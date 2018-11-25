Gamecocks open as huge favorite for seventh win

When South Carolina football rescheduled its 12th game after a hurricane canceled a September date with Marshall, the unspoken reason was to add another win to the resume.
The Gamecocks will be in good position to do that according to Las Vegas.
USC opened as a 28 1/2-point favorite against the Akron Zips. The teams will face off at noon in Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina is 7-4 against the spread, coming off covering a 26-point line against Clemson. USC has covered four weeks in a row.
The Zips at 4-7 ATS, but did cover in a 21-point loss to Ohio. Akron, under Terry Bowden, knocked off Big Ten West Division Champion Northwestern, but went 2-6 in MAC play.
