The State has a sports-only digital subscription. Here’s what you need to know

With football season kicking off, now is the perfect time to take advantage of our new Sports Pass. tglantz@thestate.com

Everybody loves to root for their favorite sports team. And everyone loves a good deal.

This is a match made in sports heaven.

The State has launched a sports-only digital subscription for those of you who want to stay up to date everything from the Palmetto State sports scene. For $30 for one year — just a mere $2.50 a month — you will have unlimited digital access to every sports story The State publishes.

And with football season kicking off, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the opportunity.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ben Breiner, Andrew Ramspacher and Greg Hadley will give you some of the best access to Will Muschamp and the South Carolina Gamecocks football team that you will find out there.

Hadley has you covered on the Gamecocks’ baseball and women’s basketball teams. Go to the court and beyond with Ramspacher’s coverage of Frank Martin and the South Carolina basketball team.

You’ll get Matt Connolly’s coverage of the Clemson Tigers, including the football team’s quest to return to the College Football Playoff.

Lou Bezjak and Chris Dearing team up to provide the Midlands’ best coverage of high school sports teams.

And don’t forget Phil Kornblut’s recruiting updates.

So how do you sign up? Simply click here to begin.