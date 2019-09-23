Power rankings: Who are the Midlands’ top high school football teams?

Watch: Camden football celebrates win over rival Lugoff-Elgin Camden defeated Lugoff-Elgin, 33-20, to win the Wateree Rivalry game Friday, Aug, 30, 2019 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Camden defeated Lugoff-Elgin, 33-20, to win the Wateree Rivalry game Friday, Aug, 30, 2019

A look at this week’s Top 10 Midlands high school football power rankings as voted on by a panel at The State Newspaper:

1. Dutch Fork (4-0-1)

Previous Ranking: 1

Last Week: Def. Blythewood, 49-13. Up Next: at Northwestern

2. River Bluff (5-0)

Previous Ranking: 2

Last Week: Def. Irmo, 14-7. Up Next: vs. No. 2 Gilbert

3. Gilbert (5-0)

Previous Ranking: 3

Last Week: Def. Dreher, 56-10. Up Next: at River Bluff

4. (tie) Camden (5-0)

Previous Ranking: 4

Last Week: Def. West Florence, 31-29. Up Next: vs. Richland Northeast

4. (tie) White Knoll (5-0)

Previous Ranking: 6.

Last Week: Def. Gray Collegiate, 68-42. Up Next: Off

6. AC Flora (4-0)

Previous Ranking: 5

Last Week: Def. Richland Northeast, 42-11. Up Next: vs. Chapin

7. Westwood (3-1)

Previous Ranking: 7

Last Week: Def. South Aiken, 36-22. Up Next: at Fairfield Central

8. Newberry (3-1)

Previous Ranking: 9

Last Week: Def. Fairfield Central, 20-6. Up Next: vs. Brookland-Cayce

9. Hammond (3-2)

Previous Ranking: 10

Last Week: Def. Wilson Hall, 48-7. Up Next: vs. First Baptist

10. Saluda (4-0)

Previous Ranking: Not ranked

Last Week: Off. Up Next: at Southside Christian

Others receiving votes: Chapin, Lexington