Your SC politics briefing

The ongoing battle over whether schools are allowed or should be allowed to institute mask mandates intensified this week taking up a lot of the attention in the state.

To review, in June House lawmakers included a provision in the state budget aimed at preventing school districts from putting in mask mandates.

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, a Republican, said local school boards should make that decision. A bipartisan group of senators called for a special session to address the proviso. Democratic lawmakers want the measure repealed. The school boards association and the Palmetto State Teachers Association want the provision revisited.

But Gov. Henry McMaster is standing pat, saying he believes a special session isn’t needed and it should be up to parents to decide whether their children wear masks.

Whether the Legislature changes course in the next few months requires overcoming a a large obstacle. Two-thirds of each chamber would have to vote to open up the Sine Die resolution, which says what lawmakers can address between the formal end of session mid-May and the regular session which starts in January.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced the US Education Department is taking aim at states that prevent local school districts from inputting mask requirements in classrooms.

Biden’s announcement came with a letter to McMaster and Spearman, which included a reference to school districts deciding to put in mask mandates despite the budget proviso.

“The department stands with these dedicated educators who are working to safely reopen schools and maintain safe in-person instruction.”

And if you’re keeping a scorecard, Attorney General Alan Wilson sued the City of Columbia over its mask mandate in elementary and middle schools, a legal action that would apply to all cities, towns, counties and school boards that have passed or are seeking to pass mask mandates.

People who want everyone to wear a mask got a victory on Tuesday when the state Supreme Court ruled colleges and universities can institute universal mask mandates despite someone’s vaccination status. Several universities around the state, including Clemson and USC subsequently announced mask mandates.

Continued V.C. Summer legal fallout

Jeffrey Benjamin, a former Westinghouse senior vice president, was indicted for fraud and is the second high-ranking employee of Westinghouse Electric Corp. facing criminal charges in connection with the multi-billion dollar failure of the Fairfield County nuclear project.

Benjamin failed to “truthfully report information regarding construction of new nuclear units,” at V.C. Summer, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Earlier this year, Carl Churchman, a Westinghouse official who oversaw the construction of the project, agreed to plead guilty for lying to an FBI agent about the progress of the project.

Two top former SCANA officials — CEO Kevin Marsh and executive vice president Stephen Byrne — have also agreed to plead guilty to fraud-related charges.

Santee Cooper scolded, again

If you thought legislators were done taking shots at Santee Cooper, well you were wrong. Santee Cooper officials were in front of the Joint Bond Review Committee on Tuesday to get approval for a $350 million bond issue to refinance current debt and to pay for upcoming capital projects.

Taking out the debt wasn’t what irked lawmakers. They were upset that Santee Cooper used a New York-based law firm instead of one based in South Carolina to guide the utility through the process.

“South Carolina law firms are the ones that appear before us and understand what we like and what we don’t like and what we approve and what we don’t approve, and give a lot better advice from a political standpoint than from a firm that’s wholly unrelated to this state,” said state Rep. Murrell Smith, the House Ways and Means chairman who sits on the JBRC.

Nixon Peabody, the law firm used by the state-owned utility had helped with a previous bond issue while South Carolina law firms had previous conflicts of interest because they represented entities who wanted to buy Santee Cooper when a sale option was being pushed.

Santee Cooper Chief Public Affairs Officer and General Counsel Pamela Williams told JBRC members the utility is willing to have a co-counsel based in the state to work on the bond issuance.

“We do need South Carolina counsel to help us on these points of South Carolina law,” Williams said. “For this particular transaction, we have gone with the firm we had that we used last time. At this point, I’ll take direction from the committee on bringing someone in close to the end or however you think we should move forward.”

Buzz Bites

▪ The South Carolina Republican Party will launch a new conference-style event in Myrtle Beach this fall, solidifying the Palmetto State as a regular host for GOP presidential hopefuls looking to test the waters in the first-in-the-South primary state.

▪ SC for ED, a grassroots teachers group, has registered as a nonprofit with the IRS, with plans to get more involved in politics and elections, its president said.

▪ An Horry County School Board member who contracted COVID-19 has died, the Sun News reported.

▪ West Columbia’s Nephron Pharmaceuticals became one of the first major South Carolina companies to require vaccines.

National reads

Mark your Calendar

Aug. 23

US Rep. Jeff Duncan’s annual Faith & Freedom BBQ, featuring Gov. Kristi Noem

Aug. 24

Equine Industry Support Measures Study Committee at 12:30 p.m. in Aiken.

House Ways and Means ad hoc committee meets at 1 p.m. on Savannah River Site settlement, federal COVID-19 relief money

Sept. 8

S.C. House kicks off its public listening sessions on redistricting, from 6-8 p.m. in Myrtle Beach

Before we adjourn

The collapse of the government in Afghanistan and subsequent take over by the Taliban has been the other ongoing story during the week that’s dominated news cycles.

And public figures in around the state have weighed in, including those with experience in the country.

Former State House of Representatives candidate Ed Sutton tweeted out he was headed to Afghanistan to help airlift people trying to get out of the country.

State Rep. Micah Caskey, R-Lexington, served in Afghanistan, criticized on how the Biden Administration handled the withdrawal, and he was critical of both parties who have overseen the situation in Afghanistan for since 2001.

“Members of Congress abdicated their war powers for the last 30 years and should be the very last people dancing on Pres. Biden’s failures today,” Caskey said in one tweet. “You all failed. Keep your cheap political barbs and have a look in the mirror, cowards.”

Caskey also praised Afghans he met and helped U.S. armed forces in the country, while also taking a swipe at Newsmax host Steve Cortes who said the U.S. should not take in Afghans fleeing the Taliban.

“I pray that many of these brave Afghans choose to live in South Carolina. They had the conviction to stand up against evil — we need more of that,” Caskey tweeted. “It’s disgusting that big city elitists like @CortesSteve pimp fear and xenophobia to masquerade as everyday Americans.”

