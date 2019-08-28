Midlands High School Sports

Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 0

Gray Collegiate quarterback Hunter Helms discusses a variety of topics including his commitment to Holy Cross, his favorite football player and what sport he would play if he wasn't a football player.
Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders

Through Week 0

Rushing

Player

Team

Att

Yds

TD

Willis Lane

Camden

20

271

5

Bruce Staley

Airport

14

219

2

Jeremy Barney

Lower Richland

25

207

2

KZ Adams

Gray Collegiate

17

148

5

Jamison Ganzy

Lower Richland

18

145

3

Ty Walker

Gilbert

16

143

2

Ahmad Bynem-Scott

Lexington

16

140

1

Nanders Lawrence

Airport

9

138

2

Will Taylor

Ben Lippen

7

131

2

J. Ullah

Ben Lippen

8

128

2

Matt Pack

AC Flora

27

126

3

Kalab Haven

North Central

13

121

0

Alex Lewis

Heathwood Hall

10

113

1

Jaffari Pearson

Camden7

108

2

Eli McGee

Lugoff-Elgin

21

106

0

DeAndre Cook

Gilbert

13

102

2

TJ Peebles

White Knoll

10

102

0

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

13

100

2

Stephon Gadsen

Fairfield Central

9

98

0

Riley Myers

River Bluff

11

90

1

Desmond Boatwright

Blythewood

15

86

0

Brandon Edwards

Blythewood

8

85

1

Jake Cowan

Cardinal Newman

3

77

0

Will Way

Brookland-Cayce

11

76

0

Shanye Monsanto

Cardinal Newman

8

74

3

Passing

Player

Team

Comp

Att

Yds

TD

Hunter Helms

Gray Collegiate

17

28

407

1

Jy Tolen

Gilbert

22

30

389

4

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

23

36

295

4

Noah Bell

Saluda

17

33

198

2

Malachi Brown

Brookland-Cayce

13

19

168

0

Jamison Ganzy

Lower Richland

10

19

166

0

Austin Bowers

North Central

5

12

165

2

Jake Cowan

Cardinal Newman

5

7

153

2

Tre Robinson

B-L

5

11

150

1

Ryan Campbell

Dreher

7

14

139

0

Riley Stone

River Bluff

4

11

117

2

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

7

11

113

1

Wise Segars

AC Flora

10

18

106

1

Andre Washington

Ridge View

10

26

98

0

Receiving

Player

Team

Rec

Yds

TD

Shyheem Shropshire

North Central

4

150

3

Jack Wood

Gray Collegiate

6

147

0

DeAndre Harris

Gilbert

5

145

2

Elijah Spencer

Dutch Fork

7

124

1

Keshoun Williams

B-L

2

111

1

Dallan Wright

Saluda

8

110

2

Matt Reed

Gilbert

5

108

2

KZ Adams

Gray Collegiate

3

108

0

Omarion Dollison

Gray Collegiate

6

106

1

Darius Derrick-Jones

White Knoll

6

97

2

Fred Archie

Lower Richland

4

90

0

Maurice Bynum

Dreher

3

82

0

Scoring

Player

Team

TD

XP

FG

Pts

KZ Adams

Gray Collegiate

5

0

0

30

Shyheem Shropshire

North Central

3

0

0

18

Shanye Monsanto

Cardinal Newman

3

0

0

18

Matt Pack

AC Flora

3

0

0

18

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

3

0

0

18

Jamison Ganzy

Lower Richland

3

0

0

18

Defense

Tackles

Player

Team

Tackles

Chris Rhone

Gray Collegiate

19

Drew Howell

Gilbert

18

Ryan Leister

Heathwood Hall

17

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

15

John Stewart

Gilbert

14

Ethan Hix

Lugoff-Elgin

14

Dalton Shumpert

Gray Collegiate

12

Joseph Byrnes

Camden

12

Chase Ishmael

Blythewood

12

Shaun Wyatt

Columbia

12

Reagan Cherry

Saluda

12

Malik Heyward

Dreher

11.5

Wells Sykes

Gilbert

11

William Lamar

Heathwood Hall

11

Braylen Scott-Joyner

Gray Collegiate

11

Jani Broadnax

Columbia

10

Adam Molnar

River Bluff

10

Jajuan Johnson

White Knoll

10

Simeon Abney

Saluda

10

Ray Davis

Fairfield Central

10

Jake Scott

Gray Collegiate

9

Byron Jackson

Gilbert

9

Sacks

Player

Team

Sacks

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

6

Chase Ishmael

Blythewood

2

Coleman Bennett

Ben Lippen

1.5

Several tied with 1

Interceptions

Player

Team

INT

Matthew Cassidy

Camden

2

Several tied with 1

Punting

Player

Team

No.

Punts

Average

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

2

92

46.0

Jack Wood

Gray Collegiate

1

46

46.0

David Perry

Gilbert

1

43

43.0

Grayson Tanner

Heathwood Hall

3

122

41.0

Anthony Washington

Irmo

7

268

38.3

E.Young

Brookland-Cayce

3

104

34.7

Donyae Frazier

Blythewood

4

137

34.2

Mason McInnis

Lexington

6

204

34.0

