The Buzz on SC Politics

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster this week reiterated his call for schools to offer in-person instruction five days a week. tglantz@thestate.com

We had a lot of news this week as COVID-19 cases in South Carolina surged continuing to bring to light how we’re responding to the novel coronavirus.

So let’s dive in.

McMaster wants classes five days a week

Gov. Henry McMaster again called on schools to offer in-person instruction five days a week and wants school districts to take advantage of available personal protective equipment from the state.

“Parents should not have to choose between their child and their jobs, but that is what the decision of the schools who have not gone to five-day in-person education are asking them to do,” McMaster said during a news conference on Wednesday.

And the governor’s office conducted a survey of parents in school districts where in-person instruction is offered five days a week. It found the preference of in-person education over virtual education was especially pronounced among parents with special education students.

No CARES Act money for private schools

The State Supreme Court ruled, again, McMaster cannot use CARES Act dollars for private school tuition for 5,000 needy families. It’s a blow to McMaster who said the students would benefit from the program, not the schools.

“Many of these parents are barely able to scrimp and save enough money to pay for their child’s tuition in independent Christian and other private schools,” McMaster said. “They do it to provide the type of education environment and instruction that they feel best suits their child’s unique needs.”

Annual Senate caucus retreats

Next week, both state Senate caucuses are scheduled to have their annual retreats to plan out strategy for the 2021 session. But the Democratic and Republican caucuses differ in how they will hold their meetings. Republicans are planning to get together for three days at Kiawah Island. Democrats have opted for an all virtual, one-day gathering, after initially planning to meet in Sumter County.

COVID-19 budget crunch

When legislators return to Columbia next year they plan to come up with a budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, after having a fiscal year with a continuing resolution. But budget planning will be difficult during the session as COVID-19 and the associated economic downturn have played havoc on the state’s expected revenues.

Republicans want to get past the pandemic before considering new spending, but Democrats say giving raises to state employees and teachers also needs to be considered.

Agency leader pay bumps

Even though legislators have been reluctant to give state employees and public school teachers pay raises because of the economic downturn, the Agency Head Salary Commission increased the pay for 26 agency leaders and college presidents.

The move was part of increasing the salary ranges for agency heads in order for the state to be competitive and to take into account an increase in job responsibilities. The largest pay raise went to Department of Health and Environmental Control Interim Director Marshall Taylor, who received a roughly $17,000 pay bump.

How about a non-COVID story? There’s a new sheriff in Charleston County

When Kristin Graziano defeated longtime Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon, her win was historic. Not only did she defeat the man synonymous with the office itself, she became the first elected female sheriff and first openly gay sheriff in South Carolina.

Already, she’s faced obstacles.

Days after launching her campaign website, Cannon put her on administrative leave when he found out she was challenging him for his job. And recently, the assistant sheriff sent a mass email questioning her experience.

Graziano is undettered. She told The State that she’s doubling down on the plans that got her elected in the first place, like ending Charleston County’s participation in a federal immigration enforcement program with ICE.

Buzz Bites

▪ Zach Pippen, who served as director of Digital Media for Gov. McMaster, started a new job as visual artist for Nephron Pharmaceuticals.

▪ The FCC is investing $121 million in South Carolina over 10 years to expand broadband in rural areas.

▪ SC Attorney General Alan Wilson joined a group of attorneys general calling for the US Supreme Court to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory over President Donald Trump. Wilson was invited to the White House to have lunch with Trump the next day.

▪ And all five current South Carolina U.S. representatives signed onto an amicus brief in support of the Texas bid to overturn the presidential election results.

▪ Senate President Harvey Peeler wants to restructure DHEC. Under his proposal, the health division would meld with other health-related agencies to form a state health department.

▪ Former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley’s sister-in-law died after contracting COVID-19.

▪ Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette was criticized for a Twitter post with pictures of her and others not wearing masks at a Christmas Party.

▪ Vice President Mike Pence visited South Carolina Thursday to hold a discussion on the coronavirus vaccine.

▪ State lawmakers will consider a bill that could address some of the causes of the gender pay gap.

▪ U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn called Trump’s bids to change the result of the election “a coup.”

▪ Clyburn was tapped to chair President Elect Biden’s inaugural committee.

Mark your calendar

Monday, Dec. 14

Electoral College meets to cast 9 votes for President Donald Trump

Tuesday, Dec. 15

SC Education Oversight Committee meets

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Bills prefiled by House members will be released

House Santee Cooper Ad Hoc Committee meets

Before we adjourn

Yes, we’re in the holiday season and we all want to attend parties to celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and New Years. But cases COVID-19 cases have shot up since Thanksgiving, and cases are the worst it’s been in South Carolina.

Gathering in large groups, especially indoors, is still not advisable.

And yes, a vaccine is coming soon, but not in time for everyone to make it the most popular stocking stuffer ever.

While speaking at a news conference with Gov. McMaster, Prisma Dr. Stephen Shelton had this comment:

“We recognize that it is a difficult time for all,” Shelton said. “Most of us recognize the fun times we’ve had with large gatherings with family and friends. However, we need to reflect on those that we put at risk for that. Our elderly family members, such as parents or grandparents, those with weak immune systems, those with chronic health conditions like diabetes, obesity (and) lung disease. We’re putting all those individuals at risk.”

“If a gathering is a must, we recommend (people) keep them small and outside where there’s good ventilation. In addition, we want to discourage any kind of buffet,” he added.

So, keep up that social distancing, please wear a mask if you can’t social distance, wash your hands frequently, and stay home if you’re sick. We’re in this together and as McMaster said Wednesday, there’s “light at the end of the tunnel.”

