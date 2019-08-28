Midlands High School Sports
Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 0
Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders
Through Week 0
Rushing
Player
Team
Att
Yds
TD
Willis Lane
Camden
20
271
5
Bruce Staley
Airport
14
219
2
Jeremy Barney
Lower Richland
25
207
2
KZ Adams
Gray Collegiate
17
148
5
Jamison Ganzy
Lower Richland
18
145
3
Ty Walker
Gilbert
16
143
2
Ahmad Bynem-Scott
Lexington
16
140
1
Nanders Lawrence
Airport
9
138
2
Will Taylor
Ben Lippen
7
131
2
J. Ullah
Ben Lippen
8
128
2
Matt Pack
AC Flora
27
126
3
Kalab Haven
North Central
13
121
0
Alex Lewis
Heathwood Hall
10
113
1
Jaffari Pearson
Camden7
108
2
Eli McGee
Lugoff-Elgin
21
106
0
DeAndre Cook
Gilbert
13
102
2
TJ Peebles
White Knoll
10
102
0
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
13
100
2
Stephon Gadsen
Fairfield Central
9
98
0
Riley Myers
River Bluff
11
90
1
Desmond Boatwright
Blythewood
15
86
0
Brandon Edwards
Blythewood
8
85
1
Jake Cowan
Cardinal Newman
3
77
0
Will Way
Brookland-Cayce
11
76
0
Shanye Monsanto
Cardinal Newman
8
74
3
Passing
Player
Team
Comp
Att
Yds
TD
Hunter Helms
Gray Collegiate
17
28
407
1
Jy Tolen
Gilbert
22
30
389
4
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
23
36
295
4
Noah Bell
Saluda
17
33
198
2
Malachi Brown
Brookland-Cayce
13
19
168
0
Jamison Ganzy
Lower Richland
10
19
166
0
Austin Bowers
North Central
5
12
165
2
Jake Cowan
Cardinal Newman
5
7
153
2
Tre Robinson
B-L
5
11
150
1
Ryan Campbell
Dreher
7
14
139
0
Riley Stone
River Bluff
4
11
117
2
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
7
11
113
1
Wise Segars
AC Flora
10
18
106
1
Andre Washington
Ridge View
10
26
98
0
Receiving
Player
Team
Rec
Yds
TD
Shyheem Shropshire
North Central
4
150
3
Jack Wood
Gray Collegiate
6
147
0
DeAndre Harris
Gilbert
5
145
2
Elijah Spencer
Dutch Fork
7
124
1
Keshoun Williams
B-L
2
111
1
Dallan Wright
Saluda
8
110
2
Matt Reed
Gilbert
5
108
2
KZ Adams
Gray Collegiate
3
108
0
Omarion Dollison
Gray Collegiate
6
106
1
Darius Derrick-Jones
White Knoll
6
97
2
Fred Archie
Lower Richland
4
90
0
Maurice Bynum
Dreher
3
82
0
Scoring
Player
Team
TD
XP
FG
Pts
KZ Adams
Gray Collegiate
5
0
0
30
Shyheem Shropshire
North Central
3
0
0
18
Shanye Monsanto
Cardinal Newman
3
0
0
18
Matt Pack
AC Flora
3
0
0
18
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
3
0
0
18
Jamison Ganzy
Lower Richland
3
0
0
18
Defense
Tackles
Player
Team
Tackles
Chris Rhone
Gray Collegiate
19
Drew Howell
Gilbert
18
Ryan Leister
Heathwood Hall
17
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
15
John Stewart
Gilbert
14
Ethan Hix
Lugoff-Elgin
14
Dalton Shumpert
Gray Collegiate
12
Joseph Byrnes
Camden
12
Chase Ishmael
Blythewood
12
Shaun Wyatt
Columbia
12
Reagan Cherry
Saluda
12
Malik Heyward
Dreher
11.5
Wells Sykes
Gilbert
11
William Lamar
Heathwood Hall
11
Braylen Scott-Joyner
Gray Collegiate
11
Jani Broadnax
Columbia
10
Adam Molnar
River Bluff
10
Jajuan Johnson
White Knoll
10
Simeon Abney
Saluda
10
Ray Davis
Fairfield Central
10
Jake Scott
Gray Collegiate
9
Byron Jackson
Gilbert
9
Sacks
Player
Team
Sacks
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
6
Chase Ishmael
Blythewood
2
Coleman Bennett
Ben Lippen
1.5
Several tied with 1
Interceptions
Player
Team
INT
Matthew Cassidy
Camden
2
Several tied with 1
Punting
Player
Team
No.
Punts
Average
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
2
92
46.0
Jack Wood
Gray Collegiate
1
46
46.0
David Perry
Gilbert
1
43
43.0
Grayson Tanner
Heathwood Hall
3
122
41.0
Anthony Washington
Irmo
7
268
38.3
E.Young
Brookland-Cayce
3
104
34.7
Donyae Frazier
Blythewood
4
137
34.2
Mason McInnis
Lexington
6
204
34.0
Comments