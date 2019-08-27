Midlands High School Sports
Midlands high school football power rankings, after Week 0
A look at this week’s Top 10 Midlands high school football power rankings as voted on by a panel at The State Newspaper:
1. Dutch Fork (0-0-1)
Preseason Ranking: 1
Last Week: Mallard Creek, 27-27 (tie)
This Week: at Spring Valley
2. River Bluff (1-0)
Preseason Ranking: 2
Last Week: Def. Fort Mill, 43-3
This Week: vs. Richland Northeast
3. Blythewood (1-0)
Preseason Ranking: 5
Last Week: Def. Ridge View, 14-0
This Week: at Westwood
4. Gilbert (1-0)
Preseason Ranking: 10
Last Week: Def. Gray Collegiate, 62-47
This Week: vs. Batesburg-Leesville
5. Camden (1-0)
Preseason Ranking: None
Last Week: Def. North Central
This Week: vs. Lugoff-Elgin
6. Hammond (0-1)
Preseason Ranking: 3
Last Week: Lost to Southern Columbia, 36-0
This Week: vs. Ben Lippen
7. Airport (1-0)
Preseason Ranking: None
Last Week: Def. Dreher, 41-7
This Week: at Brookland-Cayce
8. Chapin (0-0)
Preseason Ranking: 8
Last Week: Off
This Week: vs. Mid-Carolina
9. Spring Valley (0-0)
Preseason Ranking: 7
Last Week: Off
This Week: vs. Dutch Fork
10. AC Flora (1-0)
Preseason Ranking: None
Last Week: Def. Beaufort, 37-21
This Week: vs. Union
Others receiving votes: Batesburg-Leesville, Saluda, Gray Collegiate, Lexington, White Knoll, Keenan
