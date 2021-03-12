The Buzz on SC politics

South Carolina faces the problem of a shrinking corps of new teachers, while many are leaving the profession

This past week was a heavy legislative week in the South Carolina House and next week is likely to be just as packed.

So first, here’s a sample of what the House did this week.

▪ They passed a bill to reinstate the state’s portion of the teachers annual salary step and added more money for charter schools. Both bills head to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk and he is likely to sign both.

▪ Frustrated by South Carolina counties enacting varying election-related procedures last year, they sent a measure to the Senate firming up the State Election Commission’s power over how those counties conduct elections and internal matters.

▪ And they approved a proposal to allow South Carolinians to buy beer and wine and have it delivered to their home on the same day, overriding critics who say too many underage people could get their hands on alcohol and that it would hurt small businesses.

Oh, and don’t forget turning the governor’s temporary curbside pickup into permanent law.

Where it goes in the Senate remains to be seen. Stay tuned.

We mentioned next week and what could turn it hectic.

The House is slated to debate its controversial open carry gun with permit bill on the floor, a debate that lawmakers tried to squeeze into this week but ran out of time.

Here’s the central issue: The legislation is expected to pass the lower chamber. But even some of its backers are anxious over planned attempts to expand the legislation allowing any person to carry a firearm concealed or out in the open without a permit.

Three Republicans have amendments to the desk that would do that and this is where it becomes tricky.

Constitutional carry could pass the House, no doubt. And it’s likely it would be backed by both Republicans (who don’t want a bad NRA rating on their election scorecard) and Democrats who know that such an expansive bill will have a tough time passing the Senate.

Keep in mind, even constitutional backers in the Senate have told The State they don’t believe constitutional carry could pass.

SC House gets the budget

It’s almost budget week, a multi-day spending debate that can take hours or go really fast.

Put it on your schedule: the week of March 22.

Let’s back up. The House’s budget-writing committee passed out its “pandemic” budget, which has a limited amount of new money to spend. Money is included to pay for step increases for next school year as well as pay bumps for state law enforcement and corrections officers.

Once the House passes it, it’ll go to the Senate, who will kick it back and the House will force it to conference committee.

But here’s the skinny on the budget. The House could get a re-do, sort of.

Once the Senate kicks it back to them, there may be even more money to spend, courtesy of forecaster projections.

And, on top of that, President Joe Biden signed the massive COVID-19 stimulus bill Thursday, and South Carolina is poised to get more than $1 billion out of that.

Hate crimes bill takes first steps, but with one big caveat

South Carolina is one of just three states without a hate crimes law on the books, and state lawmakers are determined to change that by the end of the year.

But to do it, Republicans said Thursday that they needed to strip explicit protections from the LGBTQ community.

A panel of lawmakers voted to remove “sexual orientation” from a list of protected classes in the bill. House Judiciary Chairman Chris Murphy said the panel had to strip out those protections so it could push the bill through before the crossover deadline.

“If it was in that bill to say ‘sexual orientation,’ we have an issue in the body as a whole,” Murphy said in an interview with The State. “We’re trying to mitigate that issue with the body as a whole. The goal is to keep the legislation moving down the track.”

The bill passed out of subcommittee days after business leaders, law enforcement and minority group advocates pushed lawmakers to approve it.

California winery eyes expansion in SC

A California-based wine giant that bottles, cans and distributes across the world wants to build on the East Coast and has its sights set on rural Chester County, an investment the company told lawmakers this week would start with $400 million and nearly 500 hires.

But before it puts down roots in Fort Lawn, a once-thriving mill town, the company wants help from South Carolina lawmakers, who often have knocked heads on alcohol-related legislation and giving special favors to companies.

Gallo Winery wants a change to the state’s alcohol law that would allow it to build four upscale tasting rooms, currently a no-no in the state, in addition to its manufacturing facility in Chester County.

SC eases nursing home visitation rules

South Carolina this week secured permission from the federal government to modify one of the COVID-19 infection calculations that affects indoor visitation policies at the state’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities. As a result, at least 43 long-term care facilities — about a quarter of the facilities that had not been permitting indoor visits — will now be required to offer them as long as they meet all other criteria necessary for indoor visitation.

The change in visitation policy will mean that some nursing home residents can visit in person with their families for the first time in over a year. “Our families have been patient in not seeing their relatives...long enough,” said the president of the South Carolina Health Care Association, who applauded the move.

AARP’s vice president also released a statement advocating for more nursing home visitation, which she said was crucial to the safety, mental health and social well-being of long-term care residents, but stressed that the vaccination rate of nursing home residents and adherence to COVID-19 infection principles were also important considerations.

In other COVID-19 news, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control this week released details of its new vaccine distribution policy. The state’s current method of allocating doses — based on supply, vaccine provider requests and utilization rate — has favored populous urban areas with large hospital systems and created an inequitable distribution of vaccine to rural areas, especially ones without hospitals.

Starting next week, DHEC will allocate doses to the state’s four regions based on relative population and six other demographic and disease factors. The change to a regional distribution model that takes into account factors beyond supply and demand was mandated by the state legislature as part of a coronavirus funding bill it approved last month.

Buzz Bites

▪ The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled that Gov. Henry McMaster was within his authority to suspend then-Columbia City Councilman Moe Baddourah from office in 2017 after the councilman was charged with domestic violence.

▪ South Carolina’s Alan Wilson is among 12 Republican attorneys general who have sued President Joe Biden for taking action that could eventually lead to tighter controls on greenhouse gas pollution.

▪ Over the objections of abortion rights lawyers, a federal judge on Tuesday allowed Gov. Henry McMaster and House Speaker Jay Lucas to enter an ongoing lawsuit contesting the state’s new anti-abortion fetal heartbeat law.

▪ Most workers at South Carolina’s health department are being told to return to the office Monday as part of an effort to fully reopen state offices after months of state employees working remotely during the coronavirus pandemic.

▪ Gov. McMaster named Ben Duncan as the state’s first chief resiliency officer.

▪ Senators are debating the proposed Taxpayer Transparency Act, which would create a state website with a searchable database showing what the state is spending on and who is receiving money.

▪ A Democratic state lawmaker introduced a bill that would ban doctors from providing gender affirming health care to transgender youth.

▪ U.S. House Democratic Whip James Clyburn reintroduced the Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act, a proposal to spend more than $94 billion to affordable high-speed internet to unserved and underserved areas. “Access to broadband today will have the same dramatic impact on rural communities as the rural electrification efforts in the last century,” Clyburn said.

▪ The U.S. House also passed Clyburn’s so-called “Charleston loophole” bill aimed to give federal authorities more time to ensure a gun buyer does not have a record that would prohibit them from buying a gun. Its future in the Senate, where Democrats hold the majority but Republicans still have power to stop legislation, is unclear.

Mark your calendar

March 15

Governors Nuclear Advisory Council, 2 p.m.

March 16

S.C. House Judiciary Committee will meet to debate the hate crimes bill

Full House Education Committee hearing after House adjourns

March 17

Joint Bond Review Committee, 9 a.m.

Slated S.C. House debate over open carry gun legislation

Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing over Santee Cooper-related bills, after Senate adjourns

March 18

Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on Santee Cooper-related legislation, 10 a.m.

March 23-25

Budget week in the House

March 30-April 1

S.C. House on furlough

Before we adjourn

You’ve probably never sat through a reading of an entire bill, and why would you need to anyway?

That’s what many House members thought this week, too.

What’s now become a weekly occurrence on the floor, the House voted this week to change up the rules, requiring that any member who requests a bill to be read in its entirety has to remain seated. If that member leaves their seat during the reading, the whole thing ends.

The debate caused quite a storm on the floor between Republicans and Democrats.

But it also highlighted some internal friction in the minority caucus.

Whether the floor drama will hurt or help the Democrats’ strategy or dissuade any more public spats is unclear. But lawmakers told The State it’s unlikely to be the last debate like that.

