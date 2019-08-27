Midlands high school football power rankings, after Week 0

‘I wanted to finish it’: Dutch Fork’s Tom Knotts recaps weather-canceled game Dutch Fork High School football coach discusses the outcome (a tie) of the much anticipated game against Mallard Creek. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dutch Fork High School football coach discusses the outcome (a tie) of the much anticipated game against Mallard Creek.

A look at this week’s Top 10 Midlands high school football power rankings as voted on by a panel at The State Newspaper:

1. Dutch Fork (0-0-1)

Preseason Ranking: 1

Last Week: Mallard Creek, 27-27 (tie)

This Week: at Spring Valley

2. River Bluff (1-0)

Preseason Ranking: 2

Last Week: Def. Fort Mill, 43-3

This Week: vs. Richland Northeast

3. Blythewood (1-0)

Preseason Ranking: 5

Last Week: Def. Ridge View, 14-0

This Week: at Westwood

4. Gilbert (1-0)

Preseason Ranking: 10

Last Week: Def. Gray Collegiate, 62-47

This Week: vs. Batesburg-Leesville

5. Camden (1-0)

Preseason Ranking: None

Last Week: Def. North Central

This Week: vs. Lugoff-Elgin

6. Hammond (0-1)

Preseason Ranking: 3

Last Week: Lost to Southern Columbia, 36-0

This Week: vs. Ben Lippen

7. Airport (1-0)

Preseason Ranking: None

Last Week: Def. Dreher, 41-7

This Week: at Brookland-Cayce

8. Chapin (0-0)

Preseason Ranking: 8

Last Week: Off

This Week: vs. Mid-Carolina

9. Spring Valley (0-0)

Preseason Ranking: 7

Last Week: Off

This Week: vs. Dutch Fork

10. AC Flora (1-0)

Preseason Ranking: None

Last Week: Def. Beaufort, 37-21

This Week: vs. Union

Others receiving votes: Batesburg-Leesville, Saluda, Gray Collegiate, Lexington, White Knoll, Keenan