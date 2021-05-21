The Buzz on SC Politics

Pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood speaks at the Richland County GOP Convention on Friday, April 30, 2021. mschechter@thestate.com

Lin Wood fails to take over SCGOP. Where does it go from here?

Pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood’s hope to take out incumbent Drew McKissick in the race to be the next chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party failed over the weekend.

Wood’s delegate math came up short, only securing 239 delegates out of 861 total to McKissick’s 582, more than 67% of the vote.

“The (Republican) Party is a small family if you will, you know, and it’s not surprising that someone who has no roots in the state and no contacts within that group of people” would lose, McKissick said with smiles after the vote held in Columbia.

It’s unlikely to be the last we hear of Wood.

Despite losing, Wood picked up more delegates in two of the states more conservative strongholds: Greenville and Horry counties.

In Greenville, Wood won 73 delegates to McKissick’s five. In Horry County, he won 35 to McKissick’s 13.

McKissick doesn’t seem distracted by the gains Wood may have made in some pockets of the county. Instead, he told reporters he is focused on fundraising, finding new and enthusiastic Republican voters and the once-a-decade battle over redistricting.

Former President Donald Trump, who endorsed McKissick *three* times, congratulated the Republican by phone Saturday, saying he looks forward to “more victories” with McKissick.

The firing squad or the electric chair? These men will have to pick

Friday, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill into law that will require death row inmates to choose between the electric chair, the firing squad and the lethal injection. Since the state hasn’t been able to obtain the drugs for a lethal injection, all those sentenced to death in the foreseeable future will not have that option.

So, what now?

A few things will happen. First, the Department of Corrections will need to inform the S.C. Supreme Court that it now has the means to carry out an execution. Then, the court will need to issue execution notices to the three men who received stays while the state struggled to find the drugs to carry out a lethal injection. Corrections will also need to create a policy for how to carry out a death by firing squad.

Some lawmakers said during debate over the bill that a vote in favor was a direct vote to kill the men who had received stays. Lawmakers criticized the bill’s supporters for not knowing the names of those facing immenent death.

The State decided to take a look at who those men — Freddie Owens, Richard Moore and Brad Sigmon — are and what they did to land them on death row.

Buzz Bites

▪ Gov. McMaster signed the so-called “open carry with training” gun legislation late Monday, starting a 90-day clock for when the law will take effect in South Carolina, allowing gun owners with concealed weapons permits to carry openly in public. The law won’t technically start until Aug. 16, a key provision added by senators to give the State Law Enforcement Division enough time to educate the public and law enforcement agencies.

▪ At a Taylors stop, US Sen. Lindsey Graham reiterated his support for the November 2020 presidential results, in which Joe Biden was declared the winner. “I am ready to move on. 2020 is over for me. I’m ready to march on and hopefully take back the House and the Senate in 2022,” he told reporters. The comment comes amid Donald Trump’s allegations of unfounded voter fraud and comments that the election was stolen from him.

▪ Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster both received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on May 13, the governor’s schedule said.

▪ Republican state Sen. Josh Kimbrell, of Spartanburg County, has asked the state’s attorney general to take legal action in an attempt to prohibit the city of Columbia from prohibiting professional therapists from offering conversion therapy that attempts to change the sexual orientation of LGBTQ minors.

▪ The White House is aware of the death of Jamal Sutherland, an unarmed, mentally ill inmate at a Charleston County jail whose Jan. 5 encounter with officers in the minutes before he died was captured on video and released publicly. In response to a question from The State at a briefing with reporters, Press Secretary Jen Psaki she could not speak to specifics of the case because there is an open investigation. However, she said that President Joe Biden’s “focus and belief is that police reform is long overdue.”

▪ U.S. Rep. Tom Rice was the only South Carolina Republican to vote in favor of a congressional commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol.

▪ South Carolina, next school year. is providing free child care or after school programming to siblings of pre-kindergarten students in the First Steps SC needs-based program.

Mark your calendar

May 19-22

South Carolina Democratic Party holds its own virtual convention

May 22

Gov. Henry McMaster, First Lady Peggy McMaster will attend Carolina Cup Springdale Race in Camden

May 23

Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette will attend the Southwest Airlines inaugural flight ceremony in Myrtle Beach

May 24, 25

House Ways and Means subcommittees continue budget discussions

June 8

House and Senate return, when the House will tackle the budget and both will find compromises on bills

Before we adjourn

Following a joke-filled segment on alien spottings, South Carolina got some air time on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah this week.

“If the aliens ever do come to kill us all, I hope that they give us an option on how to die,” Noah said, “sort of like what South Carolina is doing.”

Noah was talking about a bill signed into law late last week that would require inmates to chose between lethal injection, the firing squad and the electric chair as means of execution. If the lethal injection is not available, the new law forces inmates to choose between the other two options.

“I have a question here people: How are they even coming up with these options?” Noah asked. “Who’s doing this? Are they just all in a room spit-balling ideas?”

Noah joked about other methods lawmakers could have come up with like the guillotine or “eating too many ghost peppers.” What he probably didn’t know what that, during debate on the bill, lawmakers did propose bringing back the guillotine along with hanging. Those amendments were ultimately shot down.

