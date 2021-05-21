The State, This Week Newsletter

The State, This Week: Horseshoe crabs + Jamal Sutherland + A Lowcountry tribute to Black farmers

Happy Friday, everybody. It’s Chase Karacostas.

In journalism, we often write about what ails society without actually getting to see those problems remedied. This week, I’m happy to share some good news.

Last Friday, I told you about Braedan Sparlin, a young man with autism who had been involuntarily held in a Myrtle Beach-area hospital room without proper care. On Tuesday, The Sun News’ David Weissman reported that Sparlin had finally been moved to a group home, where he will be cared for by behavioral health specialists around the clock.

Here’s what happened this week around the state.

1. Pharma lab seems to contradict itself, science in fight to bleed SC horseshoe crabs

DuplicateHorseshoeCrabCE.jpg
Fisheries Biologist Michelle Taliercio found a dead horseshoe crab while collecting data for the SC DNR in the Port Royal Sound. Chiara Eisner ceisner@thestate.com

A pharmaceutical laboratory might be using questionable science to continue a practice harmful to South Carolina’s horseshoe crabs.

The lab, Charles River, produces a special test used to ensure medical products like vaccines are safe.

The lab refuses to use the synthetic material, and said the judge’s order could harm it financially, but at the same time admits it has plenty of crab blood already.

What’s true, and what isn’t? The State’s Chiara Eisner has all the details.

2. Protesters, prosecutor seek justice for Jamal Sutherland

Charleston activists and leaders were swift to demand justice for Jamal Sutherland, the man who drew statewide attention after video of his death in jail four months ago was released May 13.

Protesters gathered Monday in Charleston, demanding the two deputies involved his death be fired. He died after being forcefully removed from a jail cell and shocked several times with stun guns.

The prosecutor handling Sutherland’s case has promised “justice” and is now seeking a second opinion on how he died, The State’s Caitlin Byrd reports.

3. It was almost impossible to find gasoline in SC and NC last week. How both states can prevent a repeat

I spent much of last week reminding my coworkers of one thing: there isn’t a gas shortage.

Yes, gas stations ran out of gasoline. In fact, a lot of them ran out of gasoline, but the state still had plenty of fuel.

How do we avoid an almost-catastrophe like this again? I spoke to five experts in the fuel and cybersecurity industries to find out. Have a question about the gasoline crisis I didn’t answer? Shoot me an email.

4. He developed 30-year-old film of Black farmer in Beaufort. The images blew him away

ancestor of the land horse and plow.png
Rufus Daniel Mitchell plants a field at his Sheldon farm in 1976. Andy Tate

Andy Tate took photos of his father-in-law during a visit to the Lowcountry farm where his wife grew up, but forgot about the film for decades.

Once Tate developed the photos 30 years later, in he was shocked by how they showcased the “real, unvarnished” lives of Black farmers in the late 1900s. He says the photos and farm equipment show real Gullah culture.

The photos are now on display at a Lowcountry museum. The Island Packet’s Karl Puckett has the back story on the exhibit.

5. New ways to spend your time in Myrtle Beach

MYB_0519skywheel01
The Myrtle Beach Skywheel reopened on Wednesday night with a display of lights. May 19, 2021. JASON LEE

Myrtle Beach seen sunny weather in the 70s for much of the last two weeks, and next week’s outlook is even better. If you live there, or plan to visit, there are a host of new things for you to check out.

What I’m reading

Sarah Mae Flemming 2.jpg
A mural of Sarah Mae Flemming, who helped desegregate city buses in Columbia, was dedicated on May 20, 2021 in Woodland Park. Photo by Chris Trainor

A few other stories you may have missed this week:

---

