Gamecocks 5-0 at Florida tournament to run win streak to 14 games

The No. 13 South Carolina softball team won five games over the weekend at the USF Tournament in Florida.
The Gamecocks closed out the undefeated weekend with a 6-4 win over Middle Tennessee State on Sunday. Over the five games, USC outscored teams 46-10 with 10 home runs and 22 extra-base hits.
The Gamecocks (17-2) extended their season-high winning streak to 14 games, with victories over Ball State (15-1 score), South Florida (8-1), Troy (10-2) and Western Michigan (7-2).
Kennedy Clark posted a team-best .529 batting average at the tournament with nine hits and seven RBIs.
USC pitchers Dixie Raley, Karly Heath, Cayla Drotar and Rachel Vaughan combined for a 1.97 ERA with 25 strikeouts.
Next: South Carolina hosts Winthrop at 6 p.m. Wednesday followed by a home SEC series vs. Kentucky that starts Friday.
