Wofford basketball makes history, earns Top 25 ranking for first time

By Matt Connolly

February 25, 2019 12:35 PM

The Wofford Terriers bench reacts to a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half of their game at Colonial Life Arena.
The Wofford men’s basketball team has made history throughout the 2018-19 season. The Terriers made a little more on Monday.

Wofford is ranked in the AP top 25 for the first time in school history, it was announced Monday afternoon.

The Terriers (24-4, 16-0) debut at No. 24 in the rankings after earning an impressive win at Furman over the weekend.

Wofford beat the Paladins (22-6, 11-5) 72-64 in Greenville.

The Terriers are currently No. 19 in the net rankings, which will be used to help the NCAA selection committee create the NCAA Tournament bracket, and are in a strong position to earn an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament.

Wofford has two games remaining before the Southern Conference tournament, traveling to Chattanooga (12-17, 7-9) on Thursday before closing out the regular season at Samford (16-13, 6-10) on Saturday.

AP Top 25

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Gonzaga (44)

27-2

1569

2

2. Virginia (15)

24-2

1513

3

3. Duke (3)

24-3

1502

1

4. Kentucky (2)

23-4

1418

4

5. North Carolina

22-5

1326

8

6. Michigan St.

23-5

1232

10

7. Tennessee

24-3

1190

5

8. Houston

26-1

1145

9

9. Michigan

24-4

1057

7

10. Marquette

23-4

1019

11

11. Texas Tech

22-5

938

14

12. Nevada

25-2

883

6

13. LSU

22-5

836

13

14. Purdue

20-7

820

15

15. Kansas

20-7

580

12

16. Kansas St

21-6

559

23

17. Maryland

21-7

549

24

18. Florida St.

21-6

501

16

19. Wisconsin

19-8

466

22

20. Virginia Tech

21-6

392

20

21. Buffalo

24-3

288

25

22. Iowa

21-6

278

21

23. Cincinnati

23-4

263

-

24. Wofford

24-4

112

-

25. Washington

22-5

92

-

Others receiving votes: Louisville 90, Villanova 63, Iowa St. 58, Mississippi St. 28, Auburn 16, Baylor 10, VCU 4, Old Dominion 2, New Mexico St. 1.

