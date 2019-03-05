TJ Shook strikes out 12 as Gamecocks thump The Citadel

From one dominant TJ to another.
After senior center fielder TJ Hopkins slugged South Carolina baseball to a huge series win over Clemson this past weekend, sophomore pitcher TJ Shook handcuffed The Citadel on Tuesday to lead the No. 24 Gamecocks to an easy 9-0 win.
Entering Tuesday with an 8.31 ERA in three appearance and one start, Shook put together one of the best outings USC (10-2) has had all season, throwing 6 1/3 innings of one-hit, shutout ball. He struck out 12 batters, the most by any Carolina pitcher this season and more than double his career high of five, and walked three.
Shook got all the support he could have wanted early on, as the Gamecocks’ offense stayed red-hot after putting up 14 runs in the Sunday finale against Clemson, scoring a season-high eight runs in the second inning.
Sophomore right fielder Andrew Eyster got things started with a home run to deep center field, a blast that carried past the 380-foot sign. Junior shortstop George Callil followed with a two-run long ball of his own, scoring sophomore DH Jordan Holladay with a shot to the left field bullpen. It was Callil’s first home run as a Gamecock.
The runs kept on coming when sophomore catcher Luke Berryhill cracked a double to the left-center field gap, scoring sophomore second baseman Noah Campbell, who had singled, and freshman left fielder Brady Allen, who had walked. Senior third baseman Jacob Olson followed with a double to the left field corner to score Berryhill, making it 6-0.
The scoring was capped off by senior first baseman Chris Cullen, who tapped a ground ball to third base that The Citadel sophomore Michael Ray dropped, then threw away at first, allowing two unearned runs to score.
From there, Shook went to work ensuring he wouldn’t even need that cushion. Ten of his strikeouts came from the third inning onward.
He also got some early help from his defense — in the first inning, Callil ranged to his left to rob The Citadel of a single with a smooth glove and strong throw on the bounce that Cullen stretched to snag.
South Carolina tacked on another run in the sixth inning when Berryhill walked, advanced to second on a passed ball, made it to third on a wild pitch and raced home on an RBI single from Olson.
Shook was replaced by sophomore John Gilreath in the seventh after a walk, wild pitch and strikeout, and Gilreath worked his way out of the mini-jam with a strikeout and a soft groundout. He then finished off the game, throwing 2 2/3 shutout frames.
Next: South Carolina returns to the diamond at Founders Park on Wednesday for another midweek matchup, this time against Gardner-Webb. The game will be streamed online via WatchESPN and start at 4 p.m.
