The Buzz on SC Politics

Lexington Medical Center RN Ethan Tucker receives the hospital’s first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from fellow RN Jeanine Fonda. The hospital received its first delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. UPS delivered 2,925 doses of the vaccine to the hospital campus in West Columbia at 9:30 a.m. The doses arrived in one box packed with dry ice that included GPS tracking and a thermometer to monitor the temperature. Lexington Medical Center has freezers that are storing the doses at the required very cold temperature of minus 70 degrees Celsius. Lexington Medical Center has developed a prioritization schedule for administering vaccines to employees. The schedule takes into account the extent of their contact with COVID-19 patients and those who will benefit the most from the vaccine. Jeff Blake Photo

Welcome to your weekly South Carolina politics briefing, a newsletter curated by The State’s politics and government team

After weeks of planning and speculation about its arrival, Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine reached South Carolina this week and Moderna’s shouldn’t be far behind.

Health care facilities across the state began receiving shipments of Pfizer’s vaccine Monday, and by Wednesday, the state’s haul totaled nearly 43,000 doses, state health officials said.

Hundreds of front line medical workers have been vaccinated so far, with long-term care facility residents and staff expected to get stuck in the coming weeks.

For the rest of us, especially those of us not at increased risk of contracting the virus or at high risk of experiencing severe complications from it, it will be a whole lot of hurry up and wait.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

State health officials have said it would be months before the general public can get vaccinated.

In the meantime, with COVID-19 cases exploding in South Carolina and around the country, they’re asking residents to redouble their efforts to minimize community spread of the virus by wearing masks, avoiding group gatherings and practicing social distancing.

South Carolina’s Senate Democrats have called on Gov. McMaster to enforce a 60-day statewide mask mandate to help mitigate the outbreak, but the governor has repeatedly resisted calls to do so, including again Wednesday.

McMaster is not alone in his aversion to mask rules. The county council in Greenville County, which has reported nearly twice as many COVID-19 cases as any other county in the state over the past month, appears unlikely to support a proposed resolution encouraging, but not mandating, residents to wear masks.

Pandemic-related requirements have gained more traction in the state’s capital, however.

Columbia this week unanimously approved a two-month extension of its face mask ordinance and the University of South Carolina will begin charging a fee to on-campus students who don’t get monthly coronavirus tests.

New session, new bills

As we gear up for the new session, we’ve gotten a bit of a preview of what’s to come.

Among the hundreds of bills released in the last two weeks were pushes to stop changing the clocks for daylight savings time, a move to give college athletes a stipend and an initiative to give state employees paid family leave.

Legislators will also be debating whether to legalize medical marijuana, which has bipartisan support. They’ll also try to pass a hate crime bill, which has the support of the business community.

After falling short of passage last year, Republican lawmakers will also push a fetal heartbeat abortion ban.

Also making a reappearance after failing to pass earlier this year is a bill on the death penalty, which would make the electric chair the default method of execution. The bill was filed in response to a nationwide shortage in the drugs needed for a lethal injection.

And, as with everything in 2020, COVID-19 will be a focus during the upcoming session. Several pandemic-related bills have been filed, including one that would stop state officials from enforcing any nationwide mask mandate.

Budget talks

One thing legislators will have to take up is passing a spending plan for the 2021-22 fiscal year. That means going through budget requests from all the state’s agencies.

And a large request is coming from the SC Department of Education, as it asks for for 2% raises for teachers and pay bumps based on longevity in the job.

State officials have wanted to increase pay for educators in the state in order to bring the state’s average salary into the top 25 in the country. South Carolina most recently ranked 40th in public school teacher salaries, according to the National Education Association.

Campaign chatter

9 votes for Donald Trump

The election in South Carolina officially came to an end on Monday when members of the Electoral College cast nine votes for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Yes the meeting was a formality and full of pomp and circumstance, but it’s constitutionally mandated ceremony.

And the GOP members used the event to make statements about the Republican ticket and how the Electoral College system helps protect South Carolina stature on the national stage.

“Small states, and we’re technically a small state, will have no voice if we get rid of the electoral college,” said elector Terry Hardesty, of Berkeley County, the elector from the 1st Congressional District.

Buzz Bites

▪ South Carolina’s Senate Democrats want Gov. McMaster to enforce a 60-day statewide mask mandate, a decision the 16 members made together Wednesday during their virtual retreat. The governor has resisted calls to do so before and did again Wednesday, when his office said they appreciate the advice, but no thanks.

▪ Charleston County Attorney Joseph Dawson was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to be the newest federal judge in South Carolina.

▪ An S.C. inspector general’s audit found dozens of organizations that received tens of millions of dollars in state appropriations did not follow the law by showing that funds were correctly spent

▪ U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday. He was spotted in Columbia Monday posing for pictures at the State House without a mask.

▪ The former Lakeview School in West Columbia became the first historically segregated African-American school to receive a state marker in Lexington County.

▪ Joshua Baker, who headed the state’s Medicaid agency after he was tapped by Gov. McMaster in November 2017, is leaving the agency in January. In his resignation letter, Baker said the timing is right for new transition in leadership. Two other top aides under Baker also plan to leave the department next year.

▪Don Fowler, a longtime icon, teacher and master of South Carolina Democratic Party politics, died Tuesday at 85.

▪ After nearly three decades coaching the Dillon High School football team, South Carolina state Rep. Jackie Hayes this week announced his plans to retire. “It is just the right time,” he told The State.

▪ Congratulations to House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford and his wife, Megan Pinckney. The Columbia attorney married Pinckney, a digital content creator for Shades of Pinck, in a small ceremony last Friday in Charleston.

▪ More than 3,900 Department of Corrections employees are getting $500 bonuses this week.

▪South Carolina’s teacher shortage has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report that found teacher vacancies were up 26% compared to last year.

▪ U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, isn’t the only high profile member of Congress getting time on national news shows. U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-SC, appeared on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily” and “The Rachel Maddow Show” this week to discuss his work overseeing an investigative House committee looking at the Trump Admiistration’s response to coronavirus -- and finding plenty to look at.

Mark your calendar

Jan. 12

S.C. lawmakers return to Columbia for the new session

Jan. 13

Gov. McMaster scheduled to deliver the State of the State address

Jan. 20

Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

Before we adjourn

Nearly two years after being stopped cold trying to bring a six-pack of Lowcountry beer to the U.S. House floor for a colleague, U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham returned this week with some liquid courage.

The outgoing Democratic lawmaker cracked a cold one on the House Floor Thursday at the conclusion of his farewell speech, which focused on bipartisan cooperation and the need to serve constituents over oneself.

“In the spirit of bipartisanship and cooperation,” Cunningham said, grabbing a can of beer from his suit pocket and cracking it. “I raise this glass to my colleagues, both Democrats and Republicans.”

U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham cracks a beer during his last speech on the House floor.

Who pulled together this week’s newsletter?

This week it was reporter Zak Koeske, a member of The State’s government and politics team who currently focuses on South Carolina’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Keep up with him on Twitter @ZakKoeske or send her story tips at zkoeske@thestate.com.

Make sure to sign up for our weekly politics newsletter that will come straight to your inbox each week. Tell your friends to do the same. For even more South Carolina-focused political news, you can chat with us on Facebook at the Buzz on South Carolina Politics, email us tips at thebuzz [at] thestate [dot] com and follow our stories at scpolitics.com.