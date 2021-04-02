The Buzz on SC Politics

S.C. Senate Judiciary Committee members vote on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, to add restrictions to legislation that would help lure Gallo Winery to Chester County. mschechter@thestate.com

The House may have been on furlough this week, but the Senate was in full swing.

In the week before the crossover deadline, the Senate had a very productive week, giving important readings to several bills. Here’s just a taste of what lawmakers took on this week.

Spring break (and COVID-19 break) ending

The Senate voted this week unanimously to require that all schools offer in-person instruction by April 12, or at the end of most district’s Spring break.

The move came after earlier plans to bring students back to the classroom drummed up controversy. Earlier this year, some lawmakers and the governor were lobbying for students to return full time, but teachers maintained they did not feel safe returning to the classroom until they could get access to the vaccine.

South Carolina health officials then advanced the vaccination timeline, and currently, vaccines are available to anyone in the state over the age of 15.

Race to the finish line for medical marijuana

Lawmakers are back in town Tuesday and they return in a bit of a race against the clock.

The next two weeks will be particularly busy at the State House as lawmakers try to get their bills passed and sent across to the opposite chamber in time to beat the Legislature’s self-imposed April 10 crossover deadline.

Lawmakers who back a medical marijuana bill that would help people with the most debilitating medical problems are gearing to make this year the year the Senate finally passes a medical marijuana bill.

The Senate Medical Affairs advanced the bill to the full Senate for a vote, setting it up for possible debate.

The question, though, is if it will pass.

The bill’s sponsor Sen. Tom Davis says he’s been whipping votes and believes he has a majority of senators on his side.

But prepare for a battle over the legislation on the floor.

Athlete pay may be on the way

The Senate Education Committee passed a bill that would allow college athletes to get paid for the use of their name, likeness and image.

The move is part of a national push to allow college athletes, some of which will never make it to the pros, to make some money off of their notoriety.

The bill would allow students to seek out and enter contracts with third parties to get paid for the use of their name, image or likeness, either on their own or through an agent. The bill specifically bans student-athletes from getting paid for athletic performance.

South Carolina’s push to pass a bill and have it go into effect by July 2022 is partially fueled by concerns that states without laws allowing athletes to be compensated will have a natural disadvantage when it comes to recruitment.

The bill’s next stop is the Senate floor.

▪ Former White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said on a South Carolina-based podcast that he always believed that former President Donald Trump, at the end of the day, could be presidential. But on Jan. 6 when a mob of pro-Trump rioters broke into the Capitol, Trump “failed” at the job, he said.

▪ Lin Wood, an Atlanta-based attorney who publicly backed former President Donald Trump’s unfounded allegations that widespread voter fraud cost him reelection, confirmed to The State that he plans to challenge Drew McKissick to head South Carolina’s Republican Party.

▪ South Carolina Senate Democrats aimed to put pressure on Gov. Henry McMaster and Republicans who control the Legislature to expand Medicaid and put more and low-income South Carolinians on the health insurance rolls. But Republicans say they won’t budge.

▪ South Carolina senators hesitantly agreed to advance legislation that would help lure a major California wine manufacturer and distributor to Chester County and add a small number of tasting rooms in the state — an addition that competitors have criticized as unfair.

▪ If the Legislature breaks up South Carolina’s health and environmental agency as proposed, it would create a new department to oversee programs that protect the state’s air and water instead of delegating much of that authority to the state’s agriculture agency. That’s according to the latest plan to dissolve the Department of Health and Environmental Control, a huge agency criticized for being unwieldy, bureaucratic and slow to react to problems.

▪ Politico reports that national Democrats are looking at changing the Democratic presidential schedule, putting South Carolina ahead on the calendar.

▪ Former Gov. Mark Sanford is joining lobbying firm Shumaker Advisors as an executive vice president and principal, the Associated Press reported.

▪ Gov. Henry McMaster announced Tuesday that South Carolina will use $6 million of federal COVID-19 aid to establish free-to-use computer labs across the state in a partnership with USC, Benedict College and Apple.

▪ A portion of the recently passed American Rescue Plan may offer those who are unemployed or have low incomes better deals on health insurance, with plans costing little to nothing a month.

April 10

Legislature’s crossover deadline

April 20-22

Budget week in the state Senate

April 29

Former Vice President Mike Pence will address South Carolina conservatives in Columbia

May 17

New deadline for individual state income tax returns for the 2020 year

April fools.

On the infamous holiday, DNC Chairman and former Senate candidate Jaime Harrison announced he was running for office again in 2022.

Harrison, who is known for raising colossal amounts of cash in his race against U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, posted a suspicious link from Democratic fundraising platform Act Blue: http://actblue.com/AprilFools.

Harrison quickly posted a follow-up tweet revealing to those who missed the joke that he was just pulling everyone’s chain.

“Haha! Love y’all but for those who didn’t see the special link... Happy April Fools’ Day!” Harrison posted.

