democrat, ran against and bested Charleston Sheriff Al Cannon. Cannon had served as sheriff in the coastal county for 32 years.

Women have served as interim sheriffs across the state in the past, but Graziano was the first elected to the position.

