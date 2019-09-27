Roundup: Chapin, Westwood tennis and River Bluff volleyball pick up wins

Thursday

Girls Golf

Heathwood 239, Wilson Hall 245, Hammond 246

Girls Tennis

Ridge View 4 Richland Northeast 3

Singles: Gabrielle Walker (RV) d. Isabelle Royall (RNE) 6-3, 6-4; Mykaela Werdenie (RV) d. Ayana Lighty (RNE) 6-3,6-2; Anoya Lighty (RNE) d. Heaven Lawson (RV) 6-2,6-3; Avery Goodale (RNE) d. Katlyn Brown (RV) 6-4, 6-4; Delaney Peck (RNE) d. Dajia Randell (RV) 6-4, 5-7. Doubles: Oluwantobi Odubena / Daona Lemon (RV) d. Megan Im / Amber King (RNE) 6-1, 6-2; Gabrielle Walker / Mykaela Werdenie (RV) d. Ayana Lighty / Anoya Lighty (RNE) 6-2,6-2

Wilson Hall 5, Hammond 4

Singles: Emily Ann Beasley (WH) def. Rhett Brabham (H), 6-1, 6-0; Claire Lewis (H) def Lizzy Davis (WH) 6-1, 6-2; Carly Allred (WH) def. Ann Murphy Lee (H), 6-4, 6-4; Katie Wallace Frye (H) def Lucy McIver (WH) 6-3, 6-2; Carlie Fort (WH) def. Gretchen McMeekin (H), 6-4, 4-6, 10-5; Laurie Smith (H) def Sarah Jekel (WH) 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Beasley/Davis (WH) def. Brabham/Lee (H), 8-4; Lewis/Wallace (H) def Allred/Hallie Stone (WH), 8-3; McIver/Fort (WH) 6-8 def. Smith/Katie Lippard (H), 8-6.

Heathwood Hall 8, Ben Lippen 1

Singles: Olivia Merritt (HH) def Eden Patton (BL) 6-3, 6-1; Kit Mullins (HH) def Mary Stephens (BL) 6-0, 6-2; Claiborne Bunch (HH) def Elissa DeTellis (BL) 6-1, 6-4; Maggie Harrison (HH) def Lilly Smith (BL) 6-3, 6-1; Abby Mullins (HH) def Hannah Sharpton 6-3, 6-4; Constance McCants def Abby Moore 7-5, 6-4. Doubles: Merritt/Mullins (HH) def Patton/Jenna Shevchik (BL) 8-4; DeTellis/Sharpton (BL) def Bunch/ Harrison HH 9-8(5); Addie Grace Cook/Virginia Bowers (HH) def Moore/ Carson Neil (BL) 8-1.

Chapin 5, Lexington 1

Singles: Emmie Thompson (L) d. Sidney Smith (C) 6-2, 6-3; Sydney Caulder (C) d. Emma Taylor (L) 6-2, 6-2; Gracie Culley (C) d. Rohita Patel (L) 6-0, 6-0; Kylie Latham (C) d. Mary Coleman Head (L) 6-0, 6-0; Sara Kate Blalock (C) d. Savannah Fabrian (L) 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Reese Adam/Kristen Koon (C) d. Dani Hu/ Lucy Jeter (L) 6-1, 6-2.

Westwood 5, York 1

Singles: Kyndall Ragins (W) def. Mia Kimbrell 6-0, 6-0; Meera Rogers (W) def. Emily Knight 6-3, 6-3; Erin Mines (W) def. Anthonella Mendoza 6-4, 6-4; Kelsi Sharpe (W) def. Maggie Ramsey 6-3, 6-2; Sara Haeflinger (W) def. Taylor Canupp 7-5, 6-1. Doubles: Jordan Blankley/Reagan Miller def. Cherokee Bradshaw/Jasmine Alexander-Coleman 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (10-3)

Camden 6, Indian Land 0

Singles: Imani Wyatt def. Carly Gomes 6-1, 6-1; Avery Younghans def. Kathryn Campbell 6-3, 6-1; Sarah Anne Smoak def. Norina Korendi 6-1, 6-2; Meg Grumbach def. Kaylee Rogers 7-5, 6-1; Caroline Cassidy def. Abi Traveller 6-4, 6-2. Doubles: Eliza Reames/Emily Guy def. Aestas Hodge/Emily Lechner 6-1, 6-2.

Blythewood 6, Lugoff-Elgin 0

Singles: Hannah Myers (B) def. Erin McCarthy (LE) 6-0, 6-0; Emma Horan (B) def. Lindsey Mills (LE) 6-1, 6-0; Jordan Slagle (B) def. Ella Haudenschild (LE) 6-0, 6-0; Kinsey Todd (B) def. Erika Tautkas (LE) 6-0, 6-0; Wyatt Britt (B) def. Jenna Henry (LE) 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Rachel Truitt/Skylar Stillman def. Jenna Williams/Olivia Van Houten (LE) 6-0, 6-0

Volleyball

River Bluff 3, White Knoll 0

Scores: 25-9, 25-19 25-10

Dutch Fork 3, Irmo 1

Scores: 25-12, 25-15, 17-25, 25-22

Gilbert 3, Pelion 0

Scores: 25-6, 25-15, 25-13

AC Flora 3, Lower Richland 0

Scores: 25-10, 25-11, 25-16

Wednesday

Girls Golf

Gilbert 318; Cardinal Newman 330; Chapin 345; AC Flora 371

Low scorers: Emily Baker (C) 69; Kennedy Gooding (G) 70; Taylor Burch (CN) 75

Girls Tennis

AC Flora 5, Cardinal Newman 4

Blythewood 6, Camden 0

Singles: Hannah Myers (B) def. Imani Wyatt (C) 6+0, 6-1; Sophie Carlton (B) def. Avery Younghans (C) 6-3, 6-1; Emma Horan (B) def. Anne Margaret Hutto (C) 4-2, retired.; Jordan Slagle (B) def. Sara Anne Smoak (C) 6-4, 6-3; Kinsey Todd (B) def. Meg Gumach (C) 7-5, 6-1. Doubles: Rachel Truitt/Wyatt Britt (B) def. Eliza Reames/Caroline Cassidy (C) 6-0, 6-0

Volleyball

Mid-Carolina 3, Irmo 0

Scores: 25-16, 25-18, 25-9

Boys Swimming

Spring Valley 98, AC Flora 72

Girls Swimming

AC Flora 93, Spring Valley 77