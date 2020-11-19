The Buzz on SC Politics

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster speaks during a press conference at the Emergency Operations Center in Pine Ridge, SC. on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. tglantz@thestate.com

Welcome to your weekly South Carolina politics briefing, a newsletter curated by The State’s politics and government team.

Thanksgiving is coming up and Gov. Henry McMaster wants people to get tested for COVID-19 before gathering for the holiday.

“Get tested before turkey,” McMaster said during a Thursday news conference.

“Easy to remember. Any South Carolinian who wanted to get tested can get tested in South Carolina and get the results back before Thanksgiving Day, which is next Thursday,” McMaster added saying numerous free testing sites are located around the state.

At the news conference, McMaster continued to call on schools to re-open five days a week for in-person instruction. To help make that happen, he announced the Department of Health and Environmental Control would distribute rapid COVID-19 tests to school districts around the state.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

We all will be thankful when a vaccine for COVID-19 is ready, but we will need to wait for it.

With news of two possible COVID-19 vaccines coming close to being ready for approval, DHEC officials are preparing for how they will coordinate distribution. DHEC is working to enroll vaccine providers to distribute it once it’s available. So far 175 providers are in the enrollment process.

As the distribution plan is finalized, remember the vaccine at first won’t be available to the general public. First “critical populations” such as health care workers will have access to the vaccine.

“The availability of the vaccine for the general public is really several months from now,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell.

So while we wait for a vaccine to be available to all of us, we still have to take precautions, such as wearing a mask and exercising social distancing.

Even though the number of cases announced each day have been ramping up, McMaster said he is not willing to institute any further restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian says more should be done.

Harpootlian called on McMaster to “get out of DHEC’s” way in the fight to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In remarks to the Columbia Rotary Club, Harpootlian said DHEC should shut down bars and restaurants that don’t take precautions to slow the spread.

“They only have to shut down two or three statewide for the rest of them to get the message,” Harpootlian said. “If you begin shutting them down, and folks understand that’s going to be the consequence, I believe based on my experience that will have some effect.”

Democratic leaders

Senate Democrats selected Brad Hutto as their leader, and Ronnie Saab as their assistant leader. Hutto succeeds eight-year Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, who stepped down from the position after Democrats lost three seats in the chamber. Sabb succeeds longtime Sen. John Matthews as assistant leader. Matthews didn’t run for re-election.

Speaking of lawmaker leadership positions, Congressman Jim Clyburn remains the majority whip in the U.S. House after Democrats held leadership elections this week.

“Lyndon Johnson, (who) started his career as a public school teacher at a little Mexican American school down in Texas, talked about standing before a classroom and watching the children who you know have an uncertain future,” Clyburn said at a Wednesday news conference. “That’s the way I started my career, and I cannot tell you what it does to you to stand before a classroom and see a kid that you know has not had breakfast, trying to learn. That’s the kind of challenge that we have today. And COVID-19 has exposed how serious that challenge is. We must in this Congress, respond to the dreams and aspirations of the children and their families. And I’m hopeful that we can work together within our caucus and reach out across the aisle to get done what needs to be done for the American people.”

SC in the transition

Speaking of the Clyburns, Jim Clyburn’s daughter Mignon Clyburn is serving on President-Elect Joe Biden’s transition team examining the Federal Communications Commission.

Democratic strategist Clay Middleton, who worked in the Obama administration, is on Biden’s transition as a House legislative advisor, responsible for outreach with members of Congress and other stakeholders.

Federal judge nominee for South Carolina

Charleston County attorney Joseph Dawson III appeared in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing to become a federal judge. If confirmed, Dawson would become the only Black federal judge in the state.

“I’m very pleased to support the nomination of Mr. Dawson to be a federal district court judge for the state of South Carolina,” said Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham. “He has led a consequential life representing the people of Charleston during his time as county attorney.”

Georgia ballots

Graham had a phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about signatures matching on mail-in ballots. How that conversation went depends on who you ask.

Raffensperger told multiple news outlets he felt that Graham implied that he could toss out all mail-in ballots in counties with high rates of mismatched signatures.

Graham said that assertion was “ridiculous” and he only wanted to learn about the protections states have for verifying the legitimacy of mail-in ballots.

And now three lawyers have filed a complaint against Graham calling for an investigation by the Senate Ethics Committee.

Speaking of mail-in ballots

The rate at which mail-in ballots in South Carolina were rejected because they didn’t have a witness signature was lower in 2020 than in 2016. That’s despite all the confusion over the witness signature generated by the on-again, off-again battle in federal court. Ultimately the witness signature was required and almost all those who sent in their 2020 ballots by mail complied with the requirement.

‘You Lie!’ revisited

Former President Barack Obama said he wanted to smack Congressman Joe Wilson when he yelled “You Lie!” during an address to a joint-session of Congress in 2009. Obama’s comment came during an interview promoting his new memoir.

Wilson fired back saying the former president “should know better than to advocate for violence over a disagreement.”

Wilson notes he did apologize to then White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel the night of the outburst.

Buzz Bites

▪ Jaime Harrison continues to raise money, right now for Georgia Senate runoff candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

▪ Former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley will join ex-Bush advisor Karl Rove in a fundraising effort in Georgia.

▪ A death row inmate wants a stay from his Dec. 4 execution and is protesting the secrecy around the drugs the Corrections Department will use.

▪ A Columbia apartment complex under scrutiny for safety violations is set to lose its federal Section 8 subsidies.

▪ The Columbia City Council is preparing to borrow $16.5 million from a city retiree benefit fund to pay for the construction of a pair of parking garages in the BullStreet District.

▪ It will take at least four years to remove tons of toxic coal tar from the Congaree River.

▪ South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials reported the first flu death of the season.

▪ Former state Sen. Paul Campbell will join the Nexsen Pruet law firm as part of its public policy and government affairs group.

▪ SC Attorney General Alan Wilson is quarantining for two weeks after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Mark your calendar

Nov. 26

Thanksgiving

Dec. 1

S.C. House returns at 11 a.m. for an organizational session

Before we adjourn

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springdale, received a cookie cake from House Minority Whip Steve Scalise after two of Wilson’s bills passed the House on Nov. 18. Provided photo

The award for getting two bills passed in the U.S. House: a cookie cake. That’s what Congressman Joe Wilson received from minority Whip Steve Scalise, after the Ukraine Religious Freedom Support Act and a bill to expand the Rewards for Justice program at the State Department, passed the House this week.

The Rewards for Justice program would have incentives for informants to come forward with actionable information about regimes evading U.S. or U.N. sanctions.

The Ukraine Religious Freedom Support Act would hold Russia accountable for violations of religious liberty in Ukraine.

We hope Wilson and his staff enjoyed the treat. It looked tasty.

Who pulled together this week’s newsletter?

Joseph Bustos covers state government and politics at The State. You can keep up with him on Twitter @JoeBReporter or send him an email at jbustos@thestate.com.

Make sure to sign up to get our weekly politics newsletter straight to your inbox each week. And tell your friends to do the same.

And for even more South Carolina-focused political news, you can chat with us on Facebook at the Buzz on South Carolina Politics, email us at thebuzz [at] thestate [dot] com and follow our stories at scpolitics.com.