Deep and talented Gamecocks peaking as postseason begins

University of South Carolina golfer Marion Veysseyre picks up a golf ball at The Coop practice facility on Tuesday 16, 2017, in West Columbia, S.C. 5/16/17 online@thestate.com

The USC women’s golf team heads into the NCAA tournament this week with their usual theme borrowed from Charles Dickens: great expectations.

Most teams hope to do well and march toward their game’s biggest prize. The elite — and the Gamecocks’ women’s golfers belong in that number — plan to do well, and coach Kalen Anderson does not mince words.

Does the team face pressure considering the Gamecocks’ past success in regionals?

“That’s part of being here,” she said.

Indeed, the Carolina program occupies a seat at the head table among women’s college teams with five NCAA regional titles since 2010 and a berth in eight straight NCAA Championships 2010-17. Only three other teams could match that latter streak.

The Gamecocks begin the challenge of making amends for seeing their NCAA Championship streak snapped last year Monday through Wednesday in the regional tourney in Cle Elum, Washington. The top six teams advance to the NCAA Championship in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Some teams in the four regional events would be pleased with a top-six finish. Winning is Carolina’s goal, and as usual in Anderson’s 11 seasons at the helm, the team is peaking for postseason.

“This is one of the most talented groups I’ve had, that’s for sure,” she said. “It’s one of the deepest. The depth from 1 through 5 is really, really strong right now. That’s what I’m most excited about.

“You could see points where people advance. Consistency (throughout the lineup) hasn’t always been there this year, but the talent is there, and we’ve seen them gaining confidence. I knew they would and we would be a force to be reckoned with.”

The Gamecocks are ranked ninth nationally and are coming off a strong performance in the SEC Tournament. Carolina finished worse than fourth in only one of its last seven events, a streak that included a win and three seconds.

Success comes, she said, “just believing in what we’re doing, day in and day out, week in and week out. I believe we prepare them really well with qualifiers. They buy in to the process. We play the best competition every week, and (the players) know what to expect” in tournaments.

“I love how they have stepped up, but it’s something we expect in our program,” she said. “We take pride in how our players get better and better, and they get better because they work at it.”

Junior Lois Kaye Go (72.6 scoring average) and freshman Emily Price (72.8) join senior Marion Veysseyre (74.4) in providing stability. Juniors Ana Pelaez (75) and Anita Uwadia (75.6) round out the lineup and their recent contributions add to the coach’s optimism. Price is 11th and Go 23rd in the Golfstat individual rankings.

“LK ... extremely consistent all year, chosen for the Palmer Cup team,” Anderson said in assessing her players. “Emily has been very consistent, a lot of top fives, top 10s. Ana always plays with a lot of emotion is really fiery. That’s been good for us lately. (Veysseyre) is very consistent, doesn’t hit it as far but has a strong short game, the least flashy of them all. Anita hits the ball long that most females in college golf, tons of talent.”

Experience, knowing how to handle tough challenges and “knowing you can go out and win” are the key ingredients in Anderson’s recipe of postseason success and, she said, “We have those.”

The Gamecocks head west “really upbeat, really loose,” Anderson said. “We’re excited. We have a little chip on our shoulder after a tough loss in the SEC finals. ... We’re ready to go” — and with great expectations.