Your SC politics briefing

Much of the news cycle in the state this week was dominated by the shooting of South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh. If you blinked, you might have missed the latest developments, and twists around the Murdaugh family and law firm. Some of that news broke on Labor Day weekend.

To review:

▪ Alex Murdaugh called 911 after he was shot in the head on Saturday.

▪ Murdaugh resigned from his family law firm and entered rehab.

▪ Murdaugh’s law firm says he had misappropriated money.

▪ The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office plans to bar Alex Murdaugh from being a volunteer prosecutor.

▪ The state Supreme Court suspends Murdaugh from practicing law.

▪ Murdaugh’s lawyer says his injuries weren’t self-inflicted.

More mask news

In a flash back to last year, we saw Midlands communities institute mask mandates to slow the spread of COVID-19 amid the surge of the delta variant.

▪ The Cayce City Council instituted a city wide mask mandate in public places where people gather, except in schools, restaurants when eating or in gyms while working out.

▪ West Columbia followed suit and ordered masks be worn in public spaces.

▪ And the city of Columbia decided to take another try at requiring masks be worn in schools after it’s previous ordinance was struck down by the state Supreme Court. The Columbia mask mandate is in place for 30 days for indoor public places where people gather and outside where social distancing is difficult to maintain.

The ordinance in includes schools too as fire marshals will “periodically” visit schools to check on mask wearing, but “no public school employee shall use any paid work time or work equipment to report any need for enforcement,” the ordinance reads.

So we’ll see if this ends up in court, again.

“I’m not sure what will or what will not hold up,” Gov. Henry McMaster said to reporters on Thursday. “But that’s the kind of maze you get into with questions when you start to have a government imposition of requiring things a lot of people think are not the government’s business and that is whether their child wears a mask to school or anywhere else, particularly younger children because there’s positives and the negatives on such decisions and the parents are the best ones to make those decisions.”

COVID hurting classrooms

South Carolina student assessment scores took a dive last year due to the pandemic as some children, especially the youngest and most socioeconomically disadvantaged, struggled to adapt to virtual learning. Another likely contributor to the decline in test scores that bodes poorly for the future is the increase in inexperienced teachers and in teachers covering subjects they’re not certified to teach.

The number of inexperienced math, English and science educators increased by nearly 40% last school year and the number of educators teaching core subjects for which they weren’t certified jumped by more than 60%, according to school report card data. State Education officials declined to speculate on the reason for the troubling increases, but teacher advocates fear they’re a sign the pandemic is exacerbating the state’s teacher shortage and making it more difficult for districts to find qualified instructors.

Educators warn that South Carolina’s shortage of teachers is likely to grow more severe in the years ahead unless substantial policy changes are enacted at the state and local level.

MacKenzie Cleary’s fourth graders sit in a classroom on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, the first day of school at A.C. Moore Elementary School. Social distancing, masks and plexiglass dividers help prevent the spread of The Coronavirus. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Buzz Bites

▪ Sen. Lindsey Graham predicts the U.S. will have to send military forces back into Afghanistan.

▪ The SC Department of Agriculture is asking for $90 million of COVID relief money to help farmers and food banks.

▪ Preservation of 1,800 acres of land for hunting will help move the Malfunction Junction project forward.

▪ The American Society of Civil Engineers gave South Carolina a “D plus” for the condition of the state’s infrastructure.

▪ McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing Thursday for the Child Abuse Response Protocol Act. The act establishes a statewide protocol to effectively and efficiently respond to child abuse cases.

Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a ceremonial bill signing for the Child Abuse Response Protocol Act on Thursday, Sept. 9. Joseph Bustos jbustos@thestate.com

Mark Your Calendar

Sept. 13

House Redistricting Ad Hoc Committee in York County, 6 p.m.

Sept. 14

House Redistricting Ad Hoc Committee in Greenville, 6 p.m.

Sept. 15

House Ethics Committee 10:30 a.m.

House Redistricting Ad Hoc Committee in North Charleston, 6 p.m.

Sept. 16

Joint Bond Review Committee Fiscal Oversight Subcommittee, 10:30 a.m.

House Redistricting Ad Hoc Committee in Bluffton, 6 p.m.

Sept. 20

SC Education Oversight Committee Academic Standards and Assessments/Public Awareness Subcommittees, 1 p.m.

House Redistricting Ad Hoc Committee Aiken County, 6 p.m.

Sept. 21

Senate Labor, Commerce and Industry Ad-Hoc Committee on Fire Services, 10 a.m.

House Redistricting Ad Hoc Committee Greenwood, 6 p.m.

Sept. 22

House Redistricting Ad Hoc Committee Orangeburg, 6 p.m.

Before we Adjourn

The governor has been advocating more lately for people to take the COVID-19 vaccine. During one press conference last week he said “vaccination” about a dozen times. On Thursday McMaster was asked about the high case counts as the number of deaths in South Carolina from COVID-19 surpassed 11,050.

“My advice to people would be take advantage of those vaccines because they’re available everywhere. If you want one, there’s no reason why you can’t find a place to get it,” McMaster said.

He reiterated said the vaccines are effective and that a vast majority of the people in hospitals are people who are not vaccinated against COVID.

“I don’t know how we can be more clear than we have been since last February. We were waiting for the vaccines to be developed. And remember the Trump administration was pushing hard to get it developed very quickly. They were, my recollection is, 800 million doses were paid for, and they’ve been distributed all over states,” McMaster said. “We have the vaccines here. We have plenty of them available everywhere. Testing is available all over the place. If anyone wants to take advantage of that, it is available to them and I would encourage them to do it.”

