The Buzz on SC Politics

The State House was back in regular session this week, and boy, did lawmakers keep us busy.

The Senate spent the week in hot debate over S. 1, a “fetal heartbeat” abortion ban bill that would stop most abortions at six weeks, before a woman typically knows she’s pregnant.

Democrats fought the bill, saying it was unconstitutional and would be a waste of taxpayer money to fight for in court. They also argued that there are more important things the Senate should be taking care of right now. As Sen. Marlon Kimpson said on the floor Wednesday, “We’re in a pan-demic!”

Republicans weren’t in lockstep over the bill either. GOP senators spent Tuesday and Wednesday fighting over whether exceptions for rape, incest or fatal fetal anomalies incompatible with life should be included into the bill, which originally only provided exceptions if the mother’s health was at risk. Sens. Tom Davis and Sandy Senn threatened to pull their support if the exceptions weren’t added into the bill.

During the debate Thursday, S.C. Sen. Mia McLeod revealed that she was a survivor of sexual assault, and said she was compelled to share her story for the first time due to discussion over whether an exception for rape should be made.

“I could barely contain myself,” McLeod said Thursday, a day after Sen. Richard Cash said some women were grateful for having children despite being raped. “Clearly, he has never been raped. It’s probably safe to say that the 40 men in this chamber and the 100 in the House chamber haven’t either.”

Ultimately, the exceptions were added into the bill.

On Wednesday, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster held a press conference with anti-abortion advocates, where they celebrated that Republicans were in a better position to pass the bill this year. McMaster warned though, that there was still work to do to get the bill to his desk.

After three days of tense discussion, the Senate gave the bill a third reading Thursday, sending it to the House for consideration, where it is expected to pass.

House members seek more Santee Cooper offers

The House wants at least 10 years to seek more offers for all or part of the state-owned utility Santee Cooper. But this time it would be six legislators, not members of the Department of Administration like was done last year. Now while legislators evaluates any offers that come in, they also are pushing reforms including changing the board members, and oversight of the agency. But it still may be a heavy left to get the Senate to go along with the plan.

Of course the future of Santee Cooper has been in discussion since the utility, along with the former SCE&G, abandoned the $9 billion V.C. Summer Nuclear plant project. The project failure led to several lawsuits involving Santee Cooper. The utility this week approved a a $2 million settlement for the final lawsuit, this one involving bondholders.

COVID grants for small businesses

The state allocated $40 million to help small and minority owned businesses with COVID-19 relief grants. The state received about 9,600 applications for the money, about a third of which came from minority-owned businesses. But nearly half of the grants, paid for with federal money, went to minority owned businesses.

And almost all of the money went to businesses with 15 or fewer employees.

COVID vaccine distribution

The Department of Health and Environmental Control’s leadership decided to leave it up to its board on how to allocate South Carolina’s share of COVID-19 vaccine doses. So DHEC board decided to make allocations on a per capita basis to each county.

But the House lawmakers said allocation should be done on a per capita basis by region, while also taking into account poverty levels, infection rates, age and high-risk populations.

With “the county (approach), the vaccine was just coming into the county and the people who had the most political clout would probably get access without looking at rural parts of the county,” said state Rep. Wendy Brawley, D-Richland.

And this desire is attached to $208 million the House approved to the state’s capacity to get vaccine shots into people’s arms.

Buzz Bites

▪ Two more Columbia lawyers are being considered for the legal team to represent former President Trump in his upcoming impeachment trial. They are Greg Harris and Johnny Gasser, sources have told The State.

▪ Columbia City Councilman Sam Davis will not seek reelection this year. He has been on the council for 23 years, and is the longest currently serving member. District 1 is in the northern part of Columbia.

▪ Four S.C. lawyers have filed a complaint against Attorney General Alan Wilson, saying that motivated by political and not legal reasons, Wilson in December signed on to a Texas lawsuit full of bogus conspiracy theory claims that sought to overturn the Nov. 3 presidential election.

▪ Powerful South Carolina trade groups and retail package stores are loudly lining up behind legislation before state lawmakers this year that would make curbside alcohol pickup permanent law, rather than temporary for COVID-19.

▪ President Joe Biden reversed course, signing an executive order that puts a nationwide moratorium on evictions set to expire. Here’s what it means for South Carolinians.

▪ Biden also signed a pair of executive orders requiring the usage of masks. Here’s where you need to wear them in South Carolina.

▪ An emerging class of toxins increasingly threatens drinking water across South Carolina, but state officials have so far failed to set standards that could protect millions of people.

▪ U.S. Reps. Nancy Mace, Ralph Norman and Joe Wilson filed legislation to would prohibit federal dollars from being used to close or try to close the Marine Corps Recruit Depot at Parris Island.

▪ The SC House gave the OK to spend more money this fiscal year on education, approving up to $50 million for teacher step increases, and $9 million for charter schools.

▪ The first case of a super contagious COVID-19 variant was found in South Carolina.

Mark your calendar

Feb. 2

Senate Medical Affairs Committee holds first hearing on DHEC director, Edward Simmer, 8:30 a.m.

Senate Judiciary subcommittee takes up Santee Cooper reform bill, 3 p.m.

Feb. 3

Senate Education panel holds hearing on “Reach Act,” requiring study of the Constitution to graduate, 9 a.m.

Joint House-Senate session on judicial elections, noon

April 30

2020 U.S. Census results are expected to be released (think redistricting)

Before we adjourn

As Sen. Marlon Kimpson took the podium during the Senate abortion bill debate Wednesday, some of his colleagues across the aisle were flashing back to a moment that happened during a similar debate three years ago. “I just wanted to see if anybody had time to go get an egg roll while we’re talking,” Sen. Shane Martin said. In 2018, when the Senate was debating a bill trying to ban on virtually all abortions, Kimpson took the podium for nearly eight hours. On the floor, he mentioned that he was hungry for Chinese food. To everyone’s surprise, a supporter drove to the State House to bring him egg rolls. “Thank you my good friend from Spartanburg,” Kimpson laughed.

