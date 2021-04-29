The Buzz on SC Politics

South Carolina Senate Finance Committee Chairman Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, discusses the state’s roughly $10 billion budget for the next fiscal year on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. The Senate is debating the spending plan this week. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins) AP

It was budget week in the Senate, with senators passing a $10.6 billion spending plan, which it sent to the House for its consideration.

Budget writers included $107 million worth of earmarks, $200 million for the Port of Charleston, $20 million to promote tourism to the state, and enough money to give each teacher a $1,000 raise and a 2% raise for all state employees.

Senators also included $10 million for broadband expansion in the state, and $3 million for the Office of Regulatory Staff to pay for a broadband office.

“This will be even more crucial when we begin to appropriate funding from the American Rescue (Plan),” said state Sen. Darrell Jackson, D-Richland.

Senators approved their budget proposal in a 43-3 vote.

“We’ve got a good budget, one the best budgets I’ve seen in 41 years in South Carolina,” said Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, who also chairs the Senate Finance Committee.

One of those no votes was Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, of Edgefield.

“We have prioritized non-statewide obligations over things that are statewide obligations,” Massey said.

Is the end of budget deliberations? Nope.

The House will take another swing at a spending plan starting next month with the Ways and Means Committee planning to consider what to do with the higher revenue estimates between May 13 and June 8. The full House plans to debate the budget again between June 8 and 10.

Transgender athletes bans front and center

Both the House and the Senate were bogged down this week with discussion over initiatives that would ban transgender girls and women from participating in high school and middle school women’s sports.

In the House, that initiative took the form of a bill. The Judiciary Committee voted for the second time to kill a bill that would have banned transgender athletes.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers called the initiative a solution in search of a problem. Only four transgender children have applied to participate in high school sports since 2016, according to the South Carolina High School League.

In the Senate, Sen. Richard Cash, R-Anderson, tried to get the ban attached to the budget via proviso. Lawmakers were instantly sidetracked on their discussions of the budget, and spent several hours over the course of two days debating the measure.

Cash eventually withdrew his amendment.

US Census population is out. What that means for you

South Carolina rolled out the welcome mat to nearly 500,000 more people, including most members of the Buzz team’s reporters, in the last decade, bumping the population to more than 5.1 million people, the Census reported this week.

That’s a lot. But it wasn’t enough to give the state another US House seat, keeping us at a solid seven.

Joe Cunningham launches bid attached with uphill battle

Democrat Joe Cunningham officially — and finally — launched his gubernatorial campaign this week with press avails, tweets, a new campaign video featuring his son and a Charleston County kickoff party at a King Street brewery, of course.

He’s the most high-profile Democrat to launch, though activist Gary Votour announced his campaign earlier this year.

In the same video where Cunningham called for term limits, Medicaid expansion and more pay for teachers, the former congressman said he’ll be visiting every 46 county to introduce himself to voters. He’ll need to do that, aggressively, if he wants to make waves in a traditionally red state that hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Governor’s Office since Jim Hodges did it in 1998.

“To those who say a Democrat can’t win in South Carolina, well, we’ve heard that before,” Cunningham said in his video.

Will Cunningham will be a formidable opponent?

US Sen. Lindsey Graham says yes.

“Joe’s a hard-worker. He’s a nice guy. As a Republican, I would take his candidacy seriously. I think he’ll take the state in a different direction than I would prefer it to go. I think his politics are different, but in terms of being a good person, he is. In terms of being a hard worker, he will do the hard work.”

Graham also beat another Democrat with high name ID and a lot of cash for a statewide seat in November.

Cunningham will hardly be the last Democrat to announce. We expect at least one more.

Tim Scott gets a moment in the spotlight

If you stuck around Wednesday to watch the GOP response to President Joe Biden’s first address to Congress, you may have seen a familiar face. South Carolina’s Sen. Tim Scott was tapped to give the address.

During the nationally televised address, Scott volleyed between calling for unity and attacking Democrats. He celebrated Republican’s accomplishments during the last administration and accused Biden of sewing tensions and promoting divisive policies.

The speech was a big moment for Scott, and may help bolster his 2022 reelection efforts.

Buzz Bites

▪ Freshman Richland County Rep. Jermaine Johnson has called for a halt on development and rezoning in the county because of concerns that resident opinions are being ignored. Because the county is not holding face-to-face meetings due to COVID-19, Johnson said opinions about new development or rezoning are being ignored.

▪ State senators advanced a bill Wednesday that would raise the legal age of marriage to 18 with no exceptions.

▪ The House sent a bill that would allow college athletes to get paid for the use of their name, image and likeness to the governor’s desk. It’s unclear if he will sign it.

▪ An execution bill that would bring back the electric chair and introduce the firing squad passed out of House Judiciary Committee Tuesday. Passing the House is the final hurdle for the bill, as S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has vowed to sign it into law.

▪ A House bill would close a loophole in the state’s “stand your ground” law that currently only extends protection from prosecution to people who use deadly force, but not those who only point their guns at an attacker.

▪ As part of the budget discussions, senators voted to prevent state and local law enforcement from seizing guns under the federal laws based on the classification of the firearm.

For your planning purposes

May 4

US Census Bureau expected to release more statewide demographic data

May 5

Joint House and Senate session at noon to elect board members for Legislative Audit Council, universities

May 13

SC Legislature’s work session ends

May 17

New deadline for individual state income tax returns for the 2020 year

Before we adjourn

So how can we encourage more people to take the COVID-19 vaccine so we can get to herd immunity. A requirement to get the vaccine most likely won’t come from state lawmakers, but how about offering a little cash?

That was the idea of several state senators.

Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg pushed to offer $100 to the first 500,000 South Carolinians who complete a COVID-19 vaccination during the 2021-22 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

Darrell Jackson wanted to offer $250 scholarships for any student at a public South Carolina college or university.

“No mandates, these are just incentives,” Jackson said.

“Why not give scholarships for those in private universities, ... (And) $250 doesn’t go that a far for any school,” said state Sen. Penry Gustafson, R- Kershaw.

Ultimately both ideas were shot down.

