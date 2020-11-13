SC Politics Briefing

SC Governor Henry McMaster speaks during a Coronavirus press conference at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center. Jeff Blake Photo

Coronavirus cases have surged across the country this week, prompting some states to impose rounds of new restrictions in an effort to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed with sick patients.

In South Carolina, there are worrying signs — daily case rates by population, percentage of positive tests and hospitalizations have all risen since the start of September — but the state’s key COVID-19 indicators are still below their July peaks.

While Gov. Henry McMaster has thus far resisted reinstating any of the restrictions he previously lifted, his focus on keeping South Carolina “open for business” has not entirely shielded the state from the novel coronavirus’ heavy economic toll.

State budget forecasters released projections this week showing another $50 million loss in projected revenue for the current fiscal year, bringing the reduction in general fund revenues to more than $800 million since February due to the impact of COVID-19.

Uncertainty about the extent of the economic fallout from the virus convinced lawmakers — with the governor’s support — to defer passing a new budget earlier this year and will now severely cut into the amount of money they’ll have available to spend when they return to Columbia in January, forecasters said.

A preliminary budget forecast released Tuesday projects 1.7% general fund revenue growth, or roughly half the growth seen in a typical year, putting the general fund budget at $9.6 billion for the fiscal year that starts July 1, 2021. By comparison, forecasters at this time last year projected South Carolina’s general fund budget to swell to a record $10.25 billion.

Budget proposals discussed earlier this year, which included pay increases for teachers, hazard bonuses for state workers and money for prison security upgrades and charter school expansion, could provide a blueprint for what lawmakers may prioritize in next year’s budget.

Republicans take more control, Democrats to reorganize

The South Carolina Legislature, already in GOP control with a Republican governor, became even more red on election night, sending shock waves down the spine of the Democratic Party that had mounted one of its most aggressive campaigns in years to flip legislative seats.

The consequences of Tuesday’s victories for Republicans will ricochet through the Legislature for years, giving the GOP a huge advantage as they take on the redrawing of district lines. And with that advantage, Republicans also could attempt to erode what has been a tool used by Democrats in the Senate to block controversial legislation introduced by GOP lawmakers on abortion, gun rights and other key wedge issues.

One impact of election night that’s already being felt?

Nikki Setzler, the longest-serving South Carolina senator who led the state’s minority party in the Senate for eight years, is stepping down from his leadership role a week after Republicans flipped three seats and gained more control in the Capitol’s upper chamber.

The Lexington Democrat informed his caucus by email on Monday, senators said.

So far, three names are in the mix to replace him.

They are state Sens. Brad Hutto of Orangeburg, Gerald Malloy of Darlington and Margie Bright Matthews of Colleton.

Despite the Legislature’s rightward shift, members of South Carolina’s Legislative Black Caucus say they have no plans to stop pushing their longstanding priorities — health care, rural infrastructure, unemployment, education, law enforcement reform, a hate crime law, and supporting historically Black colleges and universities — in the State House.

President Trump, allies advance unfounded claims of election malfeasance

It’s been six days since news organizations called the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden.

Despite no credible evidence of widespread voter fraud, President Donald Trump has refused to concede the race and continues to float specious claims on Twitter about the legitimacy of the election.

South Carolina’s U.S. House Republicans have supported Trump’s legal challenges to ballots cast in battleground states that show him losing to Joe Biden, calling for more transparency into America’s elections system, while South Carolina’s senior Republican lawmaker Lindsey Graham suggested that Trump exhaust every legal avenue before conceding the contest, and if he concedes, run again in four years and “keep his movement alive.”

Thirty South Carolina House Republicans also joined calls for the nation’s most powerful lawyer to investigate alleged and yet-unproven voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election a day after one witness — whose sworn affidavit U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has held up as reason to investigate — reportedly recanted his allegations to federal investigators.

Former South Carolina congressman and White House Acting Chief-of-Staff Mick Mulvaney penned an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal in which he argued that if President Donald Trump loses he will “concede gracefully,” and Gov. Henry McMaster and former Govs. Mark Sanford and Nikki Haley also have sounded off about the president’s voter fraud allegations.

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, has said Trump’s efforts to prove widespread fraud in the presidential election are hurting the country and “unbecoming of what this country is all about.”

▪ South Carolina’s search for a new health and environmental director has attracted fewer candidates than the last time the state sought to fill the position overseeing public health.

▪ Gov. Henry McMaster and the state’s workforce director said Thursday that most South Carolina businesses will not see their unemployment tax rates go up or change next year as the state’s economy continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

▪Lindsey Graham raised more than $1 million and donated $1 million more to bolster GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in their January runoff that will determine whether Republicans can retain control of the Senate. He and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley are headed to Georgia to help the incumbent senators keep their seats, while Democrats with South Carolina ties are also turning their attention to the neighboring state’s race, the Post and Courier reports.

▪Some South Carolinians may be in for positions of prestige and power in the coming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, including state Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Richland, who is being discussed as a favored candidate for an ambassadorship or other top job.

▪Gov. Henry McMaster said this week he did not support permanently adopting the voting changes, including the expansion of absentee voting, that lawmakers implemented in the general election due to the coronavirus pandemic.

▪If South Carolina Republicans, with their expanded majorities in both the state House and Senate, are able to pass the so-called “fetal heartbeat bill,” which would ban abortions in South Carolina as early as the sixth week of pregnancy, Gov. Henry McMaster told reporters Thursday he would sign it into law.

Nov. 16-19

Judicial Merit Selection Commission hearings

Dec. 1

S.C. House returns to Columbia for organizational session, 11 a.m.

It’s freshman week in Washington.

U.S. Representative-elect Nancy Mace, who won back the coastal 1st District for Republicans on election night headed up to Washington this week to get adjusted to her new job at the nation’s Capitol.

Speaking to C-SPAN, Mace said, “It’s not just Democrat women that have a monopoly on breaking glass ceilings. Republican women have been doing it all their lives.”

Nancy Mace and freshman orientation

