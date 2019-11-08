USC Gamecocks Baseball
South Carolina infielder enters the transfer portal after one season
The South Carolina baseball program is down an infielder after fall practice.
Infielder Jonah Beamon put his name in the transfer portal on Friday a school spokesperson confirmed. He had recently finished fall practice with the Gamecocks.
His name has been removed from the school’s roster.
Beamon played in 24 games as a freshman, starting 10. He hit .171 with three RBi and a .326 on-base percentage.
He had a game-winning hit against USC Upstate in a 1-0 win.
As a high school player, Beamon was All-USA TODAY North Carolina second team honoree and multiple-time all-state player at Charlotte Christian.
Comments