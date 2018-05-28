South Carolina’s NCAA Tournament path starts at ECU

South Carolina baseball is back in the NCAA Tournament, and the Gamecocks are headed just a few hours away for their regional.

The NCAA selection committee on Monday placed USC (33-24, 17-13 SEC) in a regional hosted by No. 12 overall seed East Carolina in Greenville, N.C. The Gamecocks will open at 2 p.m. Friday against No. 3 seed Ohio State on ESPN2. The other team in the bracket is No. 4 seed UNC-Wilmington.

“We’re ready for the postseason, ready to go play for a chance to get to Omaha. We were going to be excited no matter where we were going, so now we’re focused on Ohio State,” coach Mark Kingston said.

As to whether there were any pre-selection show jitters, Kingston said he was certain the Gamecocks would make it.

“I think we knew we were in. I think everybody who follows college baseball closely knows that we did enough. You win 18 games in (the SEC), you’re gonna be in the NCAA Tournament, no question about it,” he said.

USC last faced ECU in 2010 in a road series that the Pirates won. Prior to that, the programs faced off in an NCAA regional in 2009, with East Carolina rallying to win back-to-back games and advance.

Kingston, however, does have some experience with ECU, having coached against them when he was at South Florida — both teams are members of the American Athletic Conference.

“It’s a good program, good coach, really good fan support. It will be a tremendous challenge,” Kingston said.

Should the Gamecocks manage to advance out of the ECU regional, they would face the winner of No. 5 national seed Arkansas’ regional, which includes the Razorbacks, Southern Miss, Dallas Baptist and Oral Roberts.

“You see your name up on that screen, a lot of things go through your head. You remember the first team meeting, you remember the ups and the downs, because we’ve obviously had a lot of them this year. It’s a culmination for those student-athletes being rewarded,” Kingston said.

The tournament berth caps a remarkable turnaround for the Gamecocks and first-year coach Kingston, who at one point had a record of 20-17 but went on to win five consecutive SEC series for the first time since 2012.





“The worst thing you can say about a team is that they may not fight when they get down. You can’t say that about this team and you won’t say that about this program. We were at a fork in the road at 20-17 and this program responded. .... We got really good, real quickly,” Kingston said.

In the SEC tournament this past week, South Carolina went 1-2, defeating Missouri but falling to Arkansas and LSU. That experience, which included one extra-innings game and two contests that ended well past midnight, will be one the Gamecocks lean on as they enter NCAA play.

“We’ve been to the big crowds at Arkansas and other SEC teams. It’s not like we haven’t played in an environment like that before. We know what to expect and we’re just going to bring our A-game, regardless of fan attendance or how loud it is,” senior Madison Stokes said.

Pre-tournament projections had the Gamecocks going to either UNC or Coastal Carolina, as five different programs from the Carolinas were selected to host regionals.





Friday’s schedule

South Carolina (33-24) vs. Ohio State (36-22), 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

East Carolina (43-16) vs. UNC Wilmington (37-21), 7 p.m. (WatchESPN)

Ticket info: Beginning at 9 a.m.Wednesday, sales open for the general public. All-session ticket books are available for $90, $72 and $60 depending on seat locations, while tickets for single sessions (games) - priced at $15, $12 and $10 - will go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. Tickets can be purchased in person or over the phone by calling (800) DIAL-ECU or (252) 737-4500 during normal business hours from Tuesday through Thursday following the Memorial Day Holiday.