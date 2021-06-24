Your SC politics briefing

South Carolina Senate Finance Committee Chairman Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, listens to the Senate as it debates the state’s nearly $11 billion budget for the next fiscal year on Monday, June 21, 2021 in Columbia, South Carolina. The spending plan provides raises for most state employees. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins) AP

The Legislature’s work is slowing down as we head into the summer. But the General Assembly still had some work this week as it has passed a $10.8 billion spending plan for the 2021-22 fiscal year which begins in July.

A lot is happening outside the state house. The extra federal unemployment benefits those out of work have been receiving come to an end this weekend, so the governor’s message this week is how the economy is bouncing back from the pandemic. And MUSC is getting ready to expand its footprint in the state.

Budget sent to the governor

With the House and Senate agreeing on a $10.8 billion spending plan, it’s now in the governor’s hands to make a decision to sign it, veto it, or cut some spending out.

Under the spending plan, teachers are getting raises, each school in the state will have a nurse and a school resource officer. And college students won’t see an increase in their tuition rates.

Money was included to complete to finish broadband projects started with CARES Act money and to set up an office to handle future broadband investments.

State employees are in line to get 2.5% pay raises, and state law enforcement are in line to receive pay increases to help the state retain those employees.

And earmarks were included for the Greenville Cultural Arts Center, the Sumter Opera House, Spartanburg’s downtown infrastructure and the Columbia Convention Center.

But the size of the earmark for the Columbia Convention Center expansion was a sour spot for Mayor Steve Benajmin. The Senate initially proposed a $19 million earmark for the project. But no one in the House signed on and budget writers only included $1 for the project.

Involvement of Sen. Dick Harpootlian early on irked some lawmakers, as Harpootlian has been critical of the level of transparency in the earmark process. But also, state Rep. Kirkman Finlay was critical of the level lobbying efforts carried out by the city for the project.

Unemployment benefits coming to an end

As a reminder, South Carolina’s participation in the federal unemployment assistance program ends this weekend, and people who have been receiving the additional $300 a week benefit will see that extra financial end.

Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette traveled the state this week touting the state’s economic health coming out of the pandemic including South Carolina’s 4.6% unemployment rate.

Evette was in Myrtle Beach this week to speak to the chamber of commerce to encourage people to head back to the workplace and to tout efforts to help people find jobs including referral programs and job training access.

“We are being as proactive as we can to get people back to work and if they’re not willing to go back to work then we’re not willing to pay them,” Evette told the local chamber’s board of directors

McMaster also made a trip to a job fair and held a ceremonial bill signing on a COVID-19 business liability bill that provides protections for businesses that follow public health guidance.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signs a bill preventing people from suing businesses over COVID-19 on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Cafe Strudel in West Columbia, South Carolina. The bill signing was ceremonial after the General Assembly passed the legislation in April. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins) Jeffrey Collins AP

MUSC to grow its footprint

The Medical University of South Carolina board is scheduled to vote on a proposal to buy LifePoint’s hospitals in South Carolina including Providence Hospital in Columbia.

If the MUSC’s board approves the purchase, the State Fiscal Accountability Authority will then have it on its agenda for approval on Tuesday. Prisma Health had previously sought to purchase Providence, but the deal fell through.

But lawmakers were happy to hear MUSC would make the purchase.

“I think Prisma has been viewing Columbia perhaps a bit too monopolistically,” said state Rep. Kirkman Finlay R-Richland. “MUSC has great relations with the state government, and I look forward to working with them.”

Buzz Bites

▪ A SC Senate panel this week held its first of likely several hearings on legislation that would undo Columbia’s ban on LGBTQ conversion therapy for minors, or any similar bans that local governments might pass. Columbia was the first, and specifically conservative Republican senators say the ban goes too far and tramples on First Amendment rights. Conversion therapy has been largely debunked and dismissed but courts have intervened in some cases, siding with plaintiffs who use the free speech argument.

▪ Activist John Tyler, of the One Common Cause Community Control Initiative, said he intends to seek the citywide seat. Columbia’s city elections are Nov. 2, with runoffs on Nov. 16, if necessary. Filing opens in August.

▪ Gov. McMaster signed a letter with 14 other Republican governors to Biden’s commerce secretary, urging the release of 2020 Census redistricting data. That data is not slated to be released until about mid-August, and it’s unlikely the Biden administration will budget.

▪ State lawmakers are putting limits on the amount of flounder fishermen can catch.

▪ Dr. Anthony Fauci met virtually with a handful of mayors with the national US Conference of Mayors, including Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.

▪ Gov. McMaster’s schedule for last week showed he spoke by phone with Mike Pompeo on June 16. Pompeo has recently launched a PAC, which could be a resource for McMaster’s reelection campaign.

▪ Santee Cooper’s two top executives are getting bonuses totaling $402,000.

▪ State Sen. Greg Hembree said he plans to reintroduce a shield law bill to help the Department of Corrections obtain drugs needed for lethal injection.

▪ Palmetto Promise Institute launched the Artis Ware Center for Education Opportunity, named after Sen. Tim Scott’s grandfather. The center will focus on “education finance, education choice and prioritizing the voices and needs of students and families,” a news release said.

▪ The six Republican members of South Carolina’s US House delegation signed onto a letter to Clemson University and the University of South Carolina objecting to curriculum that includes critical race theory.

Mark your calendar

June 25

Gov. McMaster will speak at the Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina’s Youth Experience

Gov. McMaster expected to issue budget vetoes

June 27

Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette will join the 34th annual Celebration of Liberty at First Baptist Church in Columbia, so will Gov. McMaster and first lady Peggy McMaster.

June 28

Sen. Tim Scott will officially launch his reelection campaign at 9 a.m. in North Charleston.

State Regulation of Public Utilities Review Committee meets at 11 a.m. to question Peter McCoy, Gov. McMaster’s nominee to chair the Santee Cooper board

June 29

The State Fiscal Accountability Authority meets at 10 a.m.

Full Senate Judiciary Committee meets at 10:30 a.m. on Peter McCoy’s nomination

SC House, Senate return to take up Gov. McMaster’s budget vetoes

Aug. 16

US Census starts to release district-level redistricting data

Before we adjourn

If a beer with a (vaccine) shot, or a free Krispy Kreme doughnut isn’t enough to motivate you to take a COVID-19 vaccine, how about a chance at two airline tickets?

American Airlines is offering a chance to win two round trip tickets for people who get vaccinated in a partnership with the city.

Columbia is setting up vaccination sites where anyone who gets a shot will be entered into a lottery to win two tickets provided by American Airlines. The first vaccination site to sign up where you can enter the drawing is Saturday at Soda City.

“This is an incentive to motivate folks to get vaccinated and overcome vaccination hesitancy,” said Tracy Montross, the American Airlines regional director of Government Affairs.

I know it’s been said many times before, getting as many people vaccinated will help us put the pandemic behind us. Even though legislative efforts to create incentives have not been successful, the private sector is trying to entice people. I just hope people aren’t holding out for a certain incentive before taking the vaccine.

