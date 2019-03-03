Why one Gamecock gave a Tiger a good, long stare-down in series-clinching victory

It was as much a question of decorum as it was rivalry for South Carolina pitcher Reid Morgan on Sunday.
His Gamecocks baseball team was early in an eventual 14-3 win against Clemson, leading by four runs as Bryce Teodosio was going through his at-bat. And with an 0-1 count, Teodosio did something Morgan didn’t appreciate.
“He fouled off a pitch and ended up running down to first base and casually walked back,” Morgan said, the final three words dripping with irritation. “It kind of fired me up to see that he walked back and took his time to get in the box.”
So what’s a pitcher to do?
“I stared him down the whole, entire way until he got in the box,” Morgan said.
Then he put an 83 mph pitch on the outside corner that left Teodosio flailing. And even then, the stare-down wasn’t finished.
“Once I struck him out was when I got fired up and looked at him the whole way back to the dugout,” Morgan said. “It was fun to do that.”
Teodosio ended his day 0-for-3.
Morgan struck out five and relied on his defense to work with a big lead. He went 6 2/3 innings, with two earned runs allowed on an even 100 pitches. It was his third strong outing in as many starts.
With Carmen Mlodzinski sidelined four to six weeks at best with a fractured foot, there was some question if Morgan, the team’s top arm thus far, might find himself as a Friday night starter. Gamecocks coach Mark Kingston said the staff would look everything over in the coming days, but Morgan has a plan if that comes to pass.
“I just prepare the same,” Morgan said. “Prepare just like I would if I’m still throwing Sunday. If they call my name to be a Friday guy, I’ll just do the same thing.”
