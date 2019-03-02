Clemson falls short in upset bid of No. 5 UNC

Clemson didn’t lose its shot at an NCAA Tournament berth Saturday night, but the Tigers did miss out on an opportunity for their biggest win of the year and a signature victory.
Clemson trailed No. 5 UNC 80-79 late when Tar Heels guard Kenny Williams was fouled with 10 seconds remaining. Williams made one of two free throws, giving Clemson an opportunity to tie, but Tigers guard Shelton Mitchell was unable to get off a clean shot in the final seconds as the Tar Heels held on for an 81-79 victory.
Mitchell drove coast to coast and took on a pair of UNC defenders near the basket before losing control and being credited with a turnover. There was a lot of contact on the play, but a foul was not called, leading to Clemson fans voicing their displeasure.
UNC improves to 24-5 (14-2) with the victory, while the Tigers fall to 17-12 (7-9). Clemson has two games remaining in the regular season.
The Tar Heels won despite playing the entire second half without head coach Roy Williams. Williams left the game with 55 seconds remaining in the first half after a vertigo attack. He did not return.
