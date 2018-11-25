Will Muschamp after USC loss to Clemson: ‘Our guys fought their guts out’

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp talks about what positives, if any, the Gamecocks can take from their loss to Clemson, how the defense was impacted by injuries and what he liked from quarterback Jake Bentley's performance vs. the Tigers.
By
Gamecocks open as huge favorite for seventh win

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 25, 2018 05:47 PM

When South Carolina football rescheduled its 12th game after a hurricane canceled a September date with Marshall, the unspoken reason was to add another win to the resume.

The Gamecocks will be in good position to do that according to Las Vegas.

USC opened as a 28 1/2-point favorite against the Akron Zips. The teams will face off at noon in Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Carolina is 7-4 against the spread, coming off covering a 26-point line against Clemson. USC has covered four weeks in a row.

The Zips at 4-7 ATS, but did cover in a 21-point loss to Ohio. Akron, under Terry Bowden, knocked off Big Ten West Division Champion Northwestern, but went 2-6 in MAC play.

South Carolina linebacker TJ Brunson discusses how injuries have affected the Gamecocks this season.

