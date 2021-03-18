The Buzz on SC Politics

South Carolina Rep. Jermaine Johnson, D-Hopkins, speaks against a bill allowing people to carry guns openly in the state on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Columbia, South Carolina. Johnson said open carry for a Black man like him could be dangerous. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins) AP

Welcome to your weekly South Carolina politics briefing, a newsletter curated by The State’s politics and government team.

SC takes big step toward open carry

The South Carolina House passed a bill this week that would allow those with concealed carry permits to openly carry their firearms.

Of course, under the bill, there are some caveats. Gun owners won’t be able to carry in places they already weren’t allowed to, like schools and the S.C. State House. Lawmakers added provisions to the bill to allow business owners to post signs saying they don’t allow open carry inside of their establishment and to allow municipalities to ban the open carry of guns at certain permitted events like parades and festivals.

Democrats argued that the bill could promote more violence and racial profiling by police officers.

“How do we justify having firearms visible for everyone in this state qualified to have one when we’re already killing people without them?” S.C. Rep. Wendy Brawley, D-Richland, said.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where it’s possible that it won’t be taken up until next year.

Your Buzz newsletter photo this week is of state Rep. Jermaine Johnson, D-Richland, speaking during the open carry debate, and is courtesy of the Associated Press.

COVID-19 stimulus update

Many of us are waiting on the $1,400 checks out of the COVID stimulus law President Biden signed last week.

But it’s a sliver of what the state of South Carolina and local governments are slated to get.

The state Legislature will get to distribute nearly $2.1 billion through the new law.

South Carolina lawmakers have time to figure out how to divvy out the new bucks, but it’ll be a fight. Typically, more money equals more problems (or headaches, or a good floor debate). House budget chairman Murrell Smith told The State he expects Ways and Means to come back in the spring to figure it all out. Plus, by then they should have new revenue estimates from the Board of Economic Advisors.

Possible topics for those discussions in the spring: additional money for state employee raises, broadband expansion, a small business grant program.

The Biden COVID stimulus bill also included money for the 12 states that haven’t expanded Medicaid to reconsider. South Carolina would be eligible for an additional $790 million from the federal government over two years.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s office said the governor is not likely to support an expansion.

“At the end of the day, regardless of whatever incentives the federal government wants to throw at it, the state is still on the hook. The governor believes it would be financially and fiscally irresponsible to expand Medicaid still,” McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said.

But a top Democrat on the House’s budget writing committee has different thoughts.

“I’m hoping we take the opportunity to rectify a mistake we made,” said state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg. “This is a second bite at the apple. The pandemic has clearly shown us what happens when people don’t have insurance. Enough of political games so people can have access to health care.”

LGBTQ community scores some wins

South Carolina lawmakers tossed out one anti-transgender piece of legislation and added protections for the LGBTQ community back into another, spelling a win for the gay community.

During a House Judiciary meeting Tuesday, lawmakers voted to do away with a bill that would have banned trans women and girls from playing in high school and middle school girls’ sports.

S.C. Rep. Micah Caskey, R-Lexington, pointed out that the part of the bill that states there are only two biological sexes is simply untrue and called the bill “a commentary on gender identity.” He also pointed out that very few transgender girls have tried to play women’s sports in South Carolina.

The Judiciary Committee also voted to add protections for gender and sexual orientation back into the hate crimes bill, something that was taken out in committee because Republican leadership thought the bill could not pass the House before the crossover deadline with LGBTQ protections in it.

However, lawmakers chose to remove parts of the bill that would make certain kinds of stalking, harassment and property damage hate crimes, something Democrats argued took a lot of teeth out of the bill.

The bill is set to make it to the House floor around the first week of April.

Buzz Bites

▪ Former Fox News host Eric Bolling is reportedly mulling a South Carolina run for Congress. The Charleston resident declined to comment to Politico for its story. But the article suggests Bolling could primary US Rep. Tom Rice, who triggered an automatic challenge for his Myrtle Beach seat after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump.

▪ Congresswoman Nancy Mace has formed the “Single Parents” caucus. The Daniel Island Republican hopes the effort will be a “bipartisan brainstorming group” focused on creating legislation to help single parents. She’s already got a bill she wants to introduce, too.

▪ Dominion Energy wants to stop nearly two dozen people from speaking about the company’s plan to impose extra costs on South Carolinians who use solar power to save money. In a letter to the Public Service Commission this week, Dominion said 23 people who have signed up to speak at a March 23 solar cost hearing should be disqualified because the company can’t find evidence they are Dominion electricity customers.

▪ COVID-19 left a visible mark along roads and waterways: More trash and litter because volunteers couldn’t get together to do cleanups.

▪ Both federal and state income tax filings are due on May 17, after the IRS and the SC Department of Revenue gave everyone one-month extensions.

▪ Three former SC law enforcement officers were sentenced to federal prison after they were caught in an FBI sting where federal agents pretended to be members of a Mexican drug-smuggling cartel.

▪ State employees working remotely had to return to their offices this week as COVID-19 case counts have dropped. But not everyone felt comfortable with the move.

▪ A jury ruled in favor of Coastal Carolina University and against a former football player who claimed that he was a victim of gender discrimination in a disciplinary process in a date rape case that resulted in his expulsion from the university.

Mark your calendar

March 22-25

Budget week in the South Carolina House

April 29

Former Vice President Mike Pence will address South Carolina conservatives in Columbia







Before we adjourn

The flags proposed by the South Carolina Flag Study Committee.

You hated it, so they went back to the drawing board.

Lawmakers approved two new possible designs for the South Carolina state flag Tuesday morning after their first disastrous attempt to create a standard, historically accurate flag ended, well, disastrously.

The flag controversy started in 2020 after a flag study committee proposed a design with a wispy looking palmetto tree. Some joked that the tree looked like it barely survived Hurricane Hugo. So, historians went back to the drawing board (literally) and came up with two new designs, pictured above.

But lawmakers have no illusion that they’re going to find one design that makes everyone happy.

“Once we say we adopt that, everyone’s going to say, ‘That’s the ugliest thing you’ve ever adopted,’ ” S.C. Sen. Ronnie Cromer said.

Who pulled together this week’s newsletter?

This week it was reporter Joseph Bustos, who covers politics and state government. Keep up with his on Twitter @JoeBReporter or send him story tips at jbustos@thestate.com.

He received help from reporters Maayan Schechter and Emily Bohatch.

Make sure to sign up for our weekly politics newsletter that will come straight to your inbox each week. Tell your friends to do the same. For even more South Carolina-focused political news, you can chat with us on Facebook at the Buzz on South Carolina Politics, email us tips at thebuzz [at] thestate [dot] com and follow our stories at scpolitics.com.