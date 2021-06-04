Your SC politics briefing

Senator Mia McLeod kicks off her campaign for South Carolina Governor during a gathering at the historic Modjeska Monteith Simkins house in Columbia. tglantz@thestate.com

First up, lawmakers are slated to return to Columbia next week for a brief session. But an important one nonetheless.

We know the House will consider tweaks made by the Senate on a couple of bills, but primarily they are back for one very BIG thing: the state budget..

House budget writers, armed with higher revenue figures, proposed a $10.7 billion state spending plan. If you’ve been paying close attention to budget proceedings over the past year plus you’ll understand why that figure is such a big deal when the country just dealt with one of the worst pandemics in 100 years.

With a flush of cash, the the House will vote on a budget that includes a 3% across-the-board pay raise for state employees. That’s higher than the Senate version which included a 2% raise.

As far as teachers, out of this budget they’ll get a $1,000 pay raise and the the base salary will go up to $36,000.

Of course, the budget includes a lot of other stuff. In response to the death of Jamal Sutherland, who died in custody at the Charleston County jail in January, budget writers put in more money for the state’s mental health department, $843,000 for a detention center telepsychiatry team, $1 million for a detention center medication fund and $1.2 million for a crisis stabilization unit.

(Budget writers will push off spending the $2 billion in federal dollars until this fall.)

“This is a two-year budget,” said House budget chief Murrell Smith. “We have to make up for last year with this year.”

The Legislature also will vote on a Santee Cooper compromise

House and Senate leaders came to an agreement on reform proposals for the state-owned utility Santee Cooper.

The catch? The joint panel threw out an idea to set up a group of lawmakers be in place for 10 years to consider offers for all or parts of Santee Cooper. House members wanted that committee, but the Senate voted overwhelmingly against the idea. It ultimately forced the conference committees to leave it out of the compromise.

The reform package includes regulatory oversight of how Santee Cooper will generate electricity, its long-term debt issuance and rates. It also removes board members over the course of four years.

“There is legitimate and real oversight in this legislation we’ve agreed to,” said Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey. “I’m hopeful it’s going to work and that’s going to require Santee Cooper being straightforward with some of the regulators and it’s going to require the regulators holding their feet to the fire. I think we got a good product, I would have liked for a little bit more too, but I don’t have the votes.”

Mia McLeod is in

Folks, we finally have ourselves a Democratic primary race for governor.

State Sen. Mia McLeod, one of five women to serve in the Senate, announced her not-so-secret plan to run for governor in 2022.

Her announcement is historic in and of itself. She’s the first Black woman to run for the state’s top office. She now joins a growing number of Black women seeking higher office across the country after the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial run by Stacey Abrams and Kamala Harris’ rise to the vice president’s office.

“I’ve been fighting the status quo for 10 years, and I’m still fighting, taking on the fights no one else will, even when I fight alone.” McLeod said at her announcement Thursday.

With McLeod in, she’ll face Joe Cunningham and Gary Votour in the June primary next year unless no one else steps in.

But whoever wins the primary will see have a tough challenge against GOP incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster, who has now proven to voters he can win a statewide race. Democrats haven’t won a statewide race since 2006 and haven’t won the governor’s office since Jim Hodges was elected more than 20 years ago.

Executions scheduled

Executions for two death row inmates have been scheduled for this month after lawmakers changed the law to combat a nationwide shortage of lethal injection drugs.

Brad Sigmon, a convicted murderer who killed his ex-girlfriend’s parents, is scheduled to be executed on June 18, and Freddie Owens, who was convicted of murdering a convenience store clerk and confessed to another killing, is scheduled for June 25.

Under the new law, the electric chair is the default method of execution. But should the firing squad or lethal injection be available, inmates could choose one of those.

Right now, the state’s prisons department can only carry out executions using the electric chair, meaning that is the way that Sigmon and Owens will likely be killed. Sigmon will be the first person executed in South Carolina in about a decade and will likely be the first to die in the electric chair since 2008.

Buzz Bites

▪ Billboards urging Gov. Henry McMaster to take on big livestock farms will go up next week in Columbia under a national organization’s plan to fight climate change by moving the state away from beef production.

▪ US Rep. Nancy Mace, filed a report with police after her home was vandalized with anarchist sayings and profanity. Mace and other South Carolina Republicans condemned the perpetrators for defacing her family’s home. Mace later sent out a fundraising email mentioning the vandalism, something she received some criticism about on social media.

▪ US House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn says time may be running out to reach a bipartisan deal with Republicans on an infrastructure plan, Bloomberg reports.

▪ US Sen. Tim Scott is the face of a new seven-figure ad buy by the Republican National Committee. In the ad, Scott takes shots at President Joe Biden, saying he is “pushing agendas that tear us apart.”

▪ A group of lawmakers on the SC House Legislative Ethics Committee met Thursday to begin exploring whether it’s legal for legislators to link to their business’ websites on their State House bio pages.

▪ South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released its preliminary 2020 crime statistics this week and they weren’t pretty. The state recorded a record number of murders, which have increased 51% over the past five years, and also saw a nearly 10% increase in aggravated assaults. In announcing the violent crime surge, SLED Chief Mark Keel took a shot at a legislative proposal to reform drug sentencing, saying it would “incentivize criminal conduct,” and called on lawmakers to uphold laws that punish criminals.

▪ Greenville County Council this week opted not to give the Hispanic Alliance of South Carolina a grant to market a temporary art installation in downtown Greenville that features sculptures of naked men. The “Wings of the City” exhibit in Greenville’s Falls Park, which includes nine sculptures by Mexican artist Jorge Marin, has generated controversy since opening April 1. “It’s demonic,” one County Council member said. ”I don’t want my kids to see it.”

▪ The SC Supreme Court this week again sided with environmentalists over developers who have sought for more than two decades to build an exclusive resort community on a barren sand spit south of Charleston.

Mark your calendar

June 4

Gov. McMaster will join state emergency leaders to participate in a virtual hurricane fly around

June 7

A court will hear arguments at 10 a.m. on the constitutionality of South Carolina’s new execution law

June 8

The SC Legislature returns to the State House

Before we adjourn

South Carolina this week joined the ranks of states offering free stuff to people who get vaccinated against COVID-19 to incentivize more residents to get the jab.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control has partnered with the South Carolina Brewers Guild to offer a beer (or soda, if you’re not 21) to anyone who rolls up their sleeve at a participating brewery.

At least 18 breweries in all four regions of the state are participating, including River Rat in Columbia. Trained medical professionals will administer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at all of the participating breweries and the two-dose Moderna vaccine at select locations.

The “Shot and a Chaser” program, as DHEC is calling it, isn’t as splashy as the million dollar lotteries and full college scholarships being doled out in Ohio or as on brand as the guns and trucks West Virginia is giving away to vaccine recipients, but state health officials think it’ll do the trick.

The target audience is the early 20s crowd, which is the least vaccinated group in the state, making up less than 1% of all vaccinated individuals.

If you haven’t been vaccinated yet and want to spend your post-shot observation period with a cold one, the promotion begins next Thursday.

Check here for dates and where you can get it.

