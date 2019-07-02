Watch a four-star lineman get the best of five-star Clemson lineman at The Opening

How South Carolina approaches recruiting offensive linemen South Carolina Gamecocks football offensive line coach Eric Wolford explains the Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Gamecocks football offensive line coach Eric Wolford explains the

UPDATE: Walker decommitted from South Carolina on Tuesday night. Read about it here.

One is the top recruit in the state of South Carolina, the No. 26 player in the country according to 247 Sports, and headed to Clemson. The other is the No. 148 player, a big offensive tackle who had been set to join South Carolina in 2020.

So who got the best of things when Issiah Walker got matched up against Tigers pledge DeMonte Capehart at The Opening? Through Tuesday afternoon, Walker seemed to be getting the better of things.

A few reps have been posted online, including Walked standing up Capehart on Monday and then driving him sideways on Tuesday. On another Tuesday rep, Capehart managed to push Walked back into the pylon representing the quarterback.

Walker had been a longtime Gamecocks pledge, a 6-foot-4, 302-pounder out of Miami. He joined the class in May before his junior year and had not been shy about visiting schools, especially the likes of Miami and Florida. He took an official the weekend of May 31 and stopped by again in late June.

He’s a top-20 offensive tackle and player in Florida.

Capehart is like Walker in that he’s been in the fold for a while. He was part of Clemson’s class early last June. At 6-foot-5, 284 pounds, he’s the second-best defensive tackle in the country and the second-best player in South Carolina.

Capehart had 40 tackles, seven sacks and 19 tackles for loss last season.

The pair are competing in Dallas alongside other Tigers and Gamecocks pledges such as Bryan Bresee, Luke Doty and MarShawn Lloyd.