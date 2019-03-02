UNC’s Roy Williams leaves game after vertigo episode against Clemson

North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams collapsed on the sidelines during the first half of UNC’s game against Clemson Saturday evening at Littlejohn Coliseum.
Williams had a vertigo attack, according to UNC. It is unknown whether or not he will return during the second half. He was not on the sidelines for the start of the second half.
Play was halted after Williams went down to his knees on the sideline with 55 seconds remaining in the first half. Williams was eventually helped to his feet and then to the locker room. He left to a standing ovation from the crowd of mostly Clemson fans.
Williams has had issues with vertigo in the past.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The State
#ReadLocal
Clemson jumped out to an early six-point lead in the first half before the Tar Heels fought back to take a 39-35 lead at the break.
Comments