Gamecocks 5-0 at Florida tournament to run win streak to 14 games

Staff reports

March 03, 2019 06:20 PM

South Carolina pitcher Dixie Raley Sean Rayford online@thestate.com
The No. 13 South Carolina softball team won five games over the weekend at the USF Tournament in Florida.

The Gamecocks closed out the undefeated weekend with a 6-4 win over Middle Tennessee State on Sunday. Over the five games, USC outscored teams 46-10 with 10 home runs and 22 extra-base hits.

The Gamecocks (17-2) extended their season-high winning streak to 14 games, with victories over Ball State (15-1 score), South Florida (8-1), Troy (10-2) and Western Michigan (7-2).

Kennedy Clark posted a team-best .529 batting average at the tournament with nine hits and seven RBIs.

USC pitchers Dixie Raley, Karly Heath, Cayla Drotar and Rachel Vaughan combined for a 1.97 ERA with 25 strikeouts.

Next: South Carolina hosts Winthrop at 6 p.m. Wednesday followed by a home SEC series vs. Kentucky that starts Friday.

