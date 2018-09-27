Muschamp has projected date for D.J. Wonnum’s return

South Carolina junior defensive end D.J. Wonnum probably will miss three more games, Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp said Thursday night.
“In my mind, I think we get him back after the open week,” Muschamp said on his weekly “Carolina Calls” radio show. “That’s just what I’m thinking, about another month.”
Wonnum, who led the Gamecocks in sacks last year, suffered an ankle injury in the season-opener against Coastal Carolina. South Carolina plays No. 17 Kentucky on Saturday, Missouri on Oct. 6 at home and Texas A&M on Oct. 13 home. They have an open date on Oct. 20 and then play Tennessee on Oct. 27 in Williams-Brice Stadium.
