The Buzz on SC Politics

Governor Henry McMaster and South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman speak to the press on Thursday, February 4, 2021. jboucher@thestate.com

Welcome to your weekly South Carolina politics briefing curated by The State’s government and politics team.

Here’s this week’s news to take you into Super Bowl weekend.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin opening doors to a new season

Just more than a decade ago, Steve Benjamin made history when he became Columbia’s first Black mayor.

Now Benjamin says this current term will be his last as the leader of the state’s capital city.

Benjamin, 51, will not seek reelection this year. He is in this third term as mayor, and that term will come to a close at the end of 2021.

Though rumored for higher office, Benjamin, an attorney, didn’t offer specifics on any future political plans, saying that he plans to practice law. He did say he plans to “continue serving the community, and be actively involved in shaping Columbia and South Carolina, but doing it, for now, as a private citizen.”

South Carolina has a new health director

South Carolina’s agency tasked with combating the COVID-19 crisis finally has a permanent director, roughly eight months after the department’s previous director, Rick Toomey, resigned.

The South Carolina Senate confirmed retired Navy doctor Edward Simmer in a 40-1 vote Thursday.

Voting against was Sen. Larry Grooms.

“His experience has been running large bureaucracies and at a different time and in a different age, he may have been perfect for DHEC,” Grooms told reporters Thursday. “But we need someone right now who can stand up, and right or wrong, make a call and be decisive (and) have to have confidence in people of the state. I never got the feeling with him.”

Simmer is a native of northern Ohio who formerly ran the naval hospital in Beaufort, where he and his wife own a home. He does not plan to commute from Beaufort but will work from a home in Columbia.

“He clearly has all of the professional qualifications and leadership skills necessary to lead the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “The people of South Carolina will be well served by his confirmation.”

Vaccine update

Governor Henry McMaster and South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman speak to the press on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

People 65 and older can now sign up for appointments to get a COVID-19 vaccine, as McMaster wants to prioritize those who are most vulnerable to the respiratory disease during the pandemic.

“It is clearly the older people who are at risk and we are not going to take a single vaccination from those who are likely to die from this virus to give to someone who is not likely to die from the virus,” the governor said Thursday at a joint press conference with state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “It would be unethical and immoral to do that.”

But Shane Massey, the Senate majority leader and potential gubernatorial candidate, wants teachers moved to the front of the line in an effort to get all schools offering in person instruction 5 days a week by March 22. It would give all students in the state the chance to be in a classroom for at least two months.

If Massey is successful at getting his measure passed, either by attaching it to a $208 million vaccine bill to expand the state’s capability to give inoculations, or as a separate bill, he sets up a decision for the House and the governor.

“A veto of this bill is a public acknowledgment that you’re giving up on children,” Massey told reporters on Thursday. “There’s no other way to describe that. I mean you’re not prioritizing teachers, which means in this case that means you’re not prioritizing children.”

McMaster on Thursday argued schools are safe now, and have had access to personal protective equipment and more than $1 billion to open safely.

According to the Department of Education, about 71,000 of the 122,000 teachers and support staff in the state, have said they’re willing to get vaccinated a number the department expects to increase. Also, as of late January, about half of the school districts in the state have a plan in place to vaccinate their teachers.

DHEC officials told the Senate Medical Affairs committee the agency would be able to move teachers up if lawmakers make that decision.

“I’m a very strong vaccine advocate,” State Epidemiologist Linda Bell said. “Whatever decision is made, DHEC will do all that we can to with the planning, operations and logistics to make sure it happens”

DHEC adjusts its calculations

DHEC this week changed the way it calculates South Carolina’s COVID-19 percent positivity rate, which has been one of the highest in the nation for weeks. Rather than dividing the number of people with positive results by the total number of people tested, the agency now divides all positive COVID-19 tests by the total number of tests administered to calculate the figure. The new calculation brings DHEC in line with how the federal government and many other states have long calculated percent positivity, but the change means the state’s rate will appear to have dropped significantly despite there having been no actual change in community spread.

Abortion ban blitz continues

Less than a week after the Senate passed the “fetal heartbeat” abortion ban bill, the House took its first steps to becoming law.

During a subcommittee meeting Wednesday, House members listened to four hours of testimony on the bill. Among the speakers were Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and Richland County Councilwoman Allison Terracio.

Evette testified in favor of the bill, saying that legislation preventing abortions would help women avoid feeling mental anguish later in life after receiving one. She said in the heat of the moment, women may not feel the weight of their decision.

Terracio, on the other hand, delivered a letter signed by about 100 local businesses against the bill. The businesses warned that this sort of legislation could be a deterrent to businesses looking to relocate to the state.

Lawmakers ultimately passed the bill, voting down party lines.

State judge and wife of Columbia mayor defeated

State Judge DeAndrea Benjamin of Columbia lost a race Wednesday for a much-prized seat on the S.C. Court of Appeals to a Florence family court judge.

The vote tally that gave the Court of Appeals victory to Family Court Judge Jerry “Jay” Vinson was 95-63, with 158 of the General Assembly’s 170 lawmakers voting.

The post pays $193,143 a year.

The race was one of the highest-profile contests of the numerous state judges’ posts voted on Wednesday by the lawmakers.

South Carolina is just one of two states where members of the Legislature elect judges to the family court, state court, the Court of Appeals and the State Supreme Court.

Tom Rice censured

The South Carolina Republican Party Executive Committee unanimously censured Congressman Tom Rice for his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump in the final week of his administration.

Rice’s vote to impeach followed Trump’s remarks preceding a violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Along with the censure, Rice is starting to see potential primary challengers for his seat in 2022. They include state Rep. William Bailey, (not to be confused for the character played by Josh Malina), who has launched an exploratory committee.

And state Rep. Russell Fry is looking at jumping into the race as well, according to media reports.

Ken Richardson, the chairman of the Horry County Schools Board of Education, has announced he also will challenge Rice.

Do you have $550 million the state could borrow?

The Senate Finance Committee moved forward with a bill to authorize $550 million in debt so railroad and barge improvements can be made at the Port of Charleston. The economic development project would include developing an intermodal facility at the former Navy base in Charleston to allow for near or on dock railroads to move shipping containers, as well as expanding two terminals to allow for barge traffic within the harbor. The proposal is meant to take truck traffic off of Lowcountry roads and to help keep the port competitive.

Buzz Bites

▪ South Carolina lawmakers this year will look at whether to permanently allow alcohol to be delivered curbside to a car or directly to a customer’s home — two proposals business owners and customers have called for during the COVID-19 pandemic.

▪ Former Gov. Nikki Haley, rumored to run for president in 2024, hired former NRSC political director Betsy Ankney to run her political action committee, Axios reported.

▪ Atlanta-based attorney Lin Wood says he is making South Carolina his primary residence.

▪ Joe Cunningham has launched ... a podcast. He announced his new venture in tweet on Monday.

▪ South Carolina lawmakers want to repay former state Rep. Jimmy Bales for his 22 years of service by naming a portion of a Columbia road after him.

▪ Teacher step increases for the 2020-21 school year is set to be considered by the Senate.

▪ Columbia City Councilman Daniel Rickenmann declared his candidacy for Columbia mayor.

Mark your calendar

Feb. 8

S.C. Education Oversight Committee, 1 p.m.

Feb. 9

House Judiciary Committee expected to take up S. 1, the “fetal heartbeat” abortion ban bill

Feb. 10

S.C. Senate LCI-Professions and Occupations Subcommittee, dealing with a bill to regular massage therapists, 10 a.m.

April 30

U.S. Census numbers expected to come out, paving way for Legislature to begin work on redistricting

Before We Adjourn

Milton Kimpson, whose rise to becoming a top aide in former Gov. Dick Riley’s cabinet started in a Calhoun County cotton farm field that bore the last name of a South Carolina senator that became integral to his evolution as a father and a devoted public servant who believed in the power of public education and prayer, died last Friday in Columbia.

He was 90.

State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, one of Kimpson’s three sons, announced his father’s death on social media.

Though Kimpson had other health ailments, his sons said their father had tested positive for COVID-19 at the hospital last month, then tested negative, when his family was able to move him to a non-COVID-19 wing of the hospital and were able to see him.

“He just had that personality, really a leader. He was very popular,” Riley told The State. “He was determined to get an education. He was a great believer in public schools, and that’s really where I saw a companionship that I knew would be worthwhile.”

Read more about Milton Kimpson’s life here.

Who pulled together this week’s newsletter?

Joseph Bustos covers state government and politics at The State, including the 2020 U.S. Senate race in South Carolina. You can keep up with him on Twitter @JoeBReporter. Send suggestions to jbustos@thestate.com.

He received help reporters Emily Bohatch, Zak Koeske and Maayan Schechter.

Make sure to sign up to get our weekly politics newsletter straight to your inbox each Friday morning. And tell your friends to do the same.

And for even more South Carolina-focused political news, you can chat with us on Facebook at the Buzz on South Carolina Politics, email us at thebuzz [at] thestate [dot] com and follow our stories at scpolitics.com.