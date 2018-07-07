Gamecocks in the Pros: Carlos Cortes, Madison Stokes record first pro hits

Stats through Friday games
THE SHOW
Jackie Bradley Jr., OF, Boston
Hitting .203 with 13 doubles, one triple, six home runs and 26 RBIs in 78 games. Has nine stolen bases.
Sam Dyson, RHP, San Francisco
Is 2-2 with a 3.20 ERA and three saves in 42 appearances. He has 30 strikeouts and 12 walks in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
Whit Merrifield, INF, Kansas City
Hitting .290 with 25 doubles, five home runs and 28 RBIs in 83 games. Has 16 stolen bases.
Jordan Montgomery, LHP, New York Yankees
Season over – Tommy John surgery. Finished 2-0 with a 3.62 ERA in six starts. He had 23 strikeouts and 12 walks in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
Steve Pearce, OF/1B, Boston
Hitting .309 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 18 RBIs in 32 games. Was hitting .364 with one home run and three RBIs in four games with Triple-A Buffalo.
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto
Hitting .234 with 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 45 RBIs in 80 games.
MINOR LEAGUES
Jonah Bride, Class-A Short Season Vermont (Oakland)
Hitting .150 with one double and one RBI in five games. Has one stolen base. Was hitting .000 in two games with Rookie Arizona League in two games.
Gene Cone, OF, High-A St. Lucie (New York Mets)
Hitting .248 with eight doubles and 20 RBIs in 68 games. Has six stolen bases.
Carlos Cortes, IF/OF, Class-A Short Season Brooklyn (New York Mets)
Hitting .077 in three games.
Wil Crowe, RHP, High-A Potomac (Washington)
Currently on seven-day disabled list. Is 9-0 with a 2.44 ERA in 12 appearances (11 starts). He has 60 strikeouts and 26 walks in 66 1/3 innings pitched.
Eddy Demurias, RHP, Rookie Pioneer League Billings (Cincinnati)
Is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in four appearances. He has three strikeouts in five innings pitched.
Alex Destino, OF, Rookie League Great Falls (Chicago White Sox)
Hitting .261 with five doubles, three triples, one home run and 10 RBIs in 19 games. Was hitting .200 with one RBI in three games at Low-A Kannapolis.
Tanner English, OF, Double-A Chattanooga (Minnesota)
Hitting .203 with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 17 RBI in 65 games. Has 11 stolen bases.
Grayson Greiner, C, Triple-A Toledo (Detroit)
Hitting .289 with four doubles, one triple, three home runs, and 15 RBIs in 26 games with Triple-A Toledo. Was hitting .229 with three doubles and five RBIs in 14 games with Detroit.
Bryan Harper, LHP, Double-A Harrisburg (Washington)
Is 1-1 with a 3.58 ERA with four saves in 28 appearances. He has 28 strikeouts and 20 walks in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
Adam Hill, RHP, Class-A Short-Season Brooklyn (New York Mets)
No season stats
Tyler Johnson, RHP, High-A Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
Is 1-0 with a 5.4 ERA with one save in four appearances. He has seven strikeouts in five innings pitched. Was 5-0 with a 1.33 ERA with seven saves in 20 appearances with Low-A Kannapolis. He had 46 strikeouts and 10 walks in 27 innings pitched.
Kyle Martin, 1B, High-A Clearwater (Philadelphia)
Hitting .180 with two doubles and three RBIs in 15 games. Was hitting .196 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 19 RBIs in 48 games with Double-A Reading.
Evan Marzilli, OF, Double-A Jackson (Arizona)
Hitting .167 with two doubles in four games. Has two stolen bases. Was hitting .260 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and 15 RBIs in 43 games with Triple-A Reno. Had one stolen base.
Marcus Mooney, INF, High-A Florida (Atlanta)
Hitting .210 with three doubles and six RBIs in 41 games.
Peter Mooney, INF, Triple-A New Orleans (Miami)
Hitting .301 with three doubles, one triple and four RBIs in 28 games. Was hitting .000 in four games with Double-A Jacksonville.
John Parke, LHP, High-A Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
Is 1-1 with a 3.27 ERA in two starts. He has eight strikeouts and two walks in 11 innings pitched. Was 7-4 with a 2.82 ERA in 14 starts with Kannapolis. He had 67 strikeouts and 13 walks in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
Josh Reagan, LHP, Low-A Beloit (Oakland)
Is 2-3 with a 3.55 ERA and four saves in 24 appearances (one start). He has 27 strikeouts and 16 walks in 38 innings pitched.
Michael Roth, LHP, Triple-A Round Rock (Texas)
Is 4-2 with a 3.74 in nine appearances (eight starts). He has 26 strikeouts and 12 walks in 45 2/3 innings pitched. Was 1-2 with a 3.03 ERA in seven appearances (five starts) with Iowa. He had 23 strikeouts and 17 walks in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
Clarke Schmidt, RHP, Rookie Gulf Coast League Yankees, (New York Yankees)
Is 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA in three starts. He has six strikeouts and two walks in 5 1/3 innings pitched.
Max Schrock, INF, Triple-A Memphis (St. Louis)
Hitting .281 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 31 RBIs in 76 games. Has seven stolen bases.
Joel Seddon, RHP, Double-A Midland (Oakland)
Is 4-4 with a 4.83 ERA in 16 appearances (15 starts). He has 61 strikeouts and 24 walks in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
Madison Stokes, SS, Rookie Gulf Coast League Phillies (Philadelphia)
Hitting .333 with two doubles in three games.
L.T. Tolbert, SS, Rookie Arizona League Diamondbacks (Arizona)
Hitting .000 in one game.
Christian Walker, INF, Triple-A Reno (Arizona)
Hitting .274 with 11 doubles, one triple, 10 home runs and 36 RBIs in 46 games. Was hitting .208 with one double, one home run and two RBIs in 20 games.
Dom Thompson-Williams, OF, High-A Tampa (New York Yankees)
Hitting .271 with eight doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 24 RBIs in 40 games. Has five stolen bases. Was hitting .378 with one double, five home runs and nine RBIs in 10 games with Low-A Charleston. Had three stolen bases
Braden Webb, RHP, High-A Carolina (Milwaukee)
Is 5-5 with a 3.63 ERA in 15 starts. He has 77 strikeouts and 43 walks in 72 innings pitched.
Tyler Webb, LHP, Triple-A Memphis (St. Louis)
Is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in one appearance. He has three strikeouts in two innings pitched. Was 1-1 with a 2.05 ERA in 19 appearances with Triple-A El Paso (San Diego). He had 28 strikeouts and nine walks in 22 innings pitched. Was 0-1 with a 12.60 ERA in four appearances with San Diego. He had four strikeouts and three walks in five innings pitched.
Taylor Widener, RHP, Double-A Jackson (Arizona)
Is 4-4 with a 2.71 ERA in 15 starts. He has 101 strikeouts and 25 walks in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
Jack Wynkoop, LHP, Double-A Hartford (Colorado)
Is 3-7 with a 6.58 ERA in 16 starts. He has 37 strikeouts and 16 walks in 80 2/3 innings pitched
