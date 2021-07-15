Your SC politics briefing

The University of South Carolina online@thestate.com

From the ouster of S.C. State’s president to a proposal to rename several buildings at the University of South Carolina, a big focus this week was on education.

Here in Columbia, an inner-university commission recommended that USC change the names of 11 buildings, including one named after former U.S. Senator and S.C. Gov. Strom Thurmond. The buildings recommended for a name change were largely named after people who have engaged in what some would consider racism in the past, from serving in the Confederacy to supporting segregation.

Instead, the commission recommended that USC name buildings after prominent Black figures from South Carolina history, such as U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn and Ernest Finney Jr., who served as South Carolina’s first Black chief justice from 1994 to 2000.

But trouble is already brewing for the fledgling report.

While the move garnered support from Democratic lawmakers, members of the Republican leadership have expressed strong opposition and have said any move to rename buildings will likely go nowhere at the State House.

More news from college green

S.C. State President James Clark was ousted from his position after the college’s board took a 10-3 vote Tuesday.

Clark was fired for “cause,” which could include negligence, malfeasance or a failure to meet performance goals, according to his employment contract, which was last amended in July 2020. The board, however, did not elaborate on why exactly he was fired, which drew the ire of Clark, who said through an attorney that “overzealous board interference” ended his presidency early.

Clark’s firing took place as the university experiences record and continual decline in enrollment, which he was unable to reverse during his tenure as president.

Lawmakers were largely displeased with the move. S.C. Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter called the move “short-sighted,” and Rep. Kirkman Finley called it “a horrible decision.”

Many alumni and faculty supported Clark’s outster, though.

READ MORE: Not familiar with S.C. State? Here’s what you should know.

Building out broadband

With state lawmakers expected to figure out in the fall how to spend $2.5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money, one item that most likely will be a priority is expanding broadband service, or at least access to broadband in South Carolina. The Office of Regulatory Staff says more than $610 million is needed to reach the more than 189,000 households in the state without internet.

The agency sees splitting the cost of the expansion with private internet providers over five years to encourage providers to carry out the investments. But South Carolina won’t be the only state looking to expand broadband access. All the other states will too and that can drive up prices for materials and labor.

“We’re all working at the same time. That’s going to create such a market demand that it may make it difficult for our internet service providers, our broadband service providers to obtain fiber at the same price they did today,” said ORS chief Nanette Edwards.

Horse betting back on the table?

It’s really fuzzy at this point just how interested state lawmakers would be — ever — in legalizing horse betting.

But a panel of Senate and House members have at least started the conversation.

Fewer than 80,000 of the nation’s horses live in South Carolina but account for a nearly $2 billion-a-year impact for the state.

And now lawmakers want to figure out how the state can leverage that industry that stretches throughout many of the state’s 46 counties, and they are looking for ways to delete barriers that would ultimately stop that industry from growing.

The panel’s chairman, Rep. Russell Ott, says he’s open to the idea and plans to hold meetings in equine-heavy areas, including Aiken, Camden and Clemson.

Buzz Bites

▪ SC Sens. Dick Harpootlian and Wes Climer are calling on the state’s most powerful political leaders to audit groups that received millions of taxpayer dollars through a secret funding process that has little accountability and is built on political influence.

▪ A three-judge panel of the US 4th Circuit Court of Appeals declared unconstitutional federal laws that prohibit people under 21 from buying handguns from federally licensed gun dealers.

▪ The IRS has started to send additional refunds to those who paid taxes on the first $10,200 of unemployment income in 2020.

▪ South Carolina’s state-owned utility, Santee Cooper, has been fined nearly $23,000 for failing to control air pollution at power plants in three parts of the state.

▪ South Carolina has one of the lowest rates of recidivism in the country, according to a new survey by the Virginia Department of Corrections.

▪ Reporter Maayan Schechter hosted this week’s “Bourbon in the Backroom” podcast, interviewing former SC Sens. Joel Lourie and Vincent Sheheen about why they ran in the first place, regrets and what they make of the legislative changes at the State House.

▪ US Sen. Tim Scott told Axios he hopes the Senate will pass the bipartisan police reform legislation by the end of July. “I don’t think we can do this, after this month, if we’re not finished,” he told the outlet.

▪ Medicaid could finally be expanded in South Carolina under a $3.5 trillion budget deal put together by Democrats in the US Senate.

▪ 20 states are supporting South Carolina’s defense of a new abortion law, arguing in an amicus brief that a federal judge was wrong to pause the entire measure instead of just the provision facing a court challenge, the AP reports.

▪ Nikki Haley reportedly has the backing of Ivanka Trump’s father-in-law, Charles Kushner, who hosted a fundraising event for the potential 2024 hopeful, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported.

▪ Irmo’s town administrator has resigned after reaching an agreement with the town not to sue over a “hostile work environment.”

▪ Gov. Henry McMaster suspended Swansea Mayor Jerald Sanders, after Sanders was indicted on embezzlement and misconduct in office charges.

▪ We on the State House team are sending prayers to the family of Jay Vaughan, who was the assistant SC House photographer. Vaughan died Sunday. His obituary says he was an avid Clemson and NASCAR fan and was “always seeking a beautiful sunrise, an amazing mountain sunset and the perfect lightning storm.” You can read more about his life here.

▪ In case you missed it, reporters Maayan Schechter and Joseph Bustos answered questions about the Legislature’s special session and what lawmakers included in the state budget that started July 1. Watch here.

▪ Former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley endorsed Sen. Tim Scott in his race for reelection.

Mark your calendar

July 30

Mike Pompeo will speak at the SCGOP’s Silver Elephant fundraiser

Aug. 2

Filing for Columbia City elections opens

Aug. 6-8

South Carolina’s sales tax holiday

Aug 16.

US Census Bureau begins releasing redistricting data

SC’s open carry with permit law begins

Aug. 23

US Rep. Jeff Duncan’s annual Faith & Freedom BBQ

Nov. 2

Columbia City elections, with a Nov. 16 runoff if necessary

Before we adjourn

This week, some South Carolina politicos had a burning need to talk about weed.

Monday, former U.S. Representative and current gubernatorial hopeful Joe Cunningham released his campaign’s marijuana proposal, which included legalizing both recreational and medicinal cannabis within the state. The proposal also called for the expungement of the criminal records of people convicted of a low-level marijuana-related offenses.

Cunningham said legalization would be a “game changer” with those who have debilitating medical conditions that could be helped by medical marijuana. He added that legalizing it recreationally could allow law enforcement to focus on other crimes.

When asked about Cunningham’s proposal on Tuesday, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said he is totally against the legalization of recreational marijuana. But when it comes to his stance on medical marijuana, McMaster’s answer wasn’t so firm.

“There is a lot of suffering that is treatable .... with medical marijuana,” the governor said.

McMaster said the issue would need to be studied carefully before S.C. took the step to legalize medical marijuana.

South Carolina is already at the starting line. Members of the Senate have agreed to take up the issue when they return to Columbia in January, and a companion piece of legislation has been filed in the House.

