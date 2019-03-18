Ticket punched: Clemson women’s basketball earns NCAA Tournament bid

Clemson coach Amanda Butler said throughout the 2018-19 season that she would love for her players to have the opportunity to experience the NCAA Tournament after going through so many difficult times earlier in their careers.

Butler’s wish is coming true as Clemson has officially earned a spot in March Madness.

The Tigers are a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face No. 8 seed South Dakota in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, it was announced Monday evening. The game will be played at 7 p.m. Friday in Starkville, Mississippi. It will be televised on ESPN2.

If Clemson is able to earn a win on Friday, the Tigers will likely face No. 1 seed Mississippi State in the second round.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The State

The NCAA women’s bracket was originally supposed to be announced at 7 p.m. Monday on ESPN before the announcement show was moved up to 5 p.m. after the bracket was accidentally leaked early on ESPNU Monday afternoon.

A trip to the NCAA Tournament seemed like a nearly impossible goal for Clemson entering the season as the Tigers had been at the basement in the ACC for the past several years.

Clemson won five ACC games in the previous four years combined entering the 2018-19 season before going 19-12 (9-7) thus far in Butler’s first year.