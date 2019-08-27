After high-scoring win, Gilbert moves into this week’s SC prep football rankings

Midlands High School Sports

SC PREP FOOTBALL MEDIA POLLS

SCHSL

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (14)

2. Gaffney

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Byrnes

5. Dorman

6. Hanna

7. Sumter

8. Blythewood

9. River Bluff

10. Greenwood

Also receiving votes: West Florence, Berkeley, Carolina Forest, Summerville

Class 4A

1. Myrtle Beach (14)

2. Hartsville

3. Daniel

4. Greer

5. North Myrtle Beach

6. South Pointe

7. Belton Honea Path

8. Wilson

9. North Augusta

10. Ridge View

Also receiving votes: Wren, Marlboro County, Greenville, York, Walhalla, Eastside, AC Flora

Class 3A

1. Chester (13)

2. Dillon (1)

3. Chapman

4. May River

5. Union County

6. Camden

7. Strom Thurmond

8. Wade Hampton (H)

9. Woodruff

10. Gilbert

Also receiving votes: Fairfield Central, Newberry, Manning, Aynor, Hanahan, Pendleton, Cheraw, Marion

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (14)

2. Barnwell

3. Timberland

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

5. Saluda

6. Oceanside Collegiate

7. Southside Christian

8. Gray Collegiate

9. Carvers Bay

10. (tie) Whale Branch

Andrew Jackson

Others receiving votes: Blacksburg, Batesburg-Leesville, Hannah-Pamplico, Woodland, Central, Lee Central

Class A

1. Lamar (6)

2. Green Sea-Floyds (7)

3. Wagener-Salley (1)

4. Lake View

5. Blackville-Hilda

6. C.E. Murray

7. Baptist Hill

8. Ridge Spring-Monetta

9. St. John’s

10. (tie) Hemingway

10. (tie) Dixie

Also receiving votes: Great Falls, Williston-Elko, McCormick, McBee, Cross, Ware Shoals

SCISA

Class 3A

1. Hammond (6)

2. First Baptist

3. Porter-Gaud

4. Laurence Manning

5. Cardinal Newman

Class 2A

1. Florence Christian (6)

2. Trinity-Byrnes

3. Robert E. Lee

4. Hilton Head Prep

5. Hilton Head Christian

Class 3A

1. Thomas Heyward (6)

2. Pee Dee Academy

3. Dillon Christian

4. Carolina Academy

5. Bethesda Academy

8-Man

1. Beaufort Academy (5)

T-2. Clarendon Hall

T-2. Andrew Jackson Academy

4. Jefferson Davis

5. W.W. King

