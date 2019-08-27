After high-scoring win, Gilbert moves into this week’s SC prep football rankings

Midlands High School Sports
SC PREP FOOTBALL MEDIA POLLS
SCHSL
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (14)
2. Gaffney
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Byrnes
5. Dorman
6. Hanna
7. Sumter
8. Blythewood
9. River Bluff
10. Greenwood
Also receiving votes: West Florence, Berkeley, Carolina Forest, Summerville
Class 4A
1. Myrtle Beach (14)
2. Hartsville
3. Daniel
4. Greer
5. North Myrtle Beach
6. South Pointe
7. Belton Honea Path
8. Wilson
9. North Augusta
10. Ridge View
Also receiving votes: Wren, Marlboro County, Greenville, York, Walhalla, Eastside, AC Flora
Class 3A
1. Chester (13)
2. Dillon (1)
3. Chapman
4. May River
5. Union County
6. Camden
7. Strom Thurmond
8. Wade Hampton (H)
9. Woodruff
10. Gilbert
Also receiving votes: Fairfield Central, Newberry, Manning, Aynor, Hanahan, Pendleton, Cheraw, Marion
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (14)
2. Barnwell
3. Timberland
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Saluda
6. Oceanside Collegiate
7. Southside Christian
8. Gray Collegiate
9. Carvers Bay
10. (tie) Whale Branch
Andrew Jackson
Others receiving votes: Blacksburg, Batesburg-Leesville, Hannah-Pamplico, Woodland, Central, Lee Central
Class A
1. Lamar (6)
2. Green Sea-Floyds (7)
3. Wagener-Salley (1)
4. Lake View
5. Blackville-Hilda
6. C.E. Murray
7. Baptist Hill
8. Ridge Spring-Monetta
9. St. John’s
10. (tie) Hemingway
10. (tie) Dixie
Also receiving votes: Great Falls, Williston-Elko, McCormick, McBee, Cross, Ware Shoals
SCISA
Class 3A
1. Hammond (6)
2. First Baptist
3. Porter-Gaud
4. Laurence Manning
5. Cardinal Newman
Class 2A
1. Florence Christian (6)
2. Trinity-Byrnes
3. Robert E. Lee
4. Hilton Head Prep
5. Hilton Head Christian
Class 3A
1. Thomas Heyward (6)
2. Pee Dee Academy
3. Dillon Christian
4. Carolina Academy
5. Bethesda Academy
8-Man
1. Beaufort Academy (5)
T-2. Clarendon Hall
T-2. Andrew Jackson Academy
4. Jefferson Davis
5. W.W. King
