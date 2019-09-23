Midlands High School Sports
Power rankings: Who are the Midlands’ top high school football teams?
A look at this week’s Top 10 Midlands high school football power rankings as voted on by a panel at The State Newspaper:
1. Dutch Fork (4-0-1)
Previous Ranking: 1
Last Week: Def. Blythewood, 49-13. Up Next: at Northwestern
2. River Bluff (5-0)
Previous Ranking: 2
Last Week: Def. Irmo, 14-7. Up Next: vs. No. 2 Gilbert
3. Gilbert (5-0)
Previous Ranking: 3
Last Week: Def. Dreher, 56-10. Up Next: at River Bluff
4. (tie) Camden (5-0)
Previous Ranking: 4
Last Week: Def. West Florence, 31-29. Up Next: vs. Richland Northeast
4. (tie) White Knoll (5-0)
Previous Ranking: 6.
Last Week: Def. Gray Collegiate, 68-42. Up Next: Off
6. AC Flora (4-0)
Previous Ranking: 5
Last Week: Def. Richland Northeast, 42-11. Up Next: vs. Chapin
7. Westwood (3-1)
Previous Ranking: 7
Last Week: Def. South Aiken, 36-22. Up Next: at Fairfield Central
8. Newberry (3-1)
Previous Ranking: 9
Last Week: Def. Fairfield Central, 20-6. Up Next: vs. Brookland-Cayce
9. Hammond (3-2)
Previous Ranking: 10
Last Week: Def. Wilson Hall, 48-7. Up Next: vs. First Baptist
10. Saluda (4-0)
Previous Ranking: Not ranked
Last Week: Off. Up Next: at Southside Christian
Others receiving votes: Chapin, Lexington
