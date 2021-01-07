The Buzz on SC Politics

Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. AP

Welcome to your weekly South Carolina politics briefing, a newsletter curated by The State’s politics and government team.

It’s a been a crazy last few days to put it mildly, and we’re only eight days into 2021.

The ceremonial event on Wednesday certifying President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris election victory, turned into a scene that was nothing less than chaotic as a mob carrying stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Even though the mob of what U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham called domestic terrorists paused the count of the Electoral College votes for several hours, members of Congress resumed the certification in the late night hours of Wednesday and early morning hours of Thursday.

ICYMI: Recognize someone in the photos from the DC riot? The FBI wants to hear from you.

As rioters ransacked the Capitol building, two prominent South Carolinians who were part of President Donald Trump’s administration sounded off on the violence.

Former Trump Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney called on Trump to “Tell these folks to go home.”

“He can stop this now and needs to do exactly that,” Mulvaney tweeted.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley refrained from criticizing Trump.

“Every American has the right to peacefully protest. What’s happening right now at the U.S. Capitol building is wrong and un-American,” Haley tweeted. “We are better than that.”

READ MORE: Here’s what other prominent South Carolinians had to say about the riot.

The vote must go on

After the unprecedented riot rocked Capitol building, several South Carolina congressmen doubled down on their vows to object to certain election results.

Though several members of the U.S. Senate softened their tone and withdrew their objections, the House continued with hours of heated debate over the results in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Five S.C. House members voted in favor of both objections: U.S. Reps. Joe Wilson, Jeff Duncan, William Timmons, Ralph Norman and Tom Rice. Opposing the objections were U.S. Reps. Jim Clyburn and Nancy Mace and U.S. Sens. Tim Scott and Graham.

Graham went as far to say Trump’s legal team did not provide any proof of fraud.

On the Senate floor, Graham acknowledged the results of the election, telling his fellow Republicans who were objecting that “Enough is enough.”

Later, though, on the House floor, Duncan struck a much different tone, maintaining, without evidence, that officials in Pennsylvania circumvented elections laws and allowing thousands of votes to be “illegally” cast.

“What bothers me is that so many of you are OK with that,” Duncan said.

ICYMI: The day before the vote, Clyburn said that Republicans objections are “crossing the line.”

COVID-19 update

Get your vaccine, or wait even longer.

Well, that’s the message from Gov. Henry McMaster to those in the first group of people slated to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. And he set a deadline of Jan. 15 for those healthcare workers who face exposure from to the coronavirus while working.

“It’s like boarding an airplane,” McMaster said during a Tuesday news conference. “When they call your rows, if you don’t get on the plane, you go to the back of the line.”

McMaster even threatened to issue executive orders to make the vaccine distribution moves even faster.

Do you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? We’re looking for answers.

New year, new budget

McMaster will unveil his executive budget Friday, a list of spending recommendations that the Legislature doesn’t have to agree with.

The governor’s office told The State Thursday it will be a smaller budget than year’s past, simply because the state doesn’t have the same pot of new money it hoped it would have had because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it’ll still include many of the governor’s top priorities, including focusing on workforce development.

The State got a peek at a sliver of what the governor will ask lawmakers to spend this year.

It includes more than $123 million on the state’s small businesses that fell victim to the pandemic and an additional $30 million to expand access to broadband internet — a bipartisan initiative from Washington down to the Palmetto State.

Lawmakers return to work Tuesday.

Buzz Bites

▪ House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford said in a media call Thursday he believes the House needs a chamber-wide mask rule. On the same call, House Judiciary chairman Chris Murphy said while he didn’t oppose a mask mandate, he didn’t know whether House Speaker Jay Lucas would enact one. Murphy did, however, say that there could be tweaks to ensure members only speak to staff with masks on. In the Senate, all 46 senators have agreed to wear masks.

On the same call, lawmakers told reporters they are not worried about security at the State House in light of the Capitol riots. “I don’t think you’re going to see the same type of thing in Columbia,” said Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey.

▪ Another top official is leaving the state’s health and environmental agency during the coronavirus pandemic. Jennifer Read, the department’s chief of staff, resigned last month and will depart the agency Friday.

▪ Graham called President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for attorney general, Merrick Garland, a “sound choice.”

▪ The SC NAACP’s King Day at the Dome event will go virtual for the first time in 21 years.

▪ Nearly a month after South Carolina’s high court rejected a second attempt by McMaster to spend federal COVID-19 money on private schools, the governor announced new plans to redirect nearly $20 million of that cash toward other educational needs.

▪ Before the Capitol riot, Clyburn said impeaching President Trump for urging Georgia election officials to “find” more votes in his favor would be a “waste of (the House’s) time.”

▪ But after the riot, Clyburn changed his mind, saying a second Trump impeachment is appropriate.

▪ McMaster said he feels “like Superman” after recovering from COVID-19.

▪ McMaster named Thomas Clark Phillip acting director of the state’s Health and Human Services Department after the agency’s previous director Joshua Baker announced plans to step down.

▪ McMaster expressed support for breaking up South Carolina’s health and environmental agency, an expansive department under scrutiny for what critics say has been a failure to take decisive action during the worst disease pandemic in a century.

▪ The Public Service Commission hearing on Dominion Energy’s rate increase request began Tuesday, and during opening statements, Walmart and environmentalists spoke out against the proposed electricity rate hike.

Mark your calendar

Jan. 8

Gov. McMaster unveils his executive budget at 2 p.m.

Jan. 12

S.C. lawmakers return to Columbia at noon to gavel in the start of the new, two-year session. To watch the House, click here. And to watch the Senate, click here.

Jan. 13

Gov. McMaster scheduled to give the State of the State address

Jan. 18

SC NAACP’s King Day at the Dome

Jan. 20

Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

Before we adjourn

We’ll end where we started.

We’ve all seen the coverage of the riots inside the U.S. Capitol. And if you were like me, you probably had a hard time turning off the coverage.

So, I wanted to thank the Capitol Hill photographers and reporters, including those with our parent company McClatchy, who sent out images and relayed what was happening inside and around the grounds. When a big story breaks, journalists tend to run to the scene to document that first draft of history.

And I wanted to give an extra shout out to Alex Daugherty and Brian Murphy, reporters for McClatchy’s DC Bureau, who were at the Capitol during the electoral college count, and to reporter Sara Gentzler, who works for our sister publication The Olympian in Olympia, Washington. She covered the scene at the Washington State governor’s mansion as pro-Trump supporters pushed through the gates at the governor’s mansion.

We at The State and other McClatchy properties will continue to cover the fallout from the riots at the U.S. Capitol, as well as the local stories that affect our communities.

Who pulled together this week’s newsletter?

This week it was reporter Joseph Bustos, who is a member of The State’s government and politics team. Keep up with him on Twitter @JoeBReporter or send him story tips at jbustos@thestate.com.

Make sure to sign up for our weekly politics newsletter that will come straight to your inbox each week. Tell your friends to do the same. For even more South Carolina-focused political news, you can chat with us on Facebook at the Buzz on South Carolina Politics, email us tips at thebuzz [at] thestate [dot] com and follow our stories at scpolitics.com.