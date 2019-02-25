Wofford basketball makes history, earns Top 25 ranking for first time

The Wofford men’s basketball team has made history throughout the 2018-19 season. The Terriers made a little more on Monday.
Wofford is ranked in the AP top 25 for the first time in school history, it was announced Monday afternoon.
The Terriers (24-4, 16-0) debut at No. 24 in the rankings after earning an impressive win at Furman over the weekend.
Wofford beat the Paladins (22-6, 11-5) 72-64 in Greenville.
The Terriers are currently No. 19 in the net rankings, which will be used to help the NCAA selection committee create the NCAA Tournament bracket, and are in a strong position to earn an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament.
Wofford has two games remaining before the Southern Conference tournament, traveling to Chattanooga (12-17, 7-9) on Thursday before closing out the regular season at Samford (16-13, 6-10) on Saturday.
Matt Connolly: MattatTheState
AP Top 25
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Gonzaga (44)
27-2
1569
2
2. Virginia (15)
24-2
1513
3
3. Duke (3)
24-3
1502
1
4. Kentucky (2)
23-4
1418
4
5. North Carolina
22-5
1326
8
6. Michigan St.
23-5
1232
10
7. Tennessee
24-3
1190
5
8. Houston
26-1
1145
9
9. Michigan
24-4
1057
7
10. Marquette
23-4
1019
11
11. Texas Tech
22-5
938
14
12. Nevada
25-2
883
6
13. LSU
22-5
836
13
14. Purdue
20-7
820
15
15. Kansas
20-7
580
12
16. Kansas St
21-6
559
23
17. Maryland
21-7
549
24
18. Florida St.
21-6
501
16
19. Wisconsin
19-8
466
22
20. Virginia Tech
21-6
392
20
21. Buffalo
24-3
288
25
22. Iowa
21-6
278
21
23. Cincinnati
23-4
263
-
24. Wofford
24-4
112
-
25. Washington
22-5
92
-
Others receiving votes: Louisville 90, Villanova 63, Iowa St. 58, Mississippi St. 28, Auburn 16, Baylor 10, VCU 4, Old Dominion 2, New Mexico St. 1.
