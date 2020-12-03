The Buzz on SC Politics

S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, is sworn in for the fourth time as the South Carolina House of Representatives convenes on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. jboucher@thestate.com

It’s beginning to look a lot like session.

While we still have a few weeks before we head back to the State House full time, we got a little taste of what’s to come this week. House members met in Columbia Tuesday and Wednesday for reorganization, where lawmakers pick their seats, vote on their leaders and receive their committee assignments.

S.C. Rep. Jay Lucas was re-elected to serve as speaker, and S.C. Rep. Gary Simrill (R) and S.C. Rep. Todd Rutherford (D) will remain leaders of their respective parties. S.C. Rep. Tommy Pope was also reelected as Speaker Pro Tem.

As for chairmanships, S.C. Rep. Murrell Smith maintained his position on the House Ways and Means committee, and S.C. Rep. Chris Murphy was elected to chair the House Judiciary Committee.

More: See how the new Midlands lawmakers — S.C. Reps. Jermaine Johnson, R.J. May and Ryan McCabe — did during their first days at the State House.

More support for hate crime legislation?

The S.C. Chamber of Commerce and more than 80 business leaders called on state lawmakers and S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster to pass hate crime legislation come January.

South Carolina is one of three states who have not passed any type of hate crime legislation. In the past, Republicans have stood against efforts to pass a bill for various reasons, including the fact that there is a federal hate crime law.

With the added support from the business community and a bipartisan piece of legislation in the works, there could be more momentum for passing a hate crime bills this year.

SCANA settlements

SCANA and it’s successor company Dominion Energy have agreed to pay a $25 million civil fine to the federal Securities and Exchange Commission.

The agreement is part of a proposed settlement, in which the company does not have to admit any fault in the failure to build two nuclear power plants in Fairfield County.

The proposal was filed by U.S. Attorney for South Carolina Peter McCoy, but still must be approved by a federal judge.

Buzz Bites

▪ South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn wants more Black people named to top positions in the Biden administration.

▪ Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin has been named to the Center for U.S. Global Leadership Board.

▪ Former USC Football Coach Lou Holtz was honored at the White House with the Presidential Medal of Freedom Thursday.

▪ S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster announced his nominee for the director of the Department of Public Safety Wednesday.

▪ Despite seeing massive revenue losses due to COVID-19 this year, South Carolina doubled the amount of taxes collected from online sales, according to the Department of Revenue.

▪ U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said he would “personally support” President Donald Trump if he ran for his office again in 2024.

▪ S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Thursday, 29 current and former prison inmates were indicted for their alleged involvement with the April 2018 riot at Lee Correctional Institution. The riot, one of the largest prison riots in the U.S. in the last 25 years, left seven dead and several more injured.

▪ Gov. McMaster, one of President Trump’s first supporters, said he would acknowledge an official win by President Elect Joe Biden at an appropriate time. The Columbia Republican said he still supports the president’s efforts to resolve all questions about alleged election irregularities.

▪ Speaking of McMaster, the governor reported for jury duty this week.

▪ S.C. Rep. Murrell Smith was at the middle of a fashion debate after being spotted wearing Crocs on the House floor. Smith recently underwent surgery on his foot, justifying his shoe choice. You know what they say: ‘If you ain’t Croc-in, you ain’t rockin’.”

Mark your calendars

Dec. 7

U.S. Rep. Tom Rice is holding a telephone town hall.

Dec. 9

Some House prefiled bills will be released

Dec. 14

Electors meet to cast South Carolina’s 9 electoral college votes.

Dec. 16

More House prefiled bills will be released

Jan. 12

Legislature convenes for the 124th session

Before we adjourn

The first day of the South Carolina House of Representatives convenes on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

Will the real Joe Bustos please stand up?

OK, the day we all waited for. The day we confirmed newly elected state Rep. Joe Bustos and The State politics and state government reporter Joe Bustos are in fact NOT the same person. Now they will both be in the State House and we’ll see how many times people confuse the two of them.

But Joe Bustos isn’t the only South Carolina reporter to have the same name as a public official.

We’re wondering how many times people tagged ABC Columbia Reporter Tim Scott in a tweet when they meant to tag U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.

And Greenville News Reporter Mike Ellis probably gets confused for Greenville County Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis.

So this might be a trend in South Carolina. And we’re waiting for public officials named Maayan Schechter, Emily Bohatch, John Monk, Zak Koeske, Christina Myers and Jamie Self. If you’re out there, send us an email.

