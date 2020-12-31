SC politics briefing

Eric Axelsson receives the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine at Wellmore of Lexington on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Axelsson works in dinning services and is excited to have extra protection at work and his family. jboucher@thestate.com

Welcome to your weekly South Carolina politics briefing, a newsletter curated by The State’s politics and government team.

New year, new predictions for the pandemic.

We talked to the Department of Health and Environmental Control about what they expect to see virus-wise in 2021.

Let’s start with the bad news: Experts are predicting a winter COVID-19 surge thanks to holiday gatherings and colder weather pushing people indoors.

The good news: The vaccine is on the way. According to interim Director of Public Health Dr. Brannon Traxler, the vaccine could be available to the wider public as soon as late spring or the summer.

But health officials are facing some criticism from lawmakers, who say that vaccine distribution isn’t going fast enough.

You can read more about what to expect during 2021 here.

Speaking of lawmakers and COVID-19

The U.S. House met this week to vote on increasing direct payments to taxpayers under a certain income from $600 to $2,000.

The measure passed the House Monday night with a vote of 275-134, with 44 Republicans voting in favor.

South Carolina’s congressmen were split on the measure.

After passing the House with a two-thirds majority, the bill headed to the Senate, where an immediate vote was blocked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Ahead of the vote, Sen. Lindsey Graham voiced support for increasing direct payments.

Buzz Bites

▪ Gov. Henry McMaster has finished his 10-day isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 Christmas week. Brian Symmes, the governor’s spokesman, said Wednesday that McMaster is “feeling well”

▪ U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan said Wednesday that he plans to formally object to the Electoral College certification of President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory.

▪ Gov. Henry McMaster warned South Carolinians that they needed to continue practice safety precautions around New Years to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

▪ A state Senate subcommittee voted unanimously Thursday morning to investigate energy giant NextEra’s efforts to acquire Santee Cooper, the state-owned electric utility that provides power to two million people across the state.

▪ A provision included in the $900 billion Covid-19 relief bill signed by President Donald Trump this week will require carbon monoxide detectors in all federally subsidized housing. The new rules come nearly two years after two residents in Columbia’s Allen Benedict Court housing project died from a gas leak there.

▪ In the latest filing before the state Supreme Court in a lawsuit that challenges the state’s Heritage Act, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says the act’s provision that requires a supermajority in the 124-member House and in the 46-member Senate is unconstitutional.

▪ The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended the law license of disgraced former Richland County Councilwoman Dalhi Myers.

▪ South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham losing his reelection bid and Trump dumping Mike Pence to instead choose Nikki Haley as his vice president were listed on POLITICO’s most incorrect 2020 political predictions.

▪ A bill filed in the state house could ban the state Department of Motor Vehicles from putting the Confederate flag on license plates.

▪ Former Gov. Nikki Haley ignited a firestorm on Twitter after she tweeted Monday that “2020 was the year socialism went mainstream.”

▪ We asked a handful of state lawmakers what their new year’s resolutions are. Here’s what some said.

“My hope is that we put COVID in our rearview mirror, and we do it as quickly as possible, so that we can again address those issues that are important to South Carolinians. That Democrats and Republicans work together to move South Carolina as far and as fast as we can.” — House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Richland

“My hope is that number one, we will be able to take care of this COVID. That we’ll be able to fight it, that the vaccines will work, that people will take it, that people will take on responsibility for not only themselves but for others. Wear their masks, keep distancing, and the other is that we will be able to do something that is relevant for all human beings in South Carolina. — S.C. Legislative Black Caucus chairwoman Rep. Pat Henegan, D- Marlboro

“Just the ability to move forward without this cloud hanging over our heads, without this virus and the threat that it imposes to our health or the way it constrains what you’re able to do socially in terms of visiting family or going out to dinner or going to a concert or things of that nature.” — Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort

“This is the year in which we need to finish fighting this battle against COVID-19, get as many people vaccinated as we possibly can, and once we do that, get back to a sense of new normal.” — Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg

Mark your calendar

Jan. 5

Georgia voters head to the polls to vote in two runoff races that will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.

Jan. 6

House Equitable Justice System and Law Enforcement Reform Committee will meet.

Jan. 12

S.C. lawmakers return to the State House for the first day of the two-day session

Jan. 13

Gov. Henry McMaster scheduled to give the State of the State address

Jan. 20

Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

Before we adjourn

If you’re not locked on to South Carolina political Twitter, there’s been a massive controversy you may have missed.

South Carolina historians proposed a new flag design and many, many, many people do not like it one bit.

S.C. Rep. Micah Caskey tweeted photos of the old flag design next to the new one.

“On the left: a noble salute to a proud moment in state history,” Caskey tweeted. “On the right: the tree that crystal meth grows on.”

“In addition to historians’ input, hippie vegans had a broiled cauliflower cook off for this design proposal,” former Democratic operative Phil Bailey tweeted.

“#TryAgain,” former U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison tweeted.

Who pulled together this week’s newsletter?

This week it was reporter Emily Bohatch, who is onThe State’s State House team and covers politics and state government. Keep up with her on Twitter @emilybohatch or send her story tips at ebohatch@thestate.com.

Make sure to sign up for our weekly politics newsletter that will come straight to your inbox each week. Tell your friends to do the same. For even more South Carolina-focused political news, you can chat with us on Facebook at the Buzz on South Carolina Politics, email us tips at thebuzz [at] thestate [dot] com and follow our stories at scpolitics.com.