In-state wide receiver to transfer to Gamecocks

In-state receiver Bailey Rogers plans to continue his football career at South Carolina.
Rogers announced Friday that he was leaving Furman and will play for the Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks. The former Wren receiver will walk on this year and use it as a redshirt season. He will have two years of eligibility left.
“I left Furman because I didn’t think it was a great fit for me,” Rogers said. “They have a good program but I didn’t feel like I was growing as a player or as person. I grew up a South Carolina fan, and when coach Muschamp gave me the opportunity to play at South Carolina it was a dream come true.”
Rogers, 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, has played in 14 games the past two seasons, mainly on special teams. In February, he announced that he was transferring and attended a Gamecocks' spring practice.
Rogers attended Wren High School in the Upstate and was a top target in high school for Jay Urich, who is now at South Carolina. Rogers played wide receiver and safety during his high school career.
Rogers is Wren's career leader in receptions (178), receiving yards (3,201) and career touchdowns (32.)
As a senior at Wren in 2016, Rogers caught 78 passes for 1,372 yards and 12 touchdowns and was selected to North-South All-Star game. In the North-South game, Rogers played cornerback and was named MVP after recording a pair of interceptions.
As a junior, Rogers had 67 receptions for 1,258 yards and 16 touchdowns.
